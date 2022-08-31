ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

wtae.com

Ask Kelly: Pennsylvania Lottery winning tickets

PITTSBURGH — This week, "Ask Kelly" is getting answers to a question about the Pennsylvania Lottery. A Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer in Bethel Park asked, "How does the lottery know where a winning lottery ticket was sold before the winner comes forward?" Donna Nipar said she was referring...
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Large pool of human blood found on Pennsylvania street

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A large amount of blood was discovered on a street in a Pennsylvania neighborhood, but where it came from remains a mystery. The blood was found around 7:15 a.m. Saturday on Ashburg Drive in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County not far from Cumberland Valley High School.
abc27.com

Two dead after Lancaster County crash

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash occurred in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, Sept 3. According to the Lancaster County Coroner, the crash occurred in the 300 block of Reading Road which is also known as Pennsylvania Route 625. Crews were dispatched at around 12:09 p.m.
touropia.com

17 Best Things to do in Lancaster, PA

This little city has a true Pensylvannian charm to it. The old brick buildings, hearty food, and welcoming locals are enough to convince you Lancaster is a great holiday destination, but factor in the local history spots, modern shopping outlets, and entertainment facilities dotted around the city and visiting Lancaster is a no-brainer!
abc27.com

Pedestrian killed in Dauphin County hit and run

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit and run in Dauphin County. State Police say troopers responded to the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard around 10:18 p.m. and found a deceased individual on the roadway. Troopers say the investigation is related...
Melissa Frost

4 Places to Get Delicious Wings in Lancaster, PA

Chicken wings and football season pair well. There are plenty of places offering delicious wings in Lancaster, PA - today I'm highlighting four local go-to's:. Bull's Head Public House in Lititz has amazing wings. Their Jumbo Wings, pictured above, with signature honey chipotle sauce or tajin & lime dry rub carrots, celery, bleu cheese dip is made to perfection. Getting hungry just writing this.
abc27.com

Route 462 bridge scheduled to be closed in York County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced the closure of the Route 462 bridge, also known as Market Street in Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships for Tuesday, Sept. 27. The original date for the closure was on Thursday, Sept. 22, however, a crane needed for the project is unavailable...
Greater Milwaukee Today

In search of Pennsylvania’s coldest places in the dog days of summer

PHILADELPHIA — In the midst of a brutal heat wave last month, my family went camping in tents and sleeping bags. We gathered around fire too. We do this for fun. There’s no middle ground with camping. Few say “it’s fine.” People, like me, love and obsess over it. It’s the one week each year where I tighten the bolts on family bonds. The bad internet connection helps. Some hate camping, and they like letting you know. I’d like to think that’s from one bad experience or a skunk/raccoon phobia. They’re campground mainstays.
abc27.com

West Shore Police revive individual from overdose twice in 72 hours

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – West Shore Regional Police say officers revived the same individual twice in 72 hours after an overdose. Officers used Narcan to revive the individual and say this was the third time the individual had overdosed and received life-saving measures this week. Police did not provide...
