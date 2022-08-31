Read full article on original website
WGAL
Winning Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth more than $1 million sold in Bucks County
WARRINGTON, Pa. — A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $1.3 million was sold at a store in Bucks County. Video above: Five things to know about the Pennsylvania Lottery. The ticket matched all six winning numbers, 7-9-15-30-35-43, from the Thursday, Sept. 1 drawing. The Fine Wine &...
Furniture store, car wash and 40+ other companies that leased space or purchased property in central Pa.
A furniture company, tobacco and vaping retailers, a car wash company, a grocer and a mattress firm are among the companies that have recently leased space in the midstate. Our latest list (the last one was back in June) includes real estate transactions in Dauphin, Cumberland, Adams, Berks, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties.
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: Pennsylvania Lottery winning tickets
PITTSBURGH — This week, "Ask Kelly" is getting answers to a question about the Pennsylvania Lottery. A Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer in Bethel Park asked, "How does the lottery know where a winning lottery ticket was sold before the winner comes forward?" Donna Nipar said she was referring...
abc27.com
Pa. Health Dept. to give iodide tablets to residents near Peach Bottom Power Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health has announced they will be offering free potassium iodide (KI) tablets on Thursday Sept. 15 to residents who are within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants, including Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, located in York County.
wtae.com
Large pool of human blood found on Pennsylvania street
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A large amount of blood was discovered on a street in a Pennsylvania neighborhood, but where it came from remains a mystery. The blood was found around 7:15 a.m. Saturday on Ashburg Drive in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County not far from Cumberland Valley High School.
abc27.com
Two dead after Lancaster County crash
EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash occurred in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, Sept 3. According to the Lancaster County Coroner, the crash occurred in the 300 block of Reading Road which is also known as Pennsylvania Route 625. Crews were dispatched at around 12:09 p.m.
touropia.com
17 Best Things to do in Lancaster, PA
This little city has a true Pensylvannian charm to it. The old brick buildings, hearty food, and welcoming locals are enough to convince you Lancaster is a great holiday destination, but factor in the local history spots, modern shopping outlets, and entertainment facilities dotted around the city and visiting Lancaster is a no-brainer!
Is this $100 gift card offer I got in the mail real? | FOX43 Finds Out
RED LION, Pa. — A woman from York County opened her mailbox to find a $100 dollar Visa gift card offer. It looks legitimate, but also maybe too good to be true. The woman from Red Lion contacted FOX43 to see if this is a real offer. It is, but there's a catch, and it's all related to your energy bill.
abc27.com
Pedestrian killed in Dauphin County hit and run
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit and run in Dauphin County. State Police say troopers responded to the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard around 10:18 p.m. and found a deceased individual on the roadway. Troopers say the investigation is related...
4 Places to Get Delicious Wings in Lancaster, PA
Chicken wings and football season pair well. There are plenty of places offering delicious wings in Lancaster, PA - today I'm highlighting four local go-to's:. Bull's Head Public House in Lititz has amazing wings. Their Jumbo Wings, pictured above, with signature honey chipotle sauce or tajin & lime dry rub carrots, celery, bleu cheese dip is made to perfection. Getting hungry just writing this.
abc27.com
Route 462 bridge scheduled to be closed in York County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced the closure of the Route 462 bridge, also known as Market Street in Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships for Tuesday, Sept. 27. The original date for the closure was on Thursday, Sept. 22, however, a crane needed for the project is unavailable...
Dauphin County diner closing due to PennDOT project
On Thursday, a beloved diner in Dauphin County is closing its doors after more than three decades of service. The diner has to relocate due to PennDOT's I-83 expansion project.
Greater Milwaukee Today
In search of Pennsylvania’s coldest places in the dog days of summer
PHILADELPHIA — In the midst of a brutal heat wave last month, my family went camping in tents and sleeping bags. We gathered around fire too. We do this for fun. There’s no middle ground with camping. Few say “it’s fine.” People, like me, love and obsess over it. It’s the one week each year where I tighten the bolts on family bonds. The bad internet connection helps. Some hate camping, and they like letting you know. I’d like to think that’s from one bad experience or a skunk/raccoon phobia. They’re campground mainstays.
pahomepage.com
PA live! 9.1.2022 SPCA of Luzerne County 1
RSV and how to protect your children from the virus. United Way carnival underway at New Trail Brewing …. Protesters and supporters emerge amid Trumps arrival.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Announces Car Detailing Business Forced Foster Children to Work in Business Without Pay
LEWISTOWN, PA – The owners of a Lewistown car detailing business have been accused of...
abc27.com
West Shore Police revive individual from overdose twice in 72 hours
LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – West Shore Regional Police say officers revived the same individual twice in 72 hours after an overdose. Officers used Narcan to revive the individual and say this was the third time the individual had overdosed and received life-saving measures this week. Police did not provide...
pahomepage.com
Cause determined for large amount of blood found in Silver Spring Twp.
Cause determined for large amount of blood found in Silver Spring Twp. Cause determined for large amount of blood found …. Tracey’s Hope Hospice Care and Rescue for Domestic …. Shapiro makes campaign at new offices in Scranton. La Festa Race drums up community support. NEPA Trump rally venue...
Service plaza along Pa. Turnpike to temporarily stop providing fuel
A service plaza along the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for gas and fuel fill-ups starting on Sept. 6.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3M sold in Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold in Cumberland County. The $3 Million Diamonds and Gold ticket was sold at the Giant at 950 Walnut Bottom Road in Carlisle. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners...
Megabus adds new bus service from Allentown to Philadelphia, 11 other cities
Starting Thursday, Megabus bus company is now offering service between Allentown and Philadelphia, part of a new partnership that will connect Queen City riders to 11 other cities in the state. Megabus is partnering with Fullington Trailways, and other stops include Williamsport, Lewisburg, Danville, Bloomsburg, Hazleton, Jim Thorpe, Beaver Meadows,...
