Read full article on original website
Related
mainepublic.org
A new commission is reviewing challenges to Maine's ambulance services
A new Blue Ribbon Commission met for the first time Thursday to review shortcomings in Maine’s emergency medical system and develop recommendations for addressing them. EMS agencies have been sounding alarms for years about inadequate funding, aging rescue workers and the COVID pandemic, among other forces that have made it harder to deliver timely emergency response.
mainepublic.org
Attendance lagged in Maine summer theater for second season
A ritual for many visitors and residents alike — summer music theater — is facing uncertainty. Season ticketholders often sustain summer theaters but the pandemic has put a dent in that membership. Maine State Music Theater Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark said COVID has cost them close to 3,000 subscribers.
mainepublic.org
The legacy of famous poet and social figure from Maine: Edna St. Vincent Millay
This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date July 8, 2022); no calls or questions will be taken. Born into poverty in 1892 in Rockland, Edna St. Vincent Millay was to become the most famous woman in America. Known for her poetry, her beauty, her activism and her libertine lifestyle, Millay's life embodied the Roaring Twenties and ended tragically. A new book collects the diaries of Edna St. Vincent Millay just as work to restore her childhood home enters its final phase.
mainepublic.org
Maine natural gas company asks regulators to approve large rate hike
As energy prices increase for many Mainers, customers of one natural gas company could see their rates double. Summit Natural Gas notified the Public Utilities Commission several months ago that it would be requesting a rate increase. Maine Public Advocate Bill Harwood says Summit customers already pay the highest natural gas rates in the state, with a typical monthly bill of about $170 per month. If the increase is approved, he says that could climb over seven years to as much as $350 per month.
Comments / 0