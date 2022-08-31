Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJFW-TV
Lakes association raises money with duck races
HARSHAW, Wis. (WJFW) - The Oneida and Hancock Lake Associations work together all year long in preparation for their duck races along the creek connecting their two lakes. The after-party festivities took place at Alpine resort in Harshaw. With plenty of food and raffles, the clubs expect to raise close to $5,000 per lake.
WJFW-TV
MKLPA Pig Roast fundraises for their environmental efforts
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Early this weekend the Minocqua Kawaguesaga Lake Protection Association was out cooking. The group brought back its annual pork and corn roast that has been running since the group was formed in 1997. The cookout was well received by the community with hundreds turning out between 11 and 2 to pick up some lunch.
WJFW-TV
Forest County Potawatomi Community Center celebrates one year of serving the area
"I love my job," said Mark Daniels Jr. Mark Daniels Jr. has been with the Forest County Potawatomi Community Center since it opened nearly one year ago. He is happy to give back to his community through his passion for boxing and helping people achieve their physical goals like patron Marissa Glinski.
WJFW-TV
Unity Scores 35 Before Weather Delay Against Rib Lake/Prentice
PRENTICE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rib Lake/Prentice and Unity squared off Friday night. Rib Lake/Prentice came into this matchup 0-2 on the year while Unity was 1-1. After some great rushing from both teams, Unity came out with the win 35-0 after a weather delay forced the game to be called. Unity...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander Girls Swimming Dominates Again
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- High school swimming and diving season is in full force here in northern Wisconsin. It was an absolute dominant performance from Rhinelander. They ended up winning this big by an official score of 120-50, winning every event, sweeping the meet. Some of the top performers for the...
WJFW-TV
Caring for automobiles during Labor Day weekend travels
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - With the holiday weekend ahead, many drivers will be hitting the roads of our beautiful Northwoods. Its a good time of year to hit any last minute summer spots on your bucket list while the weather still allows it. That said, its important to take good care of your car in the process.
WJFW-TV
Tomahawk's Cinderella Season Sparked by Norwegian Kicker
TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)- Football. One of America's most popular customs. A sport known worldwide for being as American as apple pie. Professionally, the NFL has fewer foreign athletes compared to the NBA, NHL, MLB or MLS. However, Tomahawk High School have found themselves combining an American tradition with a foreign...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander falls to Ashland in football
RHINELANDER, Wisc, (WJFW) - Ashland High School traveled to Rhinelander to take on the Hodags at Mike Webster Stadium. During the first quarter the Ashland Oredockers scored the first touchdown from the 20-yard line. The team made its two point conversion and the Oredockers were up 8-0. In the second...
RELATED PEOPLE
WJFW-TV
RHS to hold open swim and fitness center for the community again
RHINELADNER (WJFW) - The School District of Rhinelander announced that free open swim and open fitness community center times will be available to the community again during the school year. All members of the community are welcome to enjoy family time and swim laps in the Heck Family Community Pool...
WJFW-TV
Fans return to World Championships Off-Road Racing
CRANDON, Wis. (WJFW) - Its one of the biggest weekends of the year for Forest County. Labor Day weekend marks the 53rd annual World Championships Off-Road Racing. Tens of thousands of people come to the international raceway every year, and this year is no different. Jax Zizzo was at the races today for the first time and was excited to soak up the atmosphere of each day at the track.
WJFW-TV
Theaters to offer $3 tickets on Saturday
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Across the country on Saturday, movie tickets are set to be a little cheaper for movie goers as a way to incentivize seeing the latest films in person. Large chains including AMC and Regal will discount prices to $3 a ticket as well as a few local...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander Girls Tennis Sweeps Phillips 7-0
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander's girls tennis team hosted Phillips today and if you blinked, you missed it. The Hodags won that match 7-0 and did it in quick and impressive fashion. The girls swept early to get the doubles point, with the number one team of Paige Oleinik and Taylor...
Comments / 0