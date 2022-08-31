The Governor must protect public safety by vetoing a bill to expand ability of convicted felons to expunge their records. Senate Bill 731 prevents any business that conducts background investigations on its employees from accessing the critical information in most criminal records just four years after the offender completes their legal obligations. The bill places the public at risk by prohibiting citizens and businesses from checking the criminal histories of prospective candidates for employment, potential business partners, and mergers and acquisitions, beyond a four-year timeframe.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO