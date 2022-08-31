Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Vandalism and American Flag Burning Incident Being InvestigatedThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the countryThe Maine WriterLevant, ME
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Maine is to receive $3.49 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural DevelopmentThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Beloved Maine schooner must sell to avoid retirement
CAMDEN, Maine — Each year in Camden, the harbor fills with old, wind-propelled ships, just as it was at the turn of the last century. But through the forest of masts and rope that sprouted on the wharfs for the 2022 Windjammer Festival, a special guest came in to dock.
Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?
As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
wabi.tv
‘Maine Lakes Mermaid’ completes mission to swim in 31 lakes in 31 days
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Last month, we introduced you to the ‘Maine Lakes Mermaid.’. She was on a mission to swim in 31 different lakes in 31 days as part of the Cross for LifeFlight. We’re happy to report Ali Simonds of Belfast completed her goal. However, due...
wabi.tv
Bangor woman battling ALS checking off bucket list item
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s a big weekend for a Bangor woman battling ALS. We’ve been following Tammy Michaels’ journey with the disease for several years now. This weekend, she’ll be checking something off her bucket list and with the community’s help, she and her husband David will be able to do even more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Curt’s Movie Review - Top Gun: Maverick
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new segment for our Friday 4 p.m. show. Meteorologist Curt Olson is going to join us for a movie review when time allows. His first review is it’s Top Gun: Maverick.
wabi.tv
Micro Artisans fair in Augusta this weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Looking for something to do this weekend?. The Maine Micro Artisans are hosting an Artisan fair Saturday in Augusta. The show will have over 25 vendors, live demonstrations, raffles, and more!. The Fair will take place at the Buker Community Center from 9 a.m. to 3...
Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine, Worth the $11.2 Million
The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
wabi.tv
Bangor Waterfront prepares for busy concert weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday night kicks off what would appear to be one of the busiest concert runs in the decade-plus long history of Waterfront Concerts. The Pitbull show was the last time the venue welcomed fans. Luke Combs will take to the stage at the Maine Savings Ampitheater...
IN THIS ARTICLE
penbaypilot.com
Maine shelters, including PAWS and Pope, to welcome dozens of beagles from the 4,000 Virginia rescues destined for lab experiments
Ten animal welfare organizations across Maine have collaborated with the Humane Society of the United States to receive dozens of beagles to Maine as part of the historic removal of beagles from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. This flight to Maine will mark the final transfer of the last remaining beagles from the facility to animal shelter partners for adoption, according to a news release from the Humane Society.
wabi.tv
Bangor Waterfront expected to bring in millions of dollars this weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Starting Friday night the Bangor Waterfront will host three consecutive shows that will bring in tens of thousands of fans.... and millions of dollars to the area.
foxbangor.com
Brewer ground attack bullies Bangor in Week 1 win
BANGOR – It was a statement win for Brewer on Friday, downing their across-the-river rivals from Bangor 35-6 on the road to open the season. The Brewer defense recovered a Rams’ fumble on the first snap of the game, and it resulted in eight points for the Witches after Cameron Hughes would find the endzone from the Wildcat formation.
WPFO
Maine motorcyclist dies after colliding with van in Waterville
WATERVILLE (WGME) -- A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a van in Waterville Thursday morning. Waterville Police the crash happened on Route 201 near the intersection with Crescent Street. Police say the motorcycle and a Kennebec Valley Community Action van collided around 10 a.m. The motorcyclist died at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgan.com
Former Governor Paul LePage
We speak with Erin Courtney from MTA about expected traffic heading into Labor day Weekend. Keeping you informed about what is happening inside Augusta with the experts from Maine Policy Institute.
wabi.tv
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Palmyra
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - A Litchfield man was seriously injured Saturday morning when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 in Palmyra at the intersection of Route 152 just before 11 Saturday morning. 61-year-old Lisa Veazie of...
q1065.fm
5+ Buildings for Sale on 1 Amazing Bucksport Property for $1.2M
An incredible property for sale in Bucksport offers a main house, as well as several buildings bringing in money through Airbnb. I stopped on this listing on Redfin because I loved the picture of the main house, which features natural shingles and a big porch on the front. But, to my surprise, that was the tip of the iceberg for this amazing property. It has multiple buildings, many of which are already making money through Airbnb, plus a gorgeous pool area, that includes a bar and outdoor showers. There's even a two-story unfinished building that has all sorts of potential.
wabi.tv
Man found deceased on walking trail bench in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police were called for a welfare check Thursday morning on Harlow Street for a person on a bench on the walking trail who hadn’t moved in some time. Officers located that man and determined he was deceased. An autopsy will be performed by the...
penbaypilot.com
No ideal options for stubborn Lincolnville hay bale fire
LINCOLNVILLE — Foam would probably help a lot in order to keep the water on the hay, according to Lincolnville Fire Chief Don Fullington. However, it is an organic farm, and the fire department is trying to keep it that way for as long as they can. For six...
wabi.tv
WATCH LIVE: Madison vs. Hampden football on TV5
HAMDPEN, Maine (WABI) - Hard to believe, but the high school football season begins Friday night for most teams. Some games in Southern Maine were played Thursday night due to a referee shortage. TV5 will bring you another round of high school games throughout the season, beginning Friday night (9/2)...
wabi.tv
Locals gather at a park in Augusta for International Overdose Awareness Day
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -A group of people gathered at Mill Park in Augusta Wednesday for International Overdose Awareness Day. The gathering was organized by GRASP - Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing. The Organization has been putting this event on for five years now. They say their purpose is to...
wabi.tv
Moore Manor Lavender now requiring appointments
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Moore Manor Lavender Farm in Newport says Monday is their last day to be open to the general public without appointments. The Moore family began growing lavender in 2014 and opened the farm to the public in 2017, where people can purchase the lavender and lavender products from the cottage on the property.
Comments / 1