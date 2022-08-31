Read full article on original website
Related
Sheriff: East Texas judge shot at while in her car, several bullet holes found
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas judge was shot at Friday night after mistakenly driving down the wrong driveway, and found over six bullet holes on her car after the incident, according to officials. Marion County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Lena Pope contacted the sheriff’s office after her car was […]
Smith County chase leads to recovery of stolen truck, arrest
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is in custody after a traffic stop led to a chase in Tyler Friday morning. According to Tyler Police, an officer was doing a routine traffic stop on a truck at 11:20 a.m. Dispatch ran the plates as usual when the vehicle came up as stolen, and a […]
Cherokee County Sheriff debunks arrest rumors
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson released a statement on Friday shutting down “a dumb rumor” that an officer had been arrested by the Texas Rangers. “Someone started a rumor today that a member of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the Texas Rangers or is being investigated by […]
KLTV
Tyler police: Driver arrested following stolen vehicle chase
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been arrested following a Friday morning pursuit. According to Tyler police, it started with an attempted traffic stop on Hwy 31 West. Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said the license plates came back to a vehicle reported stolen. The driver led authorities on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: 1 arrested after high-speed chase involving stolen vehicle in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — One person has been arrested after a high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle in Smith County on State Highway 64 Friday, according to police. Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said during a routine traffic stop around 11 a.m. an officer checked the license plate and the car fled. Police said the car was stolen.
1 person cited for illegally taking alligator in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person was cited after confessing to illegally taking an American alligator after game wardens found a dead alligator in an Anderson County creek last month. On Aug. 17, a game warden responded to a call about a dead alligator in Squirrel Creek located on...
Man arrested in connection to 2007 East Texas murder of 19 year old
A man was arrested Thursday on a capital murder charge in connection to the 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Office.
KSLA
Marion County judge takes wrong turn; man shoots at her
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road, her vehicle was then shot at. On Sept. 2 at 7 p.m., J.P. Lena Pope was in a rural part of Marion county while on her way to perform an inquest. Judge Pope mistakingly drove down the wrong driveway and was attempting to get back to the road when Joseph Faulk allegedly shot at her vehicle, shattering her front and rear window.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tyler, TX Police Are Looking for These Men. Do You Recognize Them?
Earlier today, the Tyler, Texas Police Department shared the photos of several people who were allegedly involved in acts of theft at two local businesses. Do you recognize any of them?. These were actually two separate alleged incidents of theft. Read on to learn a few more details regarding each...
Marshall man identified as driver in fatal motorcycle crash
A Texas who died after his motorcycle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner.
scttx.com
Sheriff's Department Investigating Theft of Razr in Mt. Herman Community (Updated)
September 2, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a side by side that occurred September 2, 2022. At approximately 12:52 a.m., an unknown individual entered on to a property in the Mt. Herman Community on Highway 7 W and left driving a 2017 Polaris Razr. Video surveillance shows the suspect pulling out of the driveway on the Razr heading West on Highway 7.
KSLA
Harrison County woman sentenced for trafficking fentanyl
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - On Sept. 1 U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced that Kerri Marie Thorn, 31, was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison. Thorn plead pleaded guilty on May 10, to the trafficking of fentanyl. Thorn was arrested in August of 2021 following a report that she...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 Person Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harrison County (Harrison County, TX)
According to the Harrison County Police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Harrison County on Monday. The officials stated that the crash occurred on I-20 in the westbound lane.
KTRE
Wood County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in 2007 cold-case death of 19-year-old
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Winnsboro man has been arrested in the 2007 murder of a Wood County teenager. Chad Earl Carr was arrested earlier on Thursday by Captain Mike Chilson and Ranger John Vance, who traveled to the DFW area and located Carr at 2525 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. Carr was arrested for the murder of Brittany McGlone.
Man arrested after allegedly setting fire, threatening Longview fire official
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested on Thursday afternoon after allegedly starting a fire in Longview, according to the fire department. Longview fire and police departments responded to a call around 2:23 p.m. about a person setting a fire in the 200 block of East Sycamore Street, which is near Longview Square Apartments, […]
Sheriff: Person poses as Rusk County deputy in phone scam
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam where a person claims to be a deputy with their office. According to the RCSO, the caller tells victims that they did not show up for jury duty and that he is getting a warrant for their […]
kjas.com
UPDATED: Wanted man fled on foot from DPS traffic stop
Law enforcement was searching for a man on Wednesday after he fled on foot from a DPS trooper during a traffic stop. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark later said that the trooper had stopped a 2013 Volkswagen SUV for speeding when he was advised by the Lufkin DPS dispatcher that a passenger in the vehicle was wanted. Clark said the passenger fled on foot into a wooded area.
REJOICE DRIVERS!: Gas gets below $3 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — As prices continue to fall, gas in Tyler has officially gotten below $3!. Sam's Club, located at 2025 S SW Loop 323, gas station has posted $2.98 for regular gas as of Friday, Sept. 2. Also, the Walmart gas station at 450 S SE Loop 323...
Upshur County District Clerk suspended after petition for removal
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A temporary order signed by a judge has suspended Upshur County District Clerk Karen Bunn on Thursday, effectively removing her from office. Following the order, Nicole Hernandez, who won a March primary election for the position is now acting as the district clerk. Bunn has been placed on suspension pending litigation, […]
Three men indicted for Henderson County murder
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Grand Jury has indicted three men charged with the murder of Jimmy Dean Oldfield in May. Oldfield was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on May 15 according to officials. Authorities said they received information, including a location to the missing person’s truck and body May 26. […]
Comments / 0