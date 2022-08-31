A new elementary school will be built near LSU’s Band Hall, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. Located at 575 W. Roosevelt Street, McKinley Elementary School will replace the former building and is zoned for the Highland Old South Baton Rouge region, meaning students zoned for University Terrace Elementary School and Buchanan Elementary will be zoned to McKinley upon the completion of its construction, according to David Tatman, the president of East Baton Rouge Parish School Board.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO