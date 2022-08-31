Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
As Baton Rouge charter schools grow, traditional schools continue to shrink.
Charter schools continue to educate a growing share of the school population in East Baton Rouge Parish, while traditional public schools overall are losing students — particularly middle and high schools. This is one of the stories that emerges from enrollment counts released so far this school year by...
Donaldsonville High School principal delivers strong message to students
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At Donaldsonville High School, teachers and administrators work extra hard to make sure more students graduate high school ready for college or a career. Marvin Evans knows the power of education. “I know many times, Donaldsonville, when people hear that name, that connotation, negative things...
brproud.com
EBR School Board proposes new teacher pipeline program with Southern University
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – With a national teacher shortage causing school districts to ramp up. recruiting efforts, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) is proposing a new pipeline program, making the path to a teaching profession faster than ever. “We’ve had a lot of sets of...
theadvocate.com
New school at Southern University would train future teachers as early as sixth grade
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system may soon team up with Southern University to launch a new school for aspiring teachers, starting them on the road to the classroom as early as sixth grade. Officials with Southern and the school system presented their proposal Thursday to the parish School...
an17.com
Amite native tapped as Southeastern Young Alumna of the Year
New Orleans Attorney Ebony Morris has been named Southeastern Louisiana University’s 2022 Young Alumna of the Year. She will be officially recognized at the Southeastern Alumni Association Awards Evening to be held this fall during Homecoming Week. Morris graduated from Southeastern in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in political...
LSU Reveille
East Baton Rouge Parish School Board members give update on new elementary school located near LSU's campus
A new elementary school will be built near LSU’s Band Hall, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. Located at 575 W. Roosevelt Street, McKinley Elementary School will replace the former building and is zoned for the Highland Old South Baton Rouge region, meaning students zoned for University Terrace Elementary School and Buchanan Elementary will be zoned to McKinley upon the completion of its construction, according to David Tatman, the president of East Baton Rouge Parish School Board.
an17.com
Physician Assistant Jessica Cole joins Northshore Urological Associates
HAMMOND---Physician Assistant Jessica Cole, MPAS, PA-C, has joined Northshore Urological Associates, which is a clinic of North Oaks Health System. Certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, Cole joins a team comprised of Urologists Stephen M. Graham, M.D., and Brad M. Lake, M.D.; and Nurse Practitioners Hannah Fugarino, APRN, FNP-C, and Kimberly Marcel, APRN, FNP-C.
an17.com
Slidell reaccredited as a Louisiana Development Ready Community
SLIDELL, La. – Louisiana Economic Development reaccredited the City of Slidell as a Louisiana Development Ready Community in a ceremony Thursday in St. Tammany Parish. Originally recognized in 2009, Slidell was the 11th city to receive the designation during the pilot stage of the program. The Louisiana Development Ready...
an17.com
Mannino appointed to serve on Louisiana Board of Pharmacy
Longtime Hammond pharamist Richard "Ricky" Mannino has been appointed to the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy. The owner of Mannino’s Family Practice Pharmacy in Hammond, Mannino will represent the 1st pharmacy board district, according to a press release from the Governor’s office. The Louisiana Board of Pharmacy serves to...
wbrz.com
Metro Councilman Rowdy Gaudet to pay $50k fine for ethics violations; worked for company paid by city-parish
BATON ROUGE - Metro Councilman Rowdy Gaudet was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine for violating ethics laws after working for a consulting firm that received contracts from the city-parish government. The Advocate reports the firm, Emergent Method, will separately pay a $2,500 civil penalty under a consent opinion with...
NOLA.com
A home or a projectile? St. Tammany Parish Council rejects mobile homes in storm-vulnerable area
Flanked by her husband and young son, Natasha Jones pleaded with the St. Tammany Parish Council to let her family put a mobile home on the corner of Oak Street and Lakeview Drive near Slidell, calling it their best shot at having a home. But while council members were obviously...
an17.com
Greg Cromer
Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer on economic development including the Amazon Delivery Center, and his campaign for parish president.
theadvocate.com
Roundabouts, roadworks and turn lanes: See the big projects coming to Livingston Parish
A bunch of roundabouts, road works and infrastructure projects will be coming to Livingston Parish over the next few years, thanks to a big infusion of state money. Local leaders say that will be helpful in a parish that saw unprecedented population growth in the last decade, bringing problems like traffic and flooding.
GET CARDED: Sign up for a library card at Ascension Parish Library
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Library (APL) is encouraging residents to sign up for a library card this month during the month of September. That’s because this month is National Library Card Sign Up Month. You can sign up at one of any four Ascension Library locations.
an17.com
Southeastern accepted as USCA member
HAMMOND – The Southeastern Professional Sales Program has been accepted as an associate member of the University Sales Center Alliance. The USCA is a consortium of sales educators who are dedicated to advancing the sales profession through teaching, research, and outreach. Membership to the USCA is only extended to those sales programs that meet a set of high-quality standards.
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week August 26-September 1
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of August 26-September 1:. Anthony Shampine, 32, 41366 Glen Williams Rd, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to a fugitive, and 6 bench warrants;. David Gould, 27, 24901 Joe May Rd, Denham Springs was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Charles Verda,...
Brawl at Livonia High School Forced Lockdown, School Closed on Friday
A Pointe Coupee Parish high school is closed on Friday after a violent fight forced the campus to go on lockdown Thursday morning. The incident happened at Livonia High and as a result of the brawl, two juveniles were taken into custody. One student was taken to a local hospital bleeding with a laceration to the head.
Arrest made in string of Ulta Beauty thefts
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A man suspected of thefts at multiple Ulta Beauty stores across the Baton Rouge metro area was arrested in Livingston Parish, according to investigators. The Lafayette Police Department said Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Thursday, Sept....
NOLA.com
Denham Springs knocks off Mandeville, 28-13
It was a homecoming of sorts for first-year Mandeville head coach Craig Jones, but the Skippers' contest against Denham Springs didn't have a storybook ending. Mandeville turned the ball over four times as the Yellow Jackets earned a 28-13 win in the season opener on Sept. 2. The game was...
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish has new zoning rules. Now it has to agree on maps that actually use them.
A vote on the first zoning map for an unincorporated area in Livingston Parish has been delayed after some residents asked that portions of the proposed layout be changed to reflect current land use, a councilman said. It shows the delicate balance parish leaders are walking as they set limits...
