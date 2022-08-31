ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

Livingston Parish, LA
Denham Springs, LA
Livingston, LA
Livingston Parish, LA
Denham Springs, LA
Denham Springs, LA
an17.com

Amite native tapped as Southeastern Young Alumna of the Year

New Orleans Attorney Ebony Morris has been named Southeastern Louisiana University's 2022 Young Alumna of the Year. She will be officially recognized at the Southeastern Alumni Association Awards Evening to be held this fall during Homecoming Week. Morris graduated from Southeastern in 2011 with a bachelor's degree in political...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
LSU Reveille

East Baton Rouge Parish School Board members give update on new elementary school located near LSU's campus

A new elementary school will be built near LSU's Band Hall, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. Located at 575 W. Roosevelt Street, McKinley Elementary School will replace the former building and is zoned for the Highland Old South Baton Rouge region, meaning students zoned for University Terrace Elementary School and Buchanan Elementary will be zoned to McKinley upon the completion of its construction, according to David Tatman, the president of East Baton Rouge Parish School Board.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
an17.com

Physician Assistant Jessica Cole joins Northshore Urological Associates

HAMMOND---Physician Assistant Jessica Cole, MPAS, PA-C, has joined Northshore Urological Associates, which is a clinic of North Oaks Health System. Certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, Cole joins a team comprised of Urologists Stephen M. Graham, M.D., and Brad M. Lake, M.D.; and Nurse Practitioners Hannah Fugarino, APRN, FNP-C, and Kimberly Marcel, APRN, FNP-C.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Slidell reaccredited as a Louisiana Development Ready Community

SLIDELL, La. – Louisiana Economic Development reaccredited the City of Slidell as a Louisiana Development Ready Community in a ceremony Thursday in St. Tammany Parish. Originally recognized in 2009, Slidell was the 11th city to receive the designation during the pilot stage of the program. The Louisiana Development Ready...
SLIDELL, LA
an17.com

Mannino appointed to serve on Louisiana Board of Pharmacy

Longtime Hammond pharamist Richard "Ricky" Mannino has been appointed to the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy. The owner of Mannino's Family Practice Pharmacy in Hammond, Mannino will represent the 1st pharmacy board district, according to a press release from the Governor's office. The Louisiana Board of Pharmacy serves to...
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Greg Cromer

Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer on economic development including the Amazon Delivery Center, and his campaign for parish president.
SLIDELL, LA
an17.com

Southeastern accepted as USCA member

HAMMOND – The Southeastern Professional Sales Program has been accepted as an associate member of the University Sales Center Alliance. The USCA is a consortium of sales educators who are dedicated to advancing the sales profession through teaching, research, and outreach. Membership to the USCA is only extended to those sales programs that meet a set of high-quality standards.
HAMMOND, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week August 26-September 1

Below is Ascension Sheriff's arrest report for the week of August 26-September 1:. Anthony Shampine, 32, 41366 Glen Williams Rd, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to a fugitive, and 6 bench warrants;. David Gould, 27, 24901 Joe May Rd, Denham Springs was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Charles Verda,...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Arrest made in string of Ulta Beauty thefts

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A man suspected of thefts at multiple Ulta Beauty stores across the Baton Rouge metro area was arrested in Livingston Parish, according to investigators. The Lafayette Police Department said Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Thursday, Sept....
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Denham Springs knocks off Mandeville, 28-13

It was a homecoming of sorts for first-year Mandeville head coach Craig Jones, but the Skippers' contest against Denham Springs didn't have a storybook ending. Mandeville turned the ball over four times as the Yellow Jackets earned a 28-13 win in the season opener on Sept. 2. The game was...
MANDEVILLE, LA

