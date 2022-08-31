Read full article on original website
KSLA
Community remembers Judge Greg Ray
SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Business continues at the Sevier County Arkansas Courthouse but for those inside are carrying heavy hearts. Flags are flying at half-staff, and a wreath is on the front door to honor County Judge Greg Ray who died earlier in the week. “The judge and I...
KTBS
Texarkana candlelight vigil for International Overdose Awareness Day had somber group remembering loved ones
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The candlelight vigil held in Texarkana for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday evening was held at the Federal Courthouse steps sponsored by the Southwest Arkansas Counseling and Mental Health Center, Inc. As expected, the mood was somber of the group in attendance remembering loved...
KTBS
Texarkana is first chapter in Arkansas of the Daughters of the American Revolution to induct an African American member
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Sharon Fort was presented her certificate of membership to the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) of the Texarkana chapter as the first African American inducted in Arkansas. Fort, 67, of Texarkana was joined by approximately 20 family members from across the...
KTBS
Texarkana woman advocates for organ donation
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A Texarkana woman received a kidney two years ago, and now she's working to encourage others to become organ donors. Barbara Pitts Riley says her new kidney has given her a new lease on life, and even more opportunities to serve others. "There are so many lives...
Bird Scooters now available in downtown Texarkana
Bird electric scooters are now available for use in downtown Texarkana. The alternate mode of transportation became available this week after city leaders from both sides approved the scooter pilot program on a trial basis for one year.
Texarkana businessman seeks to unseat Mayor Brown
A Texarkana businessman is hoping to unseat incumbent Arkansas-side Mayor Allen Brown in the upcoming November primary election.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, September 2, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in September 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Ricotta Lavell Lambert, 32, of Waldo and Heather Marie Rios, 28, of Waldo, September 2. Jason E. Croswell, 45,...
magnoliareporter.com
Giant salvinia prompts closure of Miller County boat ramp
The three boat ramps on Mercer Bayou in Miller County near Fouke have been closed by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission for the Labor Day weekend due to the discovery on Friday of giant salvinia at one of the ramps and in the canal. Giant salvinia is an invasive...
arkadelphian.com
ADC: 6 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in September
There are six Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole in September 2022. The Arkadelphian includes mugshots when they are available. They are:. Tracy W. Blankenship. Tracy Blankenship turned 50 years old in prison today, Sept. 1, 2022....
txktoday.com
Texarkana, Ark. Woman Killed in Crash on Arkansas Blvd.
A Texarkana woman died in a single vehicle crash on Arkansas Blvd. early Saturday morning. According to an Arkansas State Police Fatal Crash Report a 2013 dodge charger was westbound on Arkansas Blvd. when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree. 32-year-old Ciara Trotter, a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected and pronounced dead on scene.
New details on Glenwood man accused of raping 31 kids
New details tonight on a story we just reported 24 hours ago involving a Glenwood man accused of raping 31 children.
swark.today
Prescott-Nevada County Chamber names Hay-Barn Automotive & Diesel Repair Business of the Month
Congratulations to Hay-Barn Automotive & Diesel Repair LLC on being named the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce September 2022 Business of the month. Hay-Barn Automotive & Diesel Repair LLC is a new business here in our small town of Prescott. They first opened in March of 2022 under owners John Hayes and Harold Barns. John has 20 years of mechanic experience and has lived in Nevada County for almost 30 years. He and his wife, Samantha, have four boys, three who attend in the Prescott School District.
KSLA
Missing Texarkana teen found safe
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says a missing teen has been found safe. Police say the 17-year-old left his home on Monday, Aug. 29 around 11 p.m. He has been returned to his parents.
txktoday.com
Bird Scooters Come to Texarkana
Bird Scooters are now located across Texarkana. The scooters can be found in both Texarkana, Texas and Texarkana, Arkansas. Riders will need to download the Bird app on their phones to access the scooters. A map in the app will show where scooters are located. It is $1 to start and then $0.39/minute to rent the scooter.
KTBS
Bicyclist struck and killed by car in accident in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Tx. – Just days before TxDOT begins its new campaign on pedestrian and bicyclist safety, a bicyclist is struck by a car and killed on Tuesday in Texarkana. According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, the bicyclist, 20-year-old Joshua Simpson was struck by a Camaro traveling east on West 7th Street at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
aymag.com
Arkansas-Produced Podcast to Examine Death of Texarkana Woman
Journalist Karen Tricot Steward and Attorney Stephanie Harris partner as cohosts for this podcast as they walk through the mysterious 1991 death of Billie Jean Letterman in Texarkana, Arkansas, and examine the Arkansas justice system. Letterman was 21-years-old at the time of her death. Season one of Burden will feature...
KSLA
1 dead, 1 injured in Texarkana wreck; driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas police responded to a wreck the night of Friday, Sept. 2 on State Line Avenue. Officials say a 2015 Ram driven by Christopher Telles, 42, was headed north near the 2000 block of State Line when he crossed into the southbound lanes. He struck a 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by Marolin Gardner, 63.
texarkanafyi.com
Entertainment in Texarkana for Labor Day Weekend
Thanks to Crossties and Hobbs Manufactured Homes, we have the rundown of Live Entertainment in Texarkana for this weekend. Some great bands and some pretty good watermelons are just a part of it. On Saturday, September 3 it’s the Annual Watermelon Weigh-off at Old Washington Farmer’s Market. Some of these...
Texarkana Arkansas Police Need Your Help With An Identification
UPDATE: The subject has been located. Wednesday night Texarkana Arkansas Police updated this situation on their Facebook page stating that this subject has been identified and located. TAPD also thanked everyone for the help they received in finding this individual. Original Story. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has posted a...
swark.today
Reginald Featherston receives 50-year sentence for meth possession with intent
The first jury impaneled in the new Hempstead County Courthouse imposed a 50-year sentence on a 49-year-old Hope man. The jury gave Reginald Featherston 40 years in the Arkansas Division of Correction for possession of greater than 10 grams of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver, and enhanced that sentence by ten years because the crime was committed in close proximity to a multi-family public housing facility. The jury also gave him 15 years in ADC for possession of drug paraphernalia.
