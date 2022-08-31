ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead County, AR

KSLA

Community remembers Judge Greg Ray

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Business continues at the Sevier County Arkansas Courthouse but for those inside are carrying heavy hearts. Flags are flying at half-staff, and a wreath is on the front door to honor County Judge Greg Ray who died earlier in the week. “The judge and I...
SEVIER COUNTY, AR
KTBS

Texarkana woman advocates for organ donation

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A Texarkana woman received a kidney two years ago, and now she's working to encourage others to become organ donors. Barbara Pitts Riley says her new kidney has given her a new lease on life, and even more opportunities to serve others. "There are so many lives...
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, September 2, 2022

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in September 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Ricotta Lavell Lambert, 32, of Waldo and Heather Marie Rios, 28, of Waldo, September 2. Jason E. Croswell, 45,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Giant salvinia prompts closure of Miller County boat ramp

The three boat ramps on Mercer Bayou in Miller County near Fouke have been closed by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission for the Labor Day weekend due to the discovery on Friday of giant salvinia at one of the ramps and in the canal. Giant salvinia is an invasive...
MILLER COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

ADC: 6 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in September

There are six Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole in September 2022. The Arkadelphian includes mugshots when they are available. They are:. Tracy W. Blankenship. Tracy Blankenship turned 50 years old in prison today, Sept. 1, 2022....
CLARK COUNTY, AR
txktoday.com

Texarkana, Ark. Woman Killed in Crash on Arkansas Blvd.

A Texarkana woman died in a single vehicle crash on Arkansas Blvd. early Saturday morning. According to an Arkansas State Police Fatal Crash Report a 2013 dodge charger was westbound on Arkansas Blvd. when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree. 32-year-old Ciara Trotter, a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected and pronounced dead on scene.
TEXARKANA, AR
swark.today

Prescott-Nevada County Chamber names Hay-Barn Automotive & Diesel Repair Business of the Month

Congratulations to Hay-Barn Automotive & Diesel Repair LLC on being named the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce September 2022 Business of the month. Hay-Barn Automotive & Diesel Repair LLC is a new business here in our small town of Prescott. They first opened in March of 2022 under owners John Hayes and Harold Barns. John has 20 years of mechanic experience and has lived in Nevada County for almost 30 years. He and his wife, Samantha, have four boys, three who attend in the Prescott School District.
PRESCOTT, AR
KSLA

Missing Texarkana teen found safe

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says a missing teen has been found safe. Police say the 17-year-old left his home on Monday, Aug. 29 around 11 p.m. He has been returned to his parents.
TEXARKANA, AR
txktoday.com

Bird Scooters Come to Texarkana

Bird Scooters are now located across Texarkana. The scooters can be found in both Texarkana, Texas and Texarkana, Arkansas. Riders will need to download the Bird app on their phones to access the scooters. A map in the app will show where scooters are located. It is $1 to start and then $0.39/minute to rent the scooter.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Bicyclist struck and killed by car in accident in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Tx. – Just days before TxDOT begins its new campaign on pedestrian and bicyclist safety, a bicyclist is struck by a car and killed on Tuesday in Texarkana. According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, the bicyclist, 20-year-old Joshua Simpson was struck by a Camaro traveling east on West 7th Street at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
TEXARKANA, TX
aymag.com

Arkansas-Produced Podcast to Examine Death of Texarkana Woman

Journalist Karen Tricot Steward and Attorney Stephanie Harris partner as cohosts for this podcast as they walk through the mysterious 1991 death of Billie Jean Letterman in Texarkana, Arkansas, and examine the Arkansas justice system. Letterman was 21-years-old at the time of her death. Season one of Burden will feature...
TEXARKANA, AR
texarkanafyi.com

Entertainment in Texarkana for Labor Day Weekend

Thanks to Crossties and Hobbs Manufactured Homes, we have the rundown of Live Entertainment in Texarkana for this weekend. Some great bands and some pretty good watermelons are just a part of it. On Saturday, September 3 it’s the Annual Watermelon Weigh-off at Old Washington Farmer’s Market. Some of these...
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Arkansas Police Need Your Help With An Identification

UPDATE: The subject has been located. Wednesday night Texarkana Arkansas Police updated this situation on their Facebook page stating that this subject has been identified and located. TAPD also thanked everyone for the help they received in finding this individual. Original Story. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has posted a...
TEXARKANA, AR
swark.today

Reginald Featherston receives 50-year sentence for meth possession with intent

The first jury impaneled in the new Hempstead County Courthouse imposed a 50-year sentence on a 49-year-old Hope man. The jury gave Reginald Featherston 40 years in the Arkansas Division of Correction for possession of greater than 10 grams of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver, and enhanced that sentence by ten years because the crime was committed in close proximity to a multi-family public housing facility. The jury also gave him 15 years in ADC for possession of drug paraphernalia.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR

