Congratulations to Hay-Barn Automotive & Diesel Repair LLC on being named the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce September 2022 Business of the month. Hay-Barn Automotive & Diesel Repair LLC is a new business here in our small town of Prescott. They first opened in March of 2022 under owners John Hayes and Harold Barns. John has 20 years of mechanic experience and has lived in Nevada County for almost 30 years. He and his wife, Samantha, have four boys, three who attend in the Prescott School District.

PRESCOTT, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO