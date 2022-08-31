ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea sign Aubameyang, Arsenal’s Luiz bid rejected, Liverpool confirm Arthur

The transfer window closed with a flurry of late activity, as Chelsea signed the former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a two-year deal from Barcelona. Aubameyang, who will wear the number 9 shirt at Stamford Bridge, was finally announced after midnight and was followed by the loan signing of midfielder Denis Zakaria from Juventus as Chelsea’s busy summer of transfer business concluded with two major deals. Liverpool signed Arthur on loan from Juventus to ease their midfield injury problems but Arsenal‘s late chase of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz ended in disappointment. Arsenal saw three bids rejected, the last...
SkySports

Premier League transfers: Chelsea, Man Utd, West Ham & Nottingham Forest top spenders

How much have Premier League clubs spent on transfers during the summer window so far? We crunch the numbers... Speaking during the Covid crisis when teams played behind closed doors, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said: "At Premier League level, contracts will continue to go up for the top players but, for the next few years, clubs will be a lot more sensible around what would be squad players.
SPORTbible

Match Preview: Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City look to start September off strong, as they travel south to take on Aston Villa for the first time since the finale of the previous Premier League season. As of late, the Sky Blues have regained their composure, as they continue their assault on the Premier League top spot, which included their recent 6-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.
SB Nation

OFFICIAL: Akanji Signs for City

In it is likely the final signing of the summer transfer window, Manchester City have secured the signature of Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland Center Back Manuel Akanji. The new CIty defender signed a 5 year deal that is believed to be worth a total of $11 million dollars after the two clubs agreed a transfer fee of $17 million.
SkySports

Blackburn Rovers 2-3 Bristol City: Nahki Wells scores twice in Robins win

Nahki Wells netted a second-half brace as Bristol City made it four wins in five games with an impressive 3-2 victory at Blackburn. Nigel Pearson's side ran out deserving winners in a game they bossed and, but for wasteful early finishing from Andreas Weimann and Wells, they would have been out of sight by the break.
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Man City confirmed line-ups: Team news as Erling Haaland starts Premier League fixture

Aston Villa host Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday night.Steven Gerrard remains under heavy pressure after his side's poor start to the season continued with defeat at Arsenal on Wednesday. Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli gave the Gunners a 2-1 win in a game that was a lot less close than the scoreline suggests.The Villans have only a solitary win thus far and sit second bottom after four defeats out of their five games.Follow Aston Villa vs Man City LIVEIt's a wholly more positive story for the defending champions who are second and come into Saturday's contest...
BBC

Liverpool-Newcastle touchline incident - FA reviewing Anfield incident

The Football Association is reviewing an incident where a Newcastle staff member appeared to throw an object towards the Liverpool technical area during the Reds' 2-1 win on Wednesday. Players and staff from both teams clashed after Fabio Carvalho's 98th-minute winner at Anfield. It is unclear if the incident, captured...
BBC

Analysis: Aston Villa 1-1 Man City

Manchester City missed a chance to go top of the Premier League as a failure to kill the game off and score a second goal proved costly as Aston Villa fought back to draw. The Premier League's top goalscorer Erling Haaland scored his 10th goal for City following his £51m move from Borussia Dortmund by volleying in from close range from Kevin de Bruyne's excellent cross.
BBC

'It's been a wonderful window'

Manchester City have had a "wonderful window", according to their former midfielder Michael Brown. Pep Guardiola has brought in the likes of Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Manuel Akanji this summer - and Brown believes all three will have a positive impact. Speaking on a special live edition of The...
BBC

Leicester 0-1 Man Utd: Analysis

Manchester United’s revival continued with a third straight Premier League win at Leicester City. And while the 1-0 win is only a cause for cautious optimism, manager Erik ten Hag and United’s players deserve credit for the manner in which they have rebounded from the crisis threatening to envelope the club after those two opening defeats at home to Brighton followed by the fiasco at Brentford.
BBC

Man Utd v Arsenal: Team news

Manchester United could hand £82m signing Antony his debut and Casemiro his first home outing. Anthony Martial is still unavailable because of an Achilles problem. Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard will be monitored after both were hurt in the 2-1 win against Aston Villa. Oleksandr Zinchenko is also...
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: Norwich go top of the Championship

Norwich moved top of the Championship after beating struggling Coventry 3-0 at Carrow Road to make it five straight league wins. Goals from Teemu Pukki, Josh Sargent - his fifth of the season - and substitute Kieran Dowell secured a deserved victory for the Canaries, who moved above morning leaders Sheffield United ahead of the Blades' trip to Hull on Sunday.
