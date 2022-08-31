Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo transfer out of Man Utd all-but over after striker named on bench for Leicester clash
CRISTIANO RONALDO is all-but confirmed to stay at Manchester United - having been named on the bench against Leicester. The Portugal legend pushed for a move away from United all summer and was at one point linked with Chelsea. But the Blues, along with the likes of Bayern Munich, ruled...
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea sign Aubameyang, Arsenal’s Luiz bid rejected, Liverpool confirm Arthur
The transfer window closed with a flurry of late activity, as Chelsea signed the former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a two-year deal from Barcelona. Aubameyang, who will wear the number 9 shirt at Stamford Bridge, was finally announced after midnight and was followed by the loan signing of midfielder Denis Zakaria from Juventus as Chelsea’s busy summer of transfer business concluded with two major deals. Liverpool signed Arthur on loan from Juventus to ease their midfield injury problems but Arsenal‘s late chase of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz ended in disappointment. Arsenal saw three bids rejected, the last...
Leicester City v Manchester United: Premier League – live!
Minute-by-minute report: Will the Foxes escape the bottom of the table or can United continue their recent improvement? Join Rob Smyth
Premier League transfers: Chelsea, Man Utd, West Ham & Nottingham Forest top spenders
How much have Premier League clubs spent on transfers during the summer window so far? We crunch the numbers... Speaking during the Covid crisis when teams played behind closed doors, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said: "At Premier League level, contracts will continue to go up for the top players but, for the next few years, clubs will be a lot more sensible around what would be squad players.
Match Preview: Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Premier League)
Manchester City look to start September off strong, as they travel south to take on Aston Villa for the first time since the finale of the previous Premier League season. As of late, the Sky Blues have regained their composure, as they continue their assault on the Premier League top spot, which included their recent 6-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.
Soccer-Man Utd to make late call on Antony but Martial out of Arsenal game
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Manchester United will make a late call on whether new signing Antony will play in Sunday's Premier League game against early pace-setters Arsenal while fellow forward Anthony Martial will miss the clash due to injury, manager Erik ten Hag said.
Predicted XI: Manchester United vs Arsenal (Premier League)
Manchester United, after three wins on the bounce, are set to face top of the Premier League Arsenal. United’s season got off to a disastrous start under Erik ten Hag, however after three victories against Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester, things are starting to look up. With this fixture coming...
OFFICIAL: Akanji Signs for City
In it is likely the final signing of the summer transfer window, Manchester City have secured the signature of Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland Center Back Manuel Akanji. The new CIty defender signed a 5 year deal that is believed to be worth a total of $11 million dollars after the two clubs agreed a transfer fee of $17 million.
Blackburn Rovers 2-3 Bristol City: Nahki Wells scores twice in Robins win
Nahki Wells netted a second-half brace as Bristol City made it four wins in five games with an impressive 3-2 victory at Blackburn. Nigel Pearson's side ran out deserving winners in a game they bossed and, but for wasteful early finishing from Andreas Weimann and Wells, they would have been out of sight by the break.
Aston Villa vs Man City confirmed line-ups: Team news as Erling Haaland starts Premier League fixture
Aston Villa host Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday night.Steven Gerrard remains under heavy pressure after his side's poor start to the season continued with defeat at Arsenal on Wednesday. Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli gave the Gunners a 2-1 win in a game that was a lot less close than the scoreline suggests.The Villans have only a solitary win thus far and sit second bottom after four defeats out of their five games.Follow Aston Villa vs Man City LIVEIt's a wholly more positive story for the defending champions who are second and come into Saturday's contest...
Crystal Palace readying £20m January transfer bid for Conor Gallagher if England star’s Chelsea dream is shattered
CRYSTAL PALACE will make a serious bid for Conor Gallagher in the next window - if his Chelsea dream is shattered. Palace wanted England midfielder Gallagher, 22, to return after his successful loan spell but were given no encouragement. The midfielder has had a rough start to his bid to...
Chelsea vs. West Ham United, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
Thomas Tuchel has called this match a chance to start the season anew, so let’s see if we can indeed do that and make this a turning point. Of course we cannot erase the previous five games, but it’s a long season ahead with plenty on offer. To...
Liverpool-Newcastle touchline incident - FA reviewing Anfield incident
The Football Association is reviewing an incident where a Newcastle staff member appeared to throw an object towards the Liverpool technical area during the Reds' 2-1 win on Wednesday. Players and staff from both teams clashed after Fabio Carvalho's 98th-minute winner at Anfield. It is unclear if the incident, captured...
Mikel Arteta: Arsenal boss says they did 'phenomenal job' on transfers despite failed late bid
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the club did a "phenomenal job" trying to make another signing before the transfer deadline. The Gunners brought in Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko in July, before midfield pair Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey got injured. But Arsenal were unable to secure a new midfielder,...
Analysis: Aston Villa 1-1 Man City
Manchester City missed a chance to go top of the Premier League as a failure to kill the game off and score a second goal proved costly as Aston Villa fought back to draw. The Premier League's top goalscorer Erling Haaland scored his 10th goal for City following his £51m move from Borussia Dortmund by volleying in from close range from Kevin de Bruyne's excellent cross.
'It's been a wonderful window'
Manchester City have had a "wonderful window", according to their former midfielder Michael Brown. Pep Guardiola has brought in the likes of Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Manuel Akanji this summer - and Brown believes all three will have a positive impact. Speaking on a special live edition of The...
Leicester 0-1 Man Utd: Analysis
Manchester United’s revival continued with a third straight Premier League win at Leicester City. And while the 1-0 win is only a cause for cautious optimism, manager Erik ten Hag and United’s players deserve credit for the manner in which they have rebounded from the crisis threatening to envelope the club after those two opening defeats at home to Brighton followed by the fiasco at Brentford.
Leicester City transfer news: Reims defender Wout Faes joins on five-year contract
Leicester City have signed defender Wout Faes from French club Reims. The 24-year-old comes in as a replacement for Wesley Fofana, who joined Chelsea for about £70m on Wednesday. Faes has joined on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee, with the move subject to international clearance. "It's an...
Man Utd v Arsenal: Team news
Manchester United could hand £82m signing Antony his debut and Casemiro his first home outing. Anthony Martial is still unavailable because of an Achilles problem. Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard will be monitored after both were hurt in the 2-1 win against Aston Villa. Oleksandr Zinchenko is also...
EFL goals and round-up: Norwich go top of the Championship
Norwich moved top of the Championship after beating struggling Coventry 3-0 at Carrow Road to make it five straight league wins. Goals from Teemu Pukki, Josh Sargent - his fifth of the season - and substitute Kieran Dowell secured a deserved victory for the Canaries, who moved above morning leaders Sheffield United ahead of the Blades' trip to Hull on Sunday.
