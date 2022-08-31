Aston Villa host Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday night.Steven Gerrard remains under heavy pressure after his side's poor start to the season continued with defeat at Arsenal on Wednesday. Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli gave the Gunners a 2-1 win in a game that was a lot less close than the scoreline suggests.The Villans have only a solitary win thus far and sit second bottom after four defeats out of their five games.Follow Aston Villa vs Man City LIVEIt's a wholly more positive story for the defending champions who are second and come into Saturday's contest...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 HOURS AGO