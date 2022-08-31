This weekend, relax on the beach, take the ferry to Shelter Island, visit the Parish Museum, and use this guide to find the best vegan bites in each town, from Southampton to Montauk. We found the best places to eat for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and include helpful advice on how to place your order so you can be sure that there's no honey in your dressing or cheese in your pesto.

SOUTHAMPTON, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO