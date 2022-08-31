Read full article on original website
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence Carmela
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
D. None of the Above: SB Basketball Coach Langford reflects on new league, second year
Parents, coaches and teachers offer words of wisdom, guidance and advice. At the same time, however, they also have opportunities to learn, particularly after the end of one year and the start of another. And so it is for Stony Brook University women’s basketball coach Ashley Langford. A year...
Photo of the Week
Pamela Murphy took this photo at West Meadow Beach in her hometown of Stony Brook on Aug. 20. She writes, “I was impressed with the strength of someone I saw swimming against the current trailing a swim buoy as I’m a swimmer myself. Racing along with the swimmer was a boy on the shoreline. The seagulls overhead appeared to be calling the race! I reflected how it’s always a unique experience at our beautiful beach.”
Kehoe Family Foundation makes $3 million gift to Stony Brook Athletics
Gift from inaugural football team member to support comprehensive excellence within Department of Athletics. Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis and Director of Athletics Shawn Heilbron announced that the University has received a $3 million gift from the Kehoe Family Foundation to support comprehensive excellence within the Stony Brook Department of Athletics.
architecturaldigest.com
Inside a Southampton Home That’s Idyllic Year-Round
When summer starts receding, the string of picturesque seaside communities that make up the Hamptons on Long Island’s South Fork traditionally begin retreating to their small-town roots. The cooler and calmer months of fall bring with them a slower pace. That shift in tone certainly won’t defer Mimi Ritzen...
therealdeal.com
Ronkonkoma mega-development to drop arenas
The massive Midway Crossing redevelopment is set to cross arenas off its list. Engineer John Cameron said JLL would be willing to strike the two arenas from its $2.8 billion megaproject in Ronkonkoma, Newsday reported. Elected officials and Suffolk County residents opposed the venues because of traffic concerns. Legislator Trish...
8th annual Culper Spy Day celebrates Long Island’s Revolutionary story
Mark your calendars! Culper Spy Day returns on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (rain date is Sept. 11). Presented by the Three Village Historical Society (TVHS) and Tri-Spy Tours in collaboration with more than 30 local historical and cultural organizations, the day will feature activities related to the Culper Spy Ring which was founded by Benjamin Tallmadge, George Washington’s chief intelligence officer during the Revolutionary War.
thebeet.com
Your Plant-Based Guide to The Hamptons, from South to Montauk
This weekend, relax on the beach, take the ferry to Shelter Island, visit the Parish Museum, and use this guide to find the best vegan bites in each town, from Southampton to Montauk. We found the best places to eat for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and include helpful advice on how to place your order so you can be sure that there's no honey in your dressing or cheese in your pesto.
greaterlongisland.com
The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille in Smithtown closes for good
The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille in Smithtown has shut its doors permanently. First opened in 2017, this was the third location of the Maryland-based franchise planned to open on Long Island. The first two opened in East Meadow and Franklin Square. People began talking about the restaurant closing...
SBU’s India Pagan signs with German professional basketball team
With sneakers on her feet and a ball in her hand, India Pagan will circle the globe in a landmark year. First, she earned a Master’s Degree in coaching at Stony Brook University, completing a five-year stint in which she also received her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology. After a brief journey home to New London, Connecticut to visit with her family and celebrate, she and her family took a long-awaited cruise to Honduras and Mexico.
27east.com
Dune Road Contemporary In Westhampton Sells For $4.2 Million
A contemporary fronting the ocean in Westhampton recently sold for $4.2 million with a last asking price of $4.75 million. The address is 599 Dune Road and offers Moriches Bay... more. A shingle-style traditional by architect John Laffey built in 2005 in Bridgehampton recently went into ... 31 Aug 2022...
27east.com
Head-On Collision Sends Three To The ER, Closes Road in Westhampton
A head-on collision on County Road 31 near Gabreski Airport in Westhampton on Wednesday, August 31, sent one driver with serious injuries to the hospital via medevac and the driver... more. Edith Hendrickson Williams, formerly of Bridgehampton, died peacefully at her home in Raleigh, North Carolina, ... 2 Sep 2022...
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- September 1, 2022
(Above) Bill Falco of Chasing Tails in Oakdale, hit the deep last week for an unforgettable swordfish trip. Peanut bunker bonanza in the surf. Albies and bonito on the beach. Solid striper action on the big moon tides. Primo canyon action. Tuna bite is top notch. Shark blitzes nearshore. Spinner...
Take a spin on an all-time favorite - Nunley's Carousel has reopened in Garden City
The carousel has 41 horses -- each has their own name. There's only one lion - Lakeside the Lionhes is the oldest of the bunch, built in 1897.
Herald Community Newspapers
Crane removes injured Long Beach worker from Superblock site
A construction worker suffered a broken leg at the Superblock project site in Long Beach Thursday morning. A crane at the site was used to bring the worker down in a basket stretcher. The victim was at the top level of the construction site. The site currently goes up to...
Herald Community Newspapers
New rabbi, and new beginnings at the Merrick Jewish Centre
It’s been more than four decades since the Merrick Jewish Centre welcomed a new rabbi. But the Fox Boulevard congregation did just that recently as Joshua Dorsch takes over as its spiritual leader. He has considerably large shoes to fill, succeeding Rabbi Charles Klein, who retired last October after...
Herald Community Newspapers
Jaclyn Guidice starts role with North Merrick Schools
The North Merrick School District has a new Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction and Personnel, Jaclyn Guidice. Guidice, who started her role with the district on Aug. 1, has been an educator for 20 years, and now she is ready to bring her skills and knowledge to North Merrick’s three elementary schools, Camp Avenue School, Harold D. Fayette School, and Old Mill Road School.
Beach season extended at Smith Point County Park, Tobay Beach
Suffolk County is extending the season at Smith Point County Park. Lifeguards will remain on the stands from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 10-11 and Sept. 17-18.
greaterlongisland.com
The Wayward restaurant replaces beloved Cricket’s in Sayville
GreaterSayville coverage is funded in part by The Winston, a rustic space for entrepreneurs and intimate gatherings at 249 W. Main Street in downtown Sayville. Click here to learn more. Nearly a year after a beloved Sayville restaurant shuttered its doors for good, its trendy replacement has opened in its...
1 dead after car struck by LIRR train, service partially suspended on Port Jefferson Branch
Service to the Port Jefferson Branch Long Island Railroad line has been partially suspended after a car was struck by a train.
Kids Korner: September 1 to 8, 2022
Join the Long Island Explorium, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson for a Summer STEM Workshop on Sept. 2 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Participants in grades 2 to 6 will engage in interactive, hands-on nature-based learning within the picturesque harbor and beachfront of the Village of Port Jefferson and the sensory, native plant, and rain gardens of the Explorium as their outdoor classrooms. $25 per child. Drop-off is allowed for children ages 7 and above. Pre-registration is required by visiting www.longislandexplorium.org. For more information, call 331-3277.
