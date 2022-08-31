Read full article on original website
ESPN
Candace Parker delivers another classic to lead Chicago Sky to series-evening win over Connecticut Sun
CHICAGO -- Behind a vintage performance from 14-year vet and two-time WNBA champion Candace Parker, the 2-seed and defending WNBA champion Chicago Sky evened their best-of-five semifinal series against the 3-seed Connecticut Sun at 1-1 with an 85-77 win Wednesday night at Wintrust Arena. In her second of consecutive dominant...
CBS Sports
Iowa State vs. SE Missouri St.: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Last Season Records: Iowa State 7-6; SE Missouri St. 4-7 The Iowa State Cyclones will play against a Division II opponent, the SE Missouri St. Indians, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET at Jack Trice Stadium. While the Cyclones were not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6.
CBS Sports
How to watch South Carolina vs. Georgia State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Last Season Records: South Carolina 7-6; Georgia State 8-5 The Georgia State Panthers and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Williams-Brice Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Panthers were on the positive side of .500 (8-5) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. USC also enjoyed a fair amount of success last year, finishing up 7-6.
AthlonSports.com
Oklahoma vs. UTEP, preview, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch college football
TV Channel: FOX (4K) Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free) fuboTV has complete NCAA college football coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN) as well as ACC Network, Big 10 Network, ESPNU, Pac-12, and more. fuboTV includes every network you need to watch every college football game in your market. Podcast: Week 1...
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly pursuing former lottery pick as part of a 3-team trade with Knicks
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in jumping into a possible trade between the New York Knicks and Utah
Former Clippers Player Signs With Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are signing this former LA Clippers player
CBS Sports
Hawaii vs. Western Kentucky live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
Last Season Records: Hawaii 6-7; Western Kentucky 9-5 Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Sunday. They will stay at home another week and welcome the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Sept. 4 at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. WKU should still be riding high after a win, while the Rainbow Warriors will be looking to right the ship.
Suns And Lakers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This Elite 3-Point Shooter
According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers are interested in Utah Jazz star Bojan Bogdanovic.
Report: 1 Knicks player wants off team
The record playing Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” is coming to a grinding halt for one Knicks player. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Knicks forward Cam Reddish would like a change of scenery from New York, having a desire for a larger role. Berman adds that the Los Angeles Lakers are one team with interest in acquiring the 23-year-old Reddish.
Former Atlanta Hawks Player Wants Out of New York
The New York Post reports that Cam Reddish wants out of the New York Knicks organization.
CBS Sports
Watch Texas A&M vs. Sam Houston: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Last Season Records: Texas A&M 8-4; Sam Houston 11-1 The Texas A&M Aggies will play against a Division II opponent, the Sam Houston Bearkats, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at noon ET at Kyle Field. The Aggies were on the positive side of .500 (8-4) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
AthlonSports.com
College Football Games on TV Today (Saturday, Sept. 3)
The first full week of the 2022 college football season comes with a loaded slate of games on Saturday, Sept. 3. The lineup features several eagerly anticipated games, including a pair of Top 25 matchups, one involving the defending national champion and the other pitting two historic programs against one another.
Lana Rhoades sparks mystery about NBA player father of her baby
Lana Rhoades sparked a mystery regarding the father of her baby. Rhoades, a former Playboy Playmate and adult film actress, gave birth to her first child in January. There has been a mystery regarding the father of the child. On Thursday, Rhoades shared a video on her social media page...
NBA・
Report: 2 lesser-known Lakers players standing out in workouts
A couple of players appear to be thriving in spite of the chaos in Tinseltown. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Friday that Los Angeles Lakers players Austin Reaves and Thomas Bryant have been two of the standouts during player workouts this summer. Buha notes that Bryant is starting to regain his mobility after his 2021 ACL tear and that Reaves has bulked up to 209 pounds on top of improving his three-point shot.
CBS Sports
Navy vs. Delaware live stream online, odds, channel, prediction, how to watch on CBS Sports Network
Week 0 is in the books and Week 1 of the 2022 college football season is here, and it brings a full schedule of FBS action over the course of the next five days starting Thursday. Among the matchups in store for the weekend bonanza are four games on CBS Sports Network, each of which brings intriguing storylines to follow as narratives begin to take shape for the 2022 campaign.
UCLA vs. Bowling Green Week 1: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds
The Bruins and Falcons are going head-to-head in the heat, kicking off their 2022 college football seasons.
CBS Sports
Miami (FL) vs. Bethune-Cookman Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Miami (FL) Hurricanes will play against a Division II opponent, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. While the Hurricanes were not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-5.
Huge News Announced About Jayson Tatum
On Friday, Sole Retriever reported that Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum will get a signature Air Jordan shoe.
NBA trade rumors: Execs think the Hawks could make a play for Celtics guard
Jaylen Brown couldn’t have been happy about seeing his name included in Kevin Durant trade rumors. Could a move to the Atlanta Hawks be coming in free agency?. For the time being, the Kevin Durant drama is over and the Brooklyn Nets have moved forward with their current roster. Before trade talks died down, reports circulated that Jaylen Brown had been offered by the Celtics to try and acquire Durant via trade.
CBS Sports
Watch Charlotte vs. William & Mary: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAA Football game
Last Season Records: Charlotte 5-7; William & Mary 6-5 The Charlotte 49ers will look to defend their home turf Friday against the William & Mary Tribe at 7 p.m. ET. Charlotte was 5-7 last season and is coming off of a 43-13 loss against the Florida Atlantic Owls last week.
