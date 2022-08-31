Week 0 is in the books and Week 1 of the 2022 college football season is here, and it brings a full schedule of FBS action over the course of the next five days starting Thursday. Among the matchups in store for the weekend bonanza are four games on CBS Sports Network, each of which brings intriguing storylines to follow as narratives begin to take shape for the 2022 campaign.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO