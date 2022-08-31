ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC educators concerned for students' mental health & more

By Vanessa Murdock
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mb4kG_0hd7wArr00

NYC educators worried about challenges heading into new school year 02:09

NEW YORK -- As students head back to the classroom, there is no shortage of challenges for them or teachers to tackle.

To make matters worse, many districts must deal with a teacher shortage.

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock went to the steps of City Hall, where educators gathered to shed light on what they call an education crisis.

With signs declaring "Mental health support needed" and "Diverse students need diverse teachers" and questioning "Where's our curriculum?," Educators for Excellence revealed the results of a new survey conducted by the nonprofit.

"What we're alarmed by is the mental health crisis and the academic crisis in our schools," Educators for Excellence cofounder Evan Stone said.

He says results from "Voices from the Classroom: A Survey of New York City Educators" are a stark reminder of challenges New York City schools face.

According to the survey, 78% of New York City teachers say students' mental health is worse today compared with before the pandemic, and 82% of New York City teachers say students are behind academically compared with where they were before the pandemic.

"After the pandemic, we already know a lot of our kids have suffered a lot of learning loss. I've had students in sixth grade that have reading levels between kindergarten and first grade," said Delis Tolentino, a sixth grade ELA teacher in the Bronx.

RELATED STORY: Back-to-school season has some parents struggling with "school refusal" among grade school students

"Before and since the pandemic, I've seen such a great need for social and emotional instruction to be happening in schools. Unfortunately, the reality is the money is not there," said Liz Haela, a special education teacher in the Bronx.

Haela says the proof is social-emotional instruction enhances academic success.

Educators say there is a staffing crisis, as well.

The problem in the city is twofold, according to Stone -- a shortage of specialized teachers and confusion.

"A lot of confusion at the school level around what their actual budget is, what investments will they able to make," he said.

The teacher shortage is a challenge in New Jersey, too.

RELATED STORY: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy heads to White House to address teacher shortage ahead of back-to-school

Gov. Phil Murphy visited the White House on Tuesday and sat down with First Lady Jill Biden and others to brainstorm ways to address the issue. The First Lady says the shortage was a problem prior to the pandemic. To solve it, she says, "We have to give them the pay and support that they need."

Educators for Excellence called on local leaders for exactly that -- support in the form of curricular and professional tools necessary to serve students.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYC schools to revamp reading program after test scores decline

NEW YORK -- A disturbing national study shows the COVID pandemic's devastating educational costs for the first time. The report compared scores of 9-year-olds across the country from this year to 2020. In reading, the average score decreased five points - the largest drop since 1990. In math, scores dropped seven points - the first time ever that math scores dropped. Thursday, New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks spoke about the issue with CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer. While the study is certainly upsetting, especially since it notes minority students were hit the hardest, Banks said he was by no means shocked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Arsenic discovered in tap water at LES NYCHA complex

NEW YORK -- Arsenic was discovered in the tap water at a New York City Housing Authority complex in the East Village.The city is advising families at the Jacob Riis Houses not to drink or cook with the water coming out of their tap. A stand outside is providing water that they can use to bathe and cook with, but some residents are hesitant to use it, as they're unsure where the water is coming from.Residents told CBS2's Alecia Reid they got word from NYCHA around 7 p.m. Friday that arsenic was found in the water.One woman says she noticed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Newark calls for "24 Hours of Peace" in community event

NEWARK, N.J. -- A push to keep the peace in Newark, New Jersey, continues.The city is hosting a "24 Hours of Peace" event on Springfield Avenue.It started Friday and was designed to bring the community together to put a "time-out" on violence.Newark native Queen Latifah hosted the annual event, which included a town hall meeting and featured dozens of retail and food vendors, along with two free concerts.The event ends 11 p.m. Saturday.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Health
CBS New York

Kids enjoy West Indian American celebrations in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- It's a big weekend in Brooklyn, full of West Indian American celebrations ahead of a big parade on Monday.Saturday, kids took center stage for the Junior Carnival Parade in Crown Heights. Crowds gathered as youngsters were decked out in their costumes.It's one of several weekend events planned celebrating Caribbean culture."This is his first parade, and I just want to ... show him something we didn't have when we were small," Brooklyn resident Steve Gray said."It's great to get the kids out and enjoy some sun and enjoy some culture, Caribbean culture," Brooklyn resident Roy Gant said.Later, kids were entertained by performances outside the Brooklyn Museum.Meanwhile, street closures begin at 11 p.m. Sunday for Monday's parade, and there will be increased security from the NYPD.The J'Ouvert festival starts 6 a.m. Monday at Grand Army Plaza and ends at Nostrand Avenue and Rutland Road at 11 a.m.The West Indian Parade follows at 11 a.m. at Ralph Avenue and Eastern Parkway, ending at Grand Army Plaza.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Food insecurity spreads on Long Island

GREAT NECK, N.Y. -- Friday was National Food Bank Day, kicking off a month of raising awareness about food insecurity.CBS2's Jennifer McLogan spoke with Long Island residents who say now, living paycheck-to-paycheck is even more difficult.Identical twins Martha Curtis and Mary Corley retired from sales and banking professions in Great Neck."Food is just steadily going up. We're really struggling," one said."It's hard to survive," the other said.As inflation continues, food insecurity spreads.Long Island Cares Food Bank is trying to manage a summer spike in families turning to food pantries."We are seeing an increase of about 67% in the ...
GREAT NECK, NY
CBS New York

"Books Unbanned" program gives teens access to banned books

NEW YORK -  The Brooklyn Public Library's "Books Unbanned" program was created in response to efforts to remove controversial titles from library shelves."Mostly the books that are being challenged largely deal with LGBTQ issues or they were written by people of color," says Nick Higgins, BPL's Chief Librarian.According to Higgins, the library system wanted to support those fighting for their rights to read what interests them. "It's sort of about walking, like, into a library, a space that should be a sanctuary for everyone in the community and being able to find yourself, your friends, your interests reflected on the shelves...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Pint for a Pint: New York Blood Center offers donors free beer

NEW YORK -- The New York Blood Center is hosting its Pint for a Pint blood drive Saturday in Brooklyn. It's set to run from noon to 6 p.m. at Coney Island Brewery on Surf Avenue. Blood donors will receive a voucher good for a free pint of beer. Donors will have to wait to enjoy the free beer. The voucher isn't redeemable on the day of blood donation. 
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Evan Stone
CBS New York

New Central Park stable proposed in response to calls to ban horse-drawn carriages

NEW YORK -- Fighting for survival, New York City horse-carriage drivers are calling for a new stable in Central Park and more oversight for the popular tourist attraction. The drivers are trying to save their industry after the dramatic collapse of an elderly horse in Midtown, CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reported Friday. Carriage rides in Central Park have been offered for 164 years. The men and women who currently operate them are determined to save their industry. They and their union unveiled a detailed "Big Heart" platform with new rules and regulations to improve oversight and care of the animals. It also calls for a new...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul, NYC leaders discuss gun-free Times Square

NEW YORK -- New York state is fighting back against the Supreme Court decision to overturn the state's 100-year-old gun laws with a host of changes.Among those that go into effect Thursday are a new background check process, new training requirements, and "sensitive area" restrictions -- a long list of places where only law enforcement officials are allowed to carry a concealed weapon, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported.You might say that Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell are locked and loaded, ready to blunt the effects of the Supreme Court ruling so that New York City doesn't...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Stilt walkers prepare for West Indian American Day Carnival

NEW YORK -- West Indian American Day Carnival events return live to Brooklyn starting this weekend, and you won't want to miss one group of young people who bring new meaning to the phrase "holding their heads high."Before they make two big appearances, CBS2's Dave Carlin met with stilt walkers, or moko jumbies, as they rehearsed in Crown Heights.Seven-year-old Rajon Vessep was among those practicing for a pair of West Indian American Day Carnival appearances with Jason Edwards, executive director of Kaisokah Moko Jumbies USA."I grew up around it in Trinidad and Tobago, so from a kid I just seen...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Dozens of FDNY officers promoted at special ceremony

NEW YORK -- New York City's fire department celebrated the promotions of dozens of officers at a special ceremony Friday.Acting fire commissioner Laura Kavanagh presided over the event in Brooklyn.The FDNY has five new deputy chiefs, 17 battalion chiefs, 25 captains, 60 lieutenants and 24 new fire marshals.Kavanagh praised them for their commitment to New Yorkers and to the department.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Education#Diseases#General Health#Linus Mental Health#Ela
CBS New York

J'ouvert, West Indian Day Parade security outlined

NEW YORK -- After a pandemic pause, the West Indian Day Parade is officially back in Brooklyn this weekend and police are promising to keep the thousands of people who plan to celebrate safe.While the NYPD said bad actors have caused violence at and around the annual Labor Day event over the years, this year they have an extensive plan - months in the making - to make sure the focus stays on traditions and fun, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported Friday. The dancing has already started on Eastern Parkway. West Indian pride was on full display ahead of Monday's big festivities:...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYC sues Starbucks, says employee was illegally fired

NEW YORK -- New York City has filed a lawsuit against Starbucks over the firing of an employee who started a union.Calling it a groundbreaking case, the Department of Consumer and Worker Production says Starbucks violated the city's just cause protection.The city says Austin Locke was illegally fired in July, less than a month after employees at the Astoria Starbucks where he worked voted to join a union.CBS2 reached out to Starbucks for comment but have not heard back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Jamaican pride on display across NYC

NEW YORK -- Jamaican pride is on full display throughout New York City and the world as this year marks 60 years since the island gained its independence from the United Kingdom.CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke to some New Yorkers who are taking the milestone seriously and honoring their heritage in a big way.Designer and Jamaica native Terese Brown's newest collection includes some personal touches in the pattern."This is lignum vitae flower, hibiscus flower," she explained. "What the print symbolizes is taking all the national symbols with the doctor bird, the ackee fruit, the hibiscus and the lignum vitae flower and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Queen Latifah to host this year's 24 Hours of Peace in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark's own Queen Latifah is returning home to promote non-violence.She will be the host of this year's 24 Hours of Peace event, which runs from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday.The annual event calls for a "time-out" from violence and offers 24 hours of activities to promote community building and conflict resolution.There will be plenty of fun too, including food vendors and live music.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Special Education
CBS New York

Long Island aims to increase opioid overdose awareness

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. -- International Overdose Awareness Day signals the start of Opioid Recovery Month.In two decades, more than 1 million Americans have died of accidental overdose.CBS2's Jennifer McLogan met with parents who want the stigma for asking and receiving help to end.Huntington is awash in purple, marking the beginning of International Overdose Awareness and Recovery Month."I think about those families that are waking up to the same tragic loss that I woke up to, so I want to be there for them," said Sharon Richmond, a Long Island schoolteacher who lost her son Vincent to overdose.After Vincent accidentally overdosed on...
HUNTINGTON, NY
CBS New York

State, city working to prevent flooding on major NY roadways

NEW YORK -- It's been almost a year since the remnants of Hurricane Ida flooded our thoroughfares, sweeping up dozens of cars in its wake.CBS2's Ali Bauman investigated how the state and city are working to prevent these roads from becoming rivers again.Hundreds of cars were as good as driftwood last year when remnants of Ida flooded our vital roadways, including the Bronx and Saw Mill River parkways and Major Deegan Expressway, but to prevent these thoroughfares from flooding again, we have to understand why they flooded in the first place."The sewers aren't big enough to handle these volumes of...
CBS New York

How thousands are excitedly preparing for Carnival 2022

NEW YORK -  The West Indian American Carnival is just around the corner. It's a tradition that started in Harlem in the 1940s and eventually became an indisputable part of Brooklyn culture. Inside the headquarters of the West Indian American Day Carnival Association in Crown Heights, the warm, rhythmic tones of the steel pan ring through the rehearsal room. In the corner, bright and beautiful costumes of feathers and rhinestones wait for their day on the parkway. It has been an incredibly busy few weeks for WIADCA, the group behind the planning and promotions for the annual event."We are here pretty much every day...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Airline pilots threaten strike this Labor Day Weekend

NEW YORK -- It has been a challenging summer for air travel, and now another problem could be emerging ahead of the holiday weekend. Airline pilots say they may strike, because they feel they deserve better contracts and want airlines to fix operational issues. "It's not just about pay. Obviously pay is an issue, but it's about quality of life. Our schedules have never been worse," said Capt. Jason Ambrosi, chairman of the Delta Pilots Union.Experts say more than 120,000 domestic flight cancelations have occurred in just the first half of the year due to various issues, including weather and staffing. Ahead of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
106K+
Followers
24K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy