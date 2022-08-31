Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Efforts being made to save Bassett Community Center
BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Bassett locals are trying to raise money through fundraisers and grants to save the Bassett Community Center. The Bassett Community Center first opened in 1960; it was home to many events and recreational activities for decades. “It’s been an iconic recreation facility for so many years...
Smith Mountain Eagle
The Blue Ridge Fire & EMS Academy wins state award
Franklin County officials recently announced that the Blue Ridge Fire & EMS Academy, a joint venture between Franklin, Henry and Patrick Counties, has been awarded a 2022 Achievement Award by the Virginia Association of Counties (VACo). This is the third consecutive year that Franklin County has received a coveted VACo...
Back in Business! | Rody's Tavern opens under new ownership
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Rody's Tavern in Greensboro is back in business and ready to serve the Triad!. The restaurant posted on Facebook that they are open under new ownership with limited hours from Wednesday to Sunday. Not to mention, the recipes are still the same and many of the...
Guilford County EMT saves three people who flatlined in one week
GREENSBORO, N.C. — She's only been an EMT for four years but Chelsea Dye has set the bar for other EMTs. Recently, Chelsea and her EMT partner Tena Maher were starting an average week, not knowing that in the upcoming days they would be responsible for a third of all lives saved that week in Guilford County.
chathamstartribune.com
J.W. Daniel Total Estate Liquidation providing service to local residents
After decades in real estate sales, local resident Joan Daniel made the decision to go into estate sales several years back, when the American real estate market collapsed. It was a good move for Daniel, as J.W. Daniel Total Estate Liquidation has emerged as a regional leader in estate sales.
Guilford County Schools, Dudley Alumni Association and Greensboro police comment on fights at Dudley football game
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to fights at a Dudley High School football game on Friday night. Dispatch officials tell FOX8 officers were called to the game around 9 p.m. The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School, which is located in Durham. There is no word on injuries or charges […]
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Carla Sue’s Smokehouse BBQ
BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Hometown Eats is all about showcasing the favorite and sometimes well-known restaurants in our area. Every now and then we find one that is a true hidden gem like Carla Sue’s Smokehouse BBQ in Bassett. “If you love BBQ then you need to come here....
Help needed at Winston-Salem 911 call centers
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP)– Mandatory overtime at the Winston-Salem 911 call center has been in effect for seven years, and the struggle to get qualified individuals has only become increasingly difficult as the worker shortage felt across the country shows very little signs of easing up. The call center sits within the Winston-Salem Police Department and […]
Seriously...? A Winston-Salem man gets collection notice after paying off a credit card and then canceling it
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Charles Hemrick needed a few new items around the house. He was in the market for a washer and dryer along with a new mattress. Hemrick opened up a new credit card with preferred financing. “My payments were like $150 a month,” Hemrick said. After...
WSET
City of Danville announces closures for Labor Day
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Labor Day will cause closings within the city of Danville. The Municipal Building and, all other City of Danville government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. The city also said that the public library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center...
Have you seen this girl? Greensboro teen with cognitive disabilities missing since Wednesday
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl with cognitive disabilities who has been missing since Wednesday. Greensboro police said Miracle Graves was last seen at home with her mother on Beckford Drive. Officers said she is between 5' 3'' tall to 5' 4'' tall, weighing around...
wallstreetwindow.com
Danville Police Chief Scott Booth Highlighted in the International Police Chief Magazine
Chief Scott Booth was highlighted in the publication of the International Association of Chiefs of Police’s (IACP) Police Chief Magazine. The IACP is the world’s largest and most influential professional association for police leaders and is committed to advancing the safety of communities worldwide. This prestigious organization has more than 32,000 members in over 170 countries. This association has been serving communities by advancing leadership and professionalism in policing worldwide since 1893. The Police Chief magazine is the leading periodical for law enforcement executives.
WDBJ7.com
BeeBee’s Spot restaurant opens in South Boston as takeout only
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A new takeout-only restaurant just opened it’s doors in South Boston. BeeBee’s Spot celebrated its official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting Friday morning. Brandon Coleman partnered with his friend Jamal Early and other family members to open the made-from-scratch restaurant in his hometown.
I-40 West crash closes lane in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash early Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 206, near Exit 206 for US-421 close to Greensboro city limits. The closure began at 1:51 p.m. and lasted until 2:48 […]
whee.net
Pedestrian Fatality in Collinsville
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a pedestrian fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, (Sept 3) at 8:53 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, one tenth of a mile south of Wheeler Avenue in Henry County. A 2012 Dodge Charger was...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Murder nets another arrest
AHOSKIE – A second individual is behind bars for the deadly shooting of a Murfreesboro woman near here on Aug. 17. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes said 23-year-old Tamjhae Williams of Ahoskie is charged with first degree murder in the death of Angie Britt. Williams, who was arrested on Monday of this week in Greensboro, is being held without the privilege of bond in the Hertford County Detention Center.
Bank robbed on East Bessemer Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Greensboro Thursday morning, according to a press release. The Bank of America at 1616 East Bessemer was robbed around 10:30 a.m. by a man who said he had a weapon. The suspect took off with...
chathamstartribune.com
Detour next week on West Main
Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, West Main Street will be closed to through traffic between Baltimore Avenue and Bishop Road. The closure will allow Danville Utilities crews to install water services to the casino resort property. Traffic will be detoured onto Park Avenue and Bishop Road (see map). Access will be...
Thomasville restaurant team remembers coworker killed in head-on car crash
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Sixty Six Grill and Tap House in Thomasville closed early Thursday as staff grieved for their 18-year-old coworker killed in a crash earlier this week. Sidney Langston died Monday night on Finch Farm Road in Trinity. 18-year-old Emily McAllister was the driver and is recovering in the hospital.
WSET
Scam Alert: Henry Co. deputies warn community of phone call scam
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a new phone scam in the area. The sheriff's office said they have received numerous calls about people who owe taxes for the Town of Ridgeway. Deputies said this is a scam call. They...
