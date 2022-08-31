ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caswell County, NC

WDBJ7.com

Efforts being made to save Bassett Community Center

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Bassett locals are trying to raise money through fundraisers and grants to save the Bassett Community Center. The Bassett Community Center first opened in 1960; it was home to many events and recreational activities for decades. “It’s been an iconic recreation facility for so many years...
BASSETT, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

The Blue Ridge Fire & EMS Academy wins state award

Franklin County officials recently announced that the Blue Ridge Fire & EMS Academy, a joint venture between Franklin, Henry and Patrick Counties, has been awarded a 2022 Achievement Award by the Virginia Association of Counties (VACo). This is the third consecutive year that Franklin County has received a coveted VACo...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Carla Sue’s Smokehouse BBQ

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Hometown Eats is all about showcasing the favorite and sometimes well-known restaurants in our area. Every now and then we find one that is a true hidden gem like Carla Sue’s Smokehouse BBQ in Bassett. “If you love BBQ then you need to come here....
BASSETT, VA
FOX8 News

Help needed at Winston-Salem 911 call centers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP)– Mandatory overtime at the Winston-Salem 911 call center has been in effect for seven years, and the struggle to get qualified individuals has only become increasingly difficult as the worker shortage felt across the country shows very little signs of easing up. The call center sits within the Winston-Salem Police Department and […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSET

City of Danville announces closures for Labor Day

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Labor Day will cause closings within the city of Danville. The Municipal Building and, all other City of Danville government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. The city also said that the public library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center...
DANVILLE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Danville Police Chief Scott Booth Highlighted in the International Police Chief Magazine

Chief Scott Booth was highlighted in the publication of the International Association of Chiefs of Police’s (IACP) Police Chief Magazine. The IACP is the world’s largest and most influential professional association for police leaders and is committed to advancing the safety of communities worldwide. This prestigious organization has more than 32,000 members in over 170 countries. This association has been serving communities by advancing leadership and professionalism in policing worldwide since 1893. The Police Chief magazine is the leading periodical for law enforcement executives.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

BeeBee’s Spot restaurant opens in South Boston as takeout only

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A new takeout-only restaurant just opened it’s doors in South Boston. BeeBee’s Spot celebrated its official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting Friday morning. Brandon Coleman partnered with his friend Jamal Early and other family members to open the made-from-scratch restaurant in his hometown.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
FOX8 News

I-40 West crash closes lane in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash early Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 206, near Exit 206 for US-421 close to Greensboro city limits. The closure began at 1:51 p.m. and lasted until 2:48 […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
whee.net

Pedestrian Fatality in Collinsville

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a pedestrian fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, (Sept 3) at 8:53 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, one tenth of a mile south of Wheeler Avenue in Henry County. A 2012 Dodge Charger was...
COLLINSVILLE, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Murder nets another arrest

AHOSKIE – A second individual is behind bars for the deadly shooting of a Murfreesboro woman near here on Aug. 17. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes said 23-year-old Tamjhae Williams of Ahoskie is charged with first degree murder in the death of Angie Britt. Williams, who was arrested on Monday of this week in Greensboro, is being held without the privilege of bond in the Hertford County Detention Center.
AHOSKIE, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Detour next week on West Main

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, West Main Street will be closed to through traffic between Baltimore Avenue and Bishop Road. The closure will allow Danville Utilities crews to install water services to the casino resort property. Traffic will be detoured onto Park Avenue and Bishop Road (see map). Access will be...
DANVILLE, VA

