PCC supports Animal Protection Society with new Veterinary Assisting course and scholarship. Worker shortages are affecting many businesses in Person and Caswell County. Animal Protection Society (APS) of Caswell County is no stranger to this as they continue to struggle to find full-time and part-time employees to help care for the animals and maintain the facilities. Piedmont Community College (PCC) developed a remedy that will connect the shelter with students that are passionate about working with animals.

CASWELL COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO