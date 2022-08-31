Read full article on original website
CaminArte walk brings art to historic streets of downtown Laredo Friday evening
The streets of downtown Laredo will be filled with art enthusiasts on Friday evening as a variety of local venues come together to host the CaminArte art walk on September 2. As part of the walk, a variety of downtown art galleries will be hosting new works of art, opening up their doors to the public for the first time for new art exhibits.
Circle K stores in Laredo offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel
Circle K locations in Laredo are offering a 40 cent discount per galllon fuel between 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, according to a news release from Business Wire. “It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note,” Nathan Woodland, Head of North America Category Fuels at Circle K, said in the release. “Our Circle K Fuel Day will also kick off an entire month of deals inside our stores.”
Plans for $30M overpass connecting east and south Laredo nearing fruition
During the groundbreaking of the Buena Vista Sports Complex on Wednesday, Webb County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez announced that the county and city are closing in on attaining the complete funding, $30 million, necessary for the first overpass in southeast Laredo. This will move the city and county toward a future...
Nuevo Laredo shelter asks for pet sponsorships
The Protective Association of Animals of Nuevo Laredo invited the community to sponsor a shelter animal of the organization to help them cover sterilization costs. This sponsorship consists of financially supporting a shelter pet to cover its spaying or neutering expenses. Gina Ferrara, founder of APA and member of the...
Laredo to receive historic $1.6B for roadway projects
In the wake of Laredo owning six of Texas’ 100 most congested streets -- two of which feature sections of Mines Road -- Laredo is set to receive a historic amount of funding for its roadways. The city will hold a press conference Tuesday to announce $1.6 billion in...
barrioPOP exhibit comes to Laredo Center for the Arts
On Friday, Sept. 2, the Laredo Center for the Arts kicked off a new exhibit with an opening reception. Residents will have the opportunity to experience the contemporary work of Brownsville native and self-taught artist Cande Aguilar,. "barrioPOP is an amalgamation sprung by characters, colors and street phenomena," Aguilar wrote...
Car show seeks volunteers to raise money for kids in need
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. One local philanthropy organization is trying to find participants for a car show that they will be having to collect proceeds for children suffering from severe burns and other medical causes. Alzafar Shriners Central & South Texas will be...
Laredo's airport to receive $13.75M for upgrades and repairs
The City of Laredo and the Laredo International Airport received $13.75 million in three separate grants for numerous upgrades, repairs and a marketing campaign to promote domestic flights to and from the local airport instead of traveling to San Antonio. Rep. Henry Cuellar said that ensuring the airport's infrastructure is...
Laredo owns six of Texas' 100 most congested roads
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the unanimous adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation's 2023 Unified Transportation Program this week. The UTP will allocate $85 billion into a 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. As part of a Texas A&M...
Ranked: The best, worst elementary schools in Laredo, according to TEA rankings
The Texas Education Agency issued Laredo schools a report card of their own last week, releasing their statewide accountability ratings for all of the schools operating in the state of Texas. While most schools had something to celebrate; with all Laredo school districts receiving either an overall "A" or "B"...
Laredo police seek witness to fatal traffic accident
The Laredo Police Department is seeking a witness to a fatal traffic accident. Police announced Friday night that that they are asking for the community's help to find an individual. The man police are seeking reportedly witnessed a recent fatal motor vehicle accident on Highway 359. Police asked anyone who...
Laredo had one of its wettest Augusts on record, NWS data shows
August 2022 was the fourth wettest August on record for Laredo, data from NWS shows, with the area receiving 8.6 inches of rain last month. Laredo also had a record-breaking day on Aug. 15 when the city more than doubled the previous daily rain record. Last month’s rain total is only less than in August of 1971 (10 inches), August of 1974 (9.44 inches) and August of 2008 (8.88 inches), data shows.
Man blamed for boil water notice wins again in court vs city
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The man who was fired and cited as "the root cause" for a city-wide boil water notice during 2021 continues to battle the City of Laredo in the courtroom looking to restore his reputation. Former City of Laredo Utilities...
Consulate of México, US Dept. of Labor renew alliance to defend Labor Rights
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Consulate of Mexico in Laredo and the Department of Labor partnered together to protect labor rights to all individuals including Mexican nationals, no matter their migration status. After the inauguration of an initiative of the Consulate of Mexico...
Laredo proclaims Sept. 1 as Overdose Awareness Day
The City of Laredo proclaimed Sept. 1 as Overdose Awareness Day on Thursday, a day after the International Awareness Day campaign. This campaign looks to contribute toward the end of overdose, remembering those who have died without stigma and to acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind.
