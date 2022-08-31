ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympic Valley, CA

FOX40

Placer County K-9 unit finds 50,000 fentanyl pills

NORTH AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared on Saturday that one of their K-9 units discovered 50,000 fentanyl pills in North Auburn on Monday. During a traffic stop at 1:35 p.m. on Eastbound Interstate 80, K-9 Ruger alerted his partner to the drivers side of the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Placer County home catches fire surrounded by vegetation

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — First responders in Placer County are responding to a home that caught fire surrounded by vegetation, Cal Fire officials said. Just before 2:40 p.m., Saturday officials with Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit sent out a Tweet saying that crews were responding to the blaze with an extension to the surrounding vegetation.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks crime spree allegations: Car jacking, intentionally running over elderly man

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Sparks man Friday for an alleged crime spree that included carjacking, kidnapping and intentionally running over someone. Moises Portillo-Perez’s alleged crime spree was around the Sparks Marina but the Reno Police Department arrested him at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday...
SPARKS, NV
Lassen County News

Police chase leads to the arrest of two men

They say you can run, but you can’t hide. Two men who led officers from three law enforcement agencies on a chase through Susanville and down Highway 395 personally learned that lesson early this morning. According to a statement from the SPD, Daniel James McNeill, 28, from Fernley, Nevada,...
SUSANVILLE, CA
fernleyreporter.com

Victim, suspect identified in Mesa Drive shooting

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in a homicide Aug. 29 on Mesa Drive as Vincent Eugene Small, and the suspect who was arrested as Edward Doyle Small. Edward Small remains in custody in the Lyon County jail, charged with first degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon.
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

Competency hearing in Troy Driver case set for September 12

A Nevada justice of the peace has canceled this month’s preliminary hearing for a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager until a state judge decides if he’s competent to stand trial. Troy Driver was scheduled to appear in justice court in Fernley Sept. 13-15 for...
FERNLEY, NV
Sierra Sun

Placer County launches anti-trash campaign in North Tahoe

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County launched a new public awareness campaign this week to help keep trash and litter from polluting Kings Beach and Tahoe City in North Lake Tahoe. Using eye-catching visuals, the campaign encourages people to toss all of their trash into one public bin, which...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Gold miner found after being stranded near Pickering Bar

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A gold miner who was reported missing by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Monday was found later in the day. The sheriff’s office said Jason Koch contacted them Sunday at 8 p.m. He told them he could not make his way back from the area of Pickering Bar on […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

See you at Scotty’s: Tahoe City’s first skate park opens

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Scotty Lapp and his group friends were well acquainted with officers of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Not because they were known for getting into trouble or causing problems around the North Lake Tahoe area, but because of their love of skateboarding. Lapp and...
TAHOE CITY, CA
2news.com

Sparks man arrested on kidnapping, battery charges

A Sparks man was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly kidnapping two people and firing multiple shots from a stolen car. On September 2nd, at approximately 6:00 AM, officers were dispatched to the area of Marina Gateway Dr and E. Lincoln in reference to a hit and run auto vs pedestrian accident.
SPARKS, NV
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter Aug. 26-28: And the calls keep coming …

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 26-28, 2022. August 26. Swerving...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Little Kingsbury park makes big news

A little park in the shadow of the Tahoe Rim Trail has been getting a lot of press lately. There isn’t even a sign for 4.5-acre George Brautovich Park nestled off the main road to the rim trail’s north Kingsbury Trailhead, must less actual access to the trail.
STATELINE, NV
KRON4 News

The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
AUBURN, CA
KOLO TV Reno

One dead in downtown Reno shooting

RENO, Nev. - Reno Police say one person was killed in a shooting Monday night. It was reported around 9 p.m. in the area of Mill Street near Lake Street. Investigators say they’re looking for at least two suspects. It’s unclear whether or not the suspects knew each other,...
RENO, NV

