1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Carson City (Carson City, Nevada)
The crash happened on Curry and Koontz at around 6 p.m. According to the officials, a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in the crash. The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and the car driver was uninjured in the crash. The identity of the victim was not disclosed by the deputies.
Placer County K-9 unit finds 50,000 fentanyl pills
NORTH AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared on Saturday that one of their K-9 units discovered 50,000 fentanyl pills in North Auburn on Monday. During a traffic stop at 1:35 p.m. on Eastbound Interstate 80, K-9 Ruger alerted his partner to the drivers side of the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s […]
FOX Reno
Four-car, motorcycle crash causes traffic delays on eastbound I-80 near Wells Ave
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A crash involving four cars and a motorcycle has caused traffic delays on eastbound I-80 before the Wells Ave. exit Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred on eastbound I-80 near Valley Road around 3:12 p.m. When News 4-Fox 11 reached out to...
KCRA.com
Remains found along Yuba County trail believed to be from man missing since May
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Remains found this week by hikers in Yuba County are believed to be missing man Dean Penn, authorities said in a release. The remains are now being DNA tested to confirm. Video player above: Top Stories from Sept. 1, 2022. Penn has been reported missing...
Placer County home catches fire surrounded by vegetation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — First responders in Placer County are responding to a home that caught fire surrounded by vegetation, Cal Fire officials said. Just before 2:40 p.m., Saturday officials with Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit sent out a Tweet saying that crews were responding to the blaze with an extension to the surrounding vegetation.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks crime spree allegations: Car jacking, intentionally running over elderly man
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Sparks man Friday for an alleged crime spree that included carjacking, kidnapping and intentionally running over someone. Moises Portillo-Perez’s alleged crime spree was around the Sparks Marina but the Reno Police Department arrested him at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday...
Lassen County News
Police chase leads to the arrest of two men
They say you can run, but you can’t hide. Two men who led officers from three law enforcement agencies on a chase through Susanville and down Highway 395 personally learned that lesson early this morning. According to a statement from the SPD, Daniel James McNeill, 28, from Fernley, Nevada,...
FOX Reno
Four vehicle crash causes traffic backup on eastbound I-80 near Nevada State Line
TRUCKEE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Traffic is backed up on eastbound I-80 near the Nevada State Line due to a four vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:45 p.m. on August 31, the California Highway Patrol, Truckee (CHP) tweeted about a crash involving four vehicles, and that drivers should expect delays.
fernleyreporter.com
Victim, suspect identified in Mesa Drive shooting
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in a homicide Aug. 29 on Mesa Drive as Vincent Eugene Small, and the suspect who was arrested as Edward Doyle Small. Edward Small remains in custody in the Lyon County jail, charged with first degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon.
2news.com
Competency hearing in Troy Driver case set for September 12
A Nevada justice of the peace has canceled this month’s preliminary hearing for a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager until a state judge decides if he’s competent to stand trial. Troy Driver was scheduled to appear in justice court in Fernley Sept. 13-15 for...
Sierra Sun
Placer County launches anti-trash campaign in North Tahoe
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County launched a new public awareness campaign this week to help keep trash and litter from polluting Kings Beach and Tahoe City in North Lake Tahoe. Using eye-catching visuals, the campaign encourages people to toss all of their trash into one public bin, which...
FOX Reno
Man arrested for Fernley shooting, charged with first degree murder
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars for a shooting in Fernley that left one person dead this week, announced Wednesday by the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). Edward Doyle Small has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after police say...
Gold miner found after being stranded near Pickering Bar
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A gold miner who was reported missing by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Monday was found later in the day. The sheriff’s office said Jason Koch contacted them Sunday at 8 p.m. He told them he could not make his way back from the area of Pickering Bar on […]
Sierra Sun
See you at Scotty’s: Tahoe City’s first skate park opens
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Scotty Lapp and his group friends were well acquainted with officers of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Not because they were known for getting into trouble or causing problems around the North Lake Tahoe area, but because of their love of skateboarding. Lapp and...
2news.com
Sparks man arrested on kidnapping, battery charges
A Sparks man was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly kidnapping two people and firing multiple shots from a stolen car. On September 2nd, at approximately 6:00 AM, officers were dispatched to the area of Marina Gateway Dr and E. Lincoln in reference to a hit and run auto vs pedestrian accident.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Aug. 26-28: And the calls keep coming …
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 26-28, 2022. August 26. Swerving...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Little Kingsbury park makes big news
A little park in the shadow of the Tahoe Rim Trail has been getting a lot of press lately. There isn’t even a sign for 4.5-acre George Brautovich Park nestled off the main road to the rim trail’s north Kingsbury Trailhead, must less actual access to the trail.
The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
1 Person Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a motorcycle accident took place in Reno on Saturday afternoon. The crash took place on the Robb Drive off-ramp on Interstate-80 at around 6:00 p.m. The motorcycle rider crashed his vehicle which led to the closure of Interstate 80 for a few hours. The...
KOLO TV Reno
One dead in downtown Reno shooting
RENO, Nev. - Reno Police say one person was killed in a shooting Monday night. It was reported around 9 p.m. in the area of Mill Street near Lake Street. Investigators say they’re looking for at least two suspects. It’s unclear whether or not the suspects knew each other,...
