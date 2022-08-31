Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Local woman benefits from the Student Loan Forgiveness Program
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Miriam Esparza works for the non-profit Domestic Violence Resource Center. She says she is charged with helping men and women along with their children escape a violent situation. “So we help people find resources for emergency housing, clothing food childcare,” says Esparza. “So, we help them...
Sierra Sun
Truckee Lions Club to host community health fair
TRUCKEE, Calif. — To celebrate its 90th year, the Truckee Host Lions Club is sponsoring a community health fair that will offer free family health screenings from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Truckee Community Recreation Center, located at 10981 Truckee Way. The health fair...
South Lake Tahoe Unveils Plans For a New Affordable Housing Project
One of the most vexing problems in the Tahoe Basin area has been a lack of available housing for the local workforce. Unfortunately, with the surge in home prices over the past few years, more and more locals have found them themselves priced out of the red-hot housing market. However, South Lake Tahoe has announced plans for a new affordable housing complex called Sugar Pine Village and is set to break ground in May 2023.
Sierra Sun
Placer County launches anti-trash campaign in North Tahoe
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County launched a new public awareness campaign this week to help keep trash and litter from polluting Kings Beach and Tahoe City in North Lake Tahoe. Using eye-catching visuals, the campaign encourages people to toss all of their trash into one public bin, which...
The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
Sierra Sun
Tahoe Forest Health adds new doctor in Tahoe City
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Tahoe Forest Health System is pleased to announce that Michelle Soraya Pourtabib, MD, has joined their team at the Tahoe Forest MultiSpecialty Clinics-Primary Care in Tahoe City. As a family medicine physician, Dr. Pourtabib provides comprehensive health care, including preventive care and chronic disease management,...
Sierra Sun
Offensive word removed, Truckee trail gets new name
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The U.S. Geological Survey announced the official name change of a popular Truckee trail to Johnson Canyon, after the Truckee Donner Land Trust petitioned to rename the trail from its offensive former name. The Land Trust acquired Johnson Canyon in 2006. It was formerly called Negro...
Record-Courier
Little Kingsbury park makes big news
A little park in the shadow of the Tahoe Rim Trail has been getting a lot of press lately. There isn’t even a sign for 4.5-acre George Brautovich Park nestled off the main road to the rim trail’s north Kingsbury Trailhead, must less actual access to the trail.
Sierra Sun
Cornhole tourney raises funds for at-risk children
TRUCKEE, Calif. —The bags were flying at the 4th annual Cornhole for a Cause tournament, which benefitted 250 at-risk children ages 3-18 throughout the Northern Sierra communities that Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra serves. This year’s winning team and new owners of a set of custom Lake...
Sierra Sun
Alpine skiing returns to UNR
RENO — For the first time in more than a decade, alpine skiing is returning to the University of Nevada, Reno. “The Pack is back in women and men’s alpine skiing,” said UNR President Brian Sandoval during Tuesday’s press conference. The university cut the program in...
Sierra Sun
See you at Scotty’s: Tahoe City’s first skate park opens
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Scotty Lapp and his group friends were well acquainted with officers of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Not because they were known for getting into trouble or causing problems around the North Lake Tahoe area, but because of their love of skateboarding. Lapp and...
Roseville neighborhood being sprayed for yellow fever mosquito
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Mosquito and Vector Control District will be spraying in Roseville’s Hillcrest neighborhood on Thursday, according to the city of Roseville. The spraying will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in order to reduce the spread of invasive yellow fever mosquitos, according to the city. The city […]
Lassen County News
Police chase leads to the arrest of two men
They say you can run, but you can’t hide. Two men who led officers from three law enforcement agencies on a chase through Susanville and down Highway 395 personally learned that lesson early this morning. According to a statement from the SPD, Daniel James McNeill, 28, from Fernley, Nevada,...
Sierra Sun
Olympic Valley man involved in fatal collision identified
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Olympic Valley man who died in a multi-vehicle last week has been identified. Tyler J. Kavanagh, 37, died on Friday, Aug. 26 when a driver of a box truck crossed over into oncoming traffic on State Route 89 and collided with Kavanagh, California Highway Patrol reported.
tahoeonstage.com
Tedeschi Trucks Band , Los Lobos drop jaws in Reno
This was one of the most amazing shows I have ever seen. So many of the songs Tedeschi Trucks Band and Los Lobos played Aug. 28 in Reno were built around extended solos with gradual crescendos and diminuendos, it was hard to take it all in without my jaw dropping.
mynews4.com
Four vehicle crash causes traffic backup on eastbound I-80 near Nevada State Line
TRUCKEE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Traffic is backed up on eastbound I-80 near the Nevada State Line due to a four vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:45 p.m. on August 31, the California Highway Patrol, Truckee (CHP) tweeted about a crash involving four vehicles, and that drivers should expect delays.
Do Yourself A Favor And Witness The Great Reno Hot Air Balloon Race
In the skies above Reno, Nevada, Darth Vader soars through the sky—but not in his TIE Fighter. Instead, it’s just Vader’s iconic helmet, reincarnated as an 87 ft.-tall hot air balloon, with a comparatively small flame underneath to keep him afloat in the stratosphere. On the ground, below this inflatable shrine to the famed Sith Lord, a legion of loyal Stormtroopers—along with a breathing, life-sized version of Vader himself—salute along with other Star Wars fanatics.
