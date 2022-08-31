Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sierra Sun
Truckee Lions Club to host community health fair
TRUCKEE, Calif. — To celebrate its 90th year, the Truckee Host Lions Club is sponsoring a community health fair that will offer free family health screenings from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Truckee Community Recreation Center, located at 10981 Truckee Way. The health fair...
Sierra Sun
Cornhole tourney raises funds for at-risk children
TRUCKEE, Calif. —The bags were flying at the 4th annual Cornhole for a Cause tournament, which benefitted 250 at-risk children ages 3-18 throughout the Northern Sierra communities that Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra serves. This year’s winning team and new owners of a set of custom Lake...
Sierra Sun
Tahoe Forest Health adds new doctor in Tahoe City
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Tahoe Forest Health System is pleased to announce that Michelle Soraya Pourtabib, MD, has joined their team at the Tahoe Forest MultiSpecialty Clinics-Primary Care in Tahoe City. As a family medicine physician, Dr. Pourtabib provides comprehensive health care, including preventive care and chronic disease management,...
Sierra Sun
Placer County launches anti-trash campaign in North Tahoe
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County launched a new public awareness campaign this week to help keep trash and litter from polluting Kings Beach and Tahoe City in North Lake Tahoe. Using eye-catching visuals, the campaign encourages people to toss all of their trash into one public bin, which...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sierra Sun
Alpine skiing returns to UNR
RENO — For the first time in more than a decade, alpine skiing is returning to the University of Nevada, Reno. “The Pack is back in women and men’s alpine skiing,” said UNR President Brian Sandoval during Tuesday’s press conference. The university cut the program in...
Sierra Sun
Offensive word removed, Truckee trail gets new name
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The U.S. Geological Survey announced the official name change of a popular Truckee trail to Johnson Canyon, after the Truckee Donner Land Trust petitioned to rename the trail from its offensive former name. The Land Trust acquired Johnson Canyon in 2006. It was formerly called Negro...
Sierra Sun
See you at Scotty’s: Tahoe City’s first skate park opens
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Scotty Lapp and his group friends were well acquainted with officers of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Not because they were known for getting into trouble or causing problems around the North Lake Tahoe area, but because of their love of skateboarding. Lapp and...
Sierra Sun
Entertainment on tap: Ski consignment sale; wine festival; history presentation
The biggest consignment sale of the year will be happening daily from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. this Labor Day weekend at the annual Start Haus Ski Consignment Sale. Beginning Friday, Sept. 2, hundreds of high quality used skis will be lined up for sale, including for backcountry, powder, all-mountain, and race skis, among others. In addition, there will be a wide range of ski gear to suit up the entire family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sierra Sun
EAT This Week: Fireside Pizza Company’s Thai Curry Chicken Pizza
To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.
Comments / 0