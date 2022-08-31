Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident at the 4-way stop at US 41 and 79 in Guthrie Thursday morning. Guthrie Police Chief Dean Blumel says Savannah Drinnon of Clarksville was southbound on 41 and failed to yield the right of way to a southbound vehicle on 79 driven by Tim Pulley of Guthrie. Their vehicles collided and both drivers were taken by EMS to Tennova Health Hospital, with Drinnon sustaining a broken ankle and possible internal injuries.

GUTHRIE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO