Oscar J. Patterson Jr
(Age 75, of Morgantown formerly of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Saturday September 3rd at 1pm at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton. Burial will follow in Ridge Top Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till the service hour at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton.
Motorcyclist flown to Nashville hospital after striking deer in Trigg County
A motorcycle versus deer accident Friday morning in Trigg County sent a man to a Nashville hospital. Sheriff Aaron Acree says the man was traveling westbound on Roaring Springs Road near the intersection with New Hope Road when a deer crossed into his path and he was unable to avoid striking it.
Brockman named Ky. League of Cities Employee of the Year
The City of Hopkinsville is celebrating a prestigious award won by one of their own as Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman was named the Kentucky League of Cities Employee of the Year. Brockman joins Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner and former Hopkinsville Fire Chief Freddie Montgomery in earning the...
‘Notables of Todd County’ book to highlight history, benefit Green River Academy restoration
Todd Countians and those with an interest in local history will want to get their hands on a copy of “Notables of Todd County,” a coffee table book that “provides a journey into many places, people, and events that make Todd County such a prominent place in the lives of so many people with Todd County ties.”
Man on scooter injured in hit and run accident
A hit and run accident late Friday night at Glass Avenue and North Elm Street injured a man riding an electric scooter. The Hopkinsville police collision report says two vehicles were stopped on North Elm facing northbound when the rear one went around the other and disregarded the stop sign.
Another ‘superload’ to travel from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Friday morning
Another ‘superload’ will slow traffic Friday morning as it makes its way from Lyon County to Martinrea in Hopkinsville. The 480-ton, 16-feet wide load will leave the Eddyville Riverport about 7 a.m. and travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange, then head east on I-24. Once it enters I-24, the load will move at about 40 miles per hour with a police escort and support vehicles.
Woman reports robbery on North Drive
A woman reported a robbery in the parking lot of the Brickyard Plaza on North Drive Friday night. The victim told Hopkinsville police that she gave a woman a ride and that woman then took her wallet under the threat of violence and fled the scene. The incident is being...
HPD investigating recent residential break-in
Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary from recent days on Durrett Avenue. Force was used to get inside the residence in the 1400 block of Durrett sometime between August 19 and Saturday, with unknown suspects getting away with a tablet, according to the incident report.
Elkton woman arrested after shots fired incident at Hopkinsville motel
A shots fired investigation early Thursday morning at the Manhattan Motel on South Main Street in Hopkinsville led to the arrest of an Elkton woman. An arrest citation for 58-year old Janice Beck of Elkton alleges she fired a gun at a vehicle that pulled into the parking lot of the motel shortly after 2 a.m., with the driver and everyone outside of the motel avoiding injury.
The Hopkinsville Tigers pick up their first win of the season
The Hopkinsville Tigers were on the road Friday night as they traveled to Princeton to take on the Caldwell Co. Tigers. The Tigers scored on their first offensive series of the night in route to a 42 to 6 win over The Tigers. WHOP’s Jeff Sisk has the recap……
Christian Fiscal Court gives go-ahead for CCSO to buy SRO vehicles
Christian Fiscal Court approved purchases of vehicles by the sheriff’s office for five new school resource officers at a special-called meeting Thursday morning and approved funds to purchase a final parcel of land for construction of a re-routed Davis Road. Sheriff Tyler DeArmond says the two Dodge Durangos and...
Two injured in two-vehicle crash in Guthrie
Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident at the 4-way stop at US 41 and 79 in Guthrie Thursday morning. Guthrie Police Chief Dean Blumel says Savannah Drinnon of Clarksville was southbound on 41 and failed to yield the right of way to a southbound vehicle on 79 driven by Tim Pulley of Guthrie. Their vehicles collided and both drivers were taken by EMS to Tennova Health Hospital, with Drinnon sustaining a broken ankle and possible internal injuries.
School board approves contracts for consolidation project construction manager, architect
The Christian County School Board approved contracts in relation to the consolidated high school construction project at Thursday’s meeting. The first contract was to hire Alliance Corporation out of Glasgow, Kentucky to serve the district as construction managers throughout the consolidation construction project. Executive Vice President Tim Geegan says that includes pre-construction items, such as a redesign of the project to hopefully get it into the range of the desired budget.
Todd Fiscal Court keeps tax rates the same, approves incentive for Delavan
Todd Fiscal Court on Friday morning approved an ordinance keeping the property tax rate the same and approved an incentive plan for Delavan Pumps as they move into the old Marsh Building in Elkton. Todd County will rebate half of the revenue from the 1 percent occupational tax created by...
CCPS postpones consolidating high school athletics, extra-curriculars
The Christian County Public School System will be holding off on planned ‘farewell year’ for the athletic teams and extra-curricular organizations, as the process for the consolidated high school has been delayed. According to a news release, the decisions to combine those areas of the school was set...
