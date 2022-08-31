ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints release backup RB Dwayne Washington

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=314eh7_0hd7sXmU00

Well that’s odd. Per Wednesday’s update to the daily transactions wire, the New Orleans Saints released veteran running back Dwayne Washington. The 28-year old appeared in 57 games with the Saints since joining them back in 2018, having spent the first two years of his career with the Detroit Lions.

Washington left the team’s Aug. 16 practice early with an undisclosed injury, and he hadn’t been spotted often at the facility in the weeks since. It’s possible he needs a four-week rest on injured reserve to heal up and aim for an early-season return, but at this point we just don’t know. For what it’s worth, the Saints did not release Washington with an injury designation, as is typical in these moves to IR, so he could just be moving on. He could be moving down to the practice squad. So stay tuned for updates on this front.

In any event: the running backs left on the 53-man roster include Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram II, and Tony Jones Jr., along with fullback Adam Prentice. The only runners on the practice squad are fullback/tight end J.P. Holtz and wide receiver Kirk Merritt, who got some snaps in the backfield late in the summer. Ingram looked like he was running with fresh legs in the Saints’ preseason finale, but with the free agent market thinning out quickly New Orleans may struggle to add more depth behind him and Kamara.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why did the Broncos trade Malik Reed?

Malik Reed was an unexpected success story for the Denver Broncos. After joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in 2019, Reed initially made the 53-man roster as a backup rotational pass rusher. He went on to start eight games as a rookie as an injury fill-in.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
City
Washington, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Washington State
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tony Jones#Mark Ingram#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Detroit Lions#Ir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars' special teams coordinator Heath Farwell explains why team cut their kickers on Tuesday

The Jacksonville Jaguars were briefly without the services of a kicker on Tuesday before claiming second-year leg Riley Patterson off waivers on Wednesday. They struggled to find a competent solution to their kicking needs and despite the outstanding play of rookie James McCourt against the Atlanta Falcons last week, the team decided to keep rolling the dice to find a long-term answer at the position.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What CSU coach Jay Norvell said about Michigan football after the 51-7 loss

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was some tough sledding for Colorado State coach Jay Norvell in his first game leading Rams. The former Nevada head coach may have signed up for the job in Fort Collins, but it wasn’t going to be an easy battle to start out with, as CSU traveled to Ann Arbor to take on a 2021 College Football Playoff semifinalist in the Michigan Wolverines.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs' salary cap space following roster cuts, practice squad additions

The Kansas City Chiefs will open the 2022 NFL season just a little tight against the salary cap. The team has assembled their 53-man roster and their 16-man practice squad. With the regular season on the doorstep, the team will find itself with little salary cap space. The Top-51 rule will expire on Tuesday, Sep. 6th at which point all NFL teams will need to be salary cap compliant. Thankfully, Kansas City isn’t one of the five teams currently projected to be in the red (Rams, Lions, Patriots, Jets and Giants).
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's how rookie RB Isiah Pacheco earned the Chiefs' confidence

Kansas City Chiefs rookie RB Isiah Pacheco has instilled a lot of confidence in the coaching staff and front office throughout training camp and the preseason. It’s not always a guarantee that seventh-round draft picks make the 53-man roster, but this year the Chiefs had two of three make it. Pacheco is one of those two who made it and he figures to have a sizeable role within the offense early on.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy