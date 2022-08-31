ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

boisestatepublicradio.org

This gold mining exhibit helps to ‘unerase’ Idaho’s Chinese history

In the 19th century, when gold mining was all the rage in the west, thousands of Chinese miners settled into what become known as The Gem State. “It's easy to forget that our beautiful Chinatowns are gone now,” said Pei-Lin Yu, Fulbright Senior Research Fellow at Boise State’s Department of Anthropology. “We used to have enormous Chinatowns. They're gone, and we're lucky to have some archeological sites that we can learn from.”
Coeur d'Alene Press

Idaho Department of Lands closes burning

COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Watch: Bull at Rodeo Charge into Crowd at State Fair

The Twin Falls County Fair kicked off this week, and one of the best parts about it, other than the food, rides, and games, is the Magic Valley Stampede Rodeo. In Idaho, rodeos are a big deal and a staple at any fair. The skillset of the athletes, the live animals, and the threat of danger, makes for a fun time for the whole family and an enjoyment everyone should experience. The rodeo at the Twin Falls County fair lasts for three days and kicked off last night, and will continue tonight and tomorrow. While flocks of people will make their way to Filer to take in the spectacle, be aware that the danger in attending a rodeo, and when something goes wrong, it can be terrifying as this video proves.
107.9 LITE FM

Are Idaho Schools the Latest Victims of Cancel Culture?

We think so, but by all means, decide for yourself. It was last spring that we believe cancel culture ravished a local district in southwestern Idaho. Monday, May 9th was a day that started like any other in the Gem State. Adults went to work, kids went to school, and trash collection along with the the U.S. Postal Service conducted business as usual. What made Monday, May 9th extraordinary was how it ended. That was the day the Nampa School Board sparked controversy throughout the nation when it voted to ban 22 books from district libraries. "Voted to ban 22 from district libraries," let that sink in for a moment. What happened? Did the world rotate backwards on its axis that day? No. Did America suddenly abandon the tenets of a free-thinking republic? Also no. But it appears the Nampa School Board did. Novels as famous as Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" along with 21 other literary works the school board deemed inappropriate were evicted from the district's school of thought. Our fervent instinct to fight the horrors of censorship is amplified by the Land of the Free underfoot and our tethers to the First Amendment.
Post Register

Watch: Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic's Nite Glow

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A fan favorite of the Spirit of Balloon Classic is taking place at Ann Morrison Park Friday night. The event is choreographed to music from Town Square Media and includes a "popcorn display" where balloons fire up their burners individually and together on cue. Got...
KOOL 96.5

Lazy Man’s Guide to an Epic Idaho Lawn Even During a Drought

You can call me lazy but I’m not one of those crazy people who gets a thrill out of yard work. I don’t consider myself a slouch, but I can think of a million things I’d rather be doing than mowing my lawn. That said, I feel a sense of responsibility to my neighbors to have grass that’s at least somewhat decent looking, and weed-free. In the end, I'm always looking for how to get the best-looking lawn, with the least amount of effort.
Post Register

Heat and wildfires trigger weather advisories across Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — As wildfires burn across Idaho, the level of smoke in the air continues to grow. Right now, the air quality index is at 66, which falls into the moderate category. The air quality is set to increase to 78 in the Treasure Valley on Friday.
Post Register

Local teachers are spending thousands while Idaho has a record surplus

The state of Idaho ended the 2022 fiscal year with a record-breaking $1.4 billion surplus, Gov. Brad Little and Idaho Division of Financial Management officials said, while teachers within the state are still searching for change in their couch cushions to buy needed classroom supplies for the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
eastidahonews.com

Culver’s announces second restaurant in eastern Idaho

AMMON — Culver’s is expanding in eastern Idaho and opening a second location near Cabela’s in Ammon. The new restaurant will be located at the corner of Hitt Road and Judy Street in Sandcreek Commons. It’s expected to open next year. “We are delighted for Culver’s...
KOOL 96.5

This College Was Named #1 Party School in the State of Idaho

Even though Idaho is one of the fastest growing states in the country, we’re not exactly the biggest state in the nation. In fact, according to the latest Census Data, Idaho is the 13th smallest state by population. With that in mind, it’s not a big surprise that there’s not a lot of competition when it comes to the title of “Top Party School” in Idaho.
103.5 KISSFM

Why Idaho’s Favorite Fast Food Burger Restaurant Is a Total Joke

You don’t try to make a habit of eating fast food, but sometimes the day doesn’t just play out the way you thought it would. A last-minute meeting popped up at work and kept you in the office longer than you had planned. You want to get food on the table for the family as quickly as possible, so you hit a drive-through. No time for a proper sit-down meal between commitments? Grab a value meal. You discover that the food you were planning to make for dinner has gone bad. Fast food is so much easier than grocery shopping for new ingredients!
