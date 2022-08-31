Read full article on original website
This gold mining exhibit helps to ‘unerase’ Idaho’s Chinese history
In the 19th century, when gold mining was all the rage in the west, thousands of Chinese miners settled into what become known as The Gem State. “It's easy to forget that our beautiful Chinatowns are gone now,” said Pei-Lin Yu, Fulbright Senior Research Fellow at Boise State’s Department of Anthropology. “We used to have enormous Chinatowns. They're gone, and we're lucky to have some archeological sites that we can learn from.”
Idaho Department of Lands closes burning
COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
Boise business concerned about 'downtown cruise' behavior vandalizing property
BOISE, Idaho — The Delia Dante Gallery has called the Linen District home for three years. The welding and enameling workshop planted its stake at the corner of 14th and Main Street. But the gallery's founder, Delia Dante, quickly learned the intersection has a history. "I thought, 'Oh my...
Armed Idaho locals show up to library board meetings to push ban of over 400 books
CNN’s Nick Watt is in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, where locals are pushing back against activists trying to get more than 400 books banned from the library — books that the library doesn’t even have.
Multiple Fires on Friday Shut Down Nearly 20-Mile Stretch of Southern Idaho Interstate
For the second day in a row, the Interstate 15 corridor in Southeast Idaho saw multiple wildfires on Friday. One of those fires ignited around 5 p.m. along Interstate 15 in the Malad Summit area and resulted in a nearly 20-mile stretch of the freeway from Malad to the Downey area being shut down for over an hour.
Watch: Bull at Rodeo Charge into Crowd at State Fair
The Twin Falls County Fair kicked off this week, and one of the best parts about it, other than the food, rides, and games, is the Magic Valley Stampede Rodeo. In Idaho, rodeos are a big deal and a staple at any fair. The skillset of the athletes, the live animals, and the threat of danger, makes for a fun time for the whole family and an enjoyment everyone should experience. The rodeo at the Twin Falls County fair lasts for three days and kicked off last night, and will continue tonight and tomorrow. While flocks of people will make their way to Filer to take in the spectacle, be aware that the danger in attending a rodeo, and when something goes wrong, it can be terrifying as this video proves.
Are Idaho Schools the Latest Victims of Cancel Culture?
We think so, but by all means, decide for yourself. It was last spring that we believe cancel culture ravished a local district in southwestern Idaho. Monday, May 9th was a day that started like any other in the Gem State. Adults went to work, kids went to school, and trash collection along with the the U.S. Postal Service conducted business as usual. What made Monday, May 9th extraordinary was how it ended. That was the day the Nampa School Board sparked controversy throughout the nation when it voted to ban 22 books from district libraries. "Voted to ban 22 from district libraries," let that sink in for a moment. What happened? Did the world rotate backwards on its axis that day? No. Did America suddenly abandon the tenets of a free-thinking republic? Also no. But it appears the Nampa School Board did. Novels as famous as Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" along with 21 other literary works the school board deemed inappropriate were evicted from the district's school of thought. Our fervent instinct to fight the horrors of censorship is amplified by the Land of the Free underfoot and our tethers to the First Amendment.
Another Argument for Taking the Keys Away From Women in Idaho
I saw the beautiful blue Super Sport in Jerome and wanted some pictures. It sat parked far away from any other open parking spaces, and I figured I could get some good angles. Then suddenly the box labeled Jeep pulled in right next to the classic car. The Jeep driver had multiple empty spaces close to the door at the shop.
Watch: Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic's Nite Glow
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A fan favorite of the Spirit of Balloon Classic is taking place at Ann Morrison Park Friday night. The event is choreographed to music from Town Square Media and includes a "popcorn display" where balloons fire up their burners individually and together on cue. Got...
Idaho Town Ranked “Coolest Small Town in Idaho” … Do You Agree?
Far & Wide recently updated their list of America's Coolest Small Towns by State — and you won’t believe what city they chose for Idaho. Of course, Boise is the coolest city (I’m not biased or anything). But Boise isn’t in the running for this because there’s...
2022 Eastern Idaho State Fair food winners
It's that time of year again where people all consume 10,000 calories in the name of community involvement with zero guilt. The post 2022 Eastern Idaho State Fair food winners appeared first on Local News 8.
Lazy Man’s Guide to an Epic Idaho Lawn Even During a Drought
You can call me lazy but I’m not one of those crazy people who gets a thrill out of yard work. I don’t consider myself a slouch, but I can think of a million things I’d rather be doing than mowing my lawn. That said, I feel a sense of responsibility to my neighbors to have grass that’s at least somewhat decent looking, and weed-free. In the end, I'm always looking for how to get the best-looking lawn, with the least amount of effort.
Heat and wildfires trigger weather advisories across Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — As wildfires burn across Idaho, the level of smoke in the air continues to grow. Right now, the air quality index is at 66, which falls into the moderate category. The air quality is set to increase to 78 in the Treasure Valley on Friday.
Local teachers are spending thousands while Idaho has a record surplus
The state of Idaho ended the 2022 fiscal year with a record-breaking $1.4 billion surplus, Gov. Brad Little and Idaho Division of Financial Management officials said, while teachers within the state are still searching for change in their couch cushions to buy needed classroom supplies for the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
Culver’s announces second restaurant in eastern Idaho
AMMON — Culver’s is expanding in eastern Idaho and opening a second location near Cabela’s in Ammon. The new restaurant will be located at the corner of Hitt Road and Judy Street in Sandcreek Commons. It’s expected to open next year. “We are delighted for Culver’s...
Idaho Sucks, Tell Your Friends – Song Aims to Keep Idaho Idaho
The Idaho housing market is finally starting to slow down. Regardless the secret is out on how great Idaho really is. So many have moved to the beautiful state over the last few years that it has been a hard adjustment for some locals and natives who feel that all of the newbies are changing Idaho and not in a good way.
60 companies looking to fill hundreds of positions at Idaho Job & Career Fair in Meridian
Job seekers are encouraged to attend a multi-employer hiring event in Meridian. (Courtesy of Pixabay) Job seekers can meet with more than 60 companies about hundreds of open positions from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Idaho Job & Career Fair, according to a press release. Attendees can drop off...
This College Was Named #1 Party School in the State of Idaho
Even though Idaho is one of the fastest growing states in the country, we’re not exactly the biggest state in the nation. In fact, according to the latest Census Data, Idaho is the 13th smallest state by population. With that in mind, it’s not a big surprise that there’s not a lot of competition when it comes to the title of “Top Party School” in Idaho.
Man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl in eastern Idaho
A 46-year-old of Tucson, Arizona was sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday. The post Man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Why Idaho’s Favorite Fast Food Burger Restaurant Is a Total Joke
You don’t try to make a habit of eating fast food, but sometimes the day doesn’t just play out the way you thought it would. A last-minute meeting popped up at work and kept you in the office longer than you had planned. You want to get food on the table for the family as quickly as possible, so you hit a drive-through. No time for a proper sit-down meal between commitments? Grab a value meal. You discover that the food you were planning to make for dinner has gone bad. Fast food is so much easier than grocery shopping for new ingredients!
