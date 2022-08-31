Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Arrives for Pennsylvania Rally Under Pressure
The former president is set to stump for his endorsed candidates including Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, who are floundering in polls in the state.
Mystery respiratory illness kills two health care workers and patient at clinic, sickens six others in Argentina
A third person has died this week in Argentina from a type of pneumonia of unknown origin, with the fatalities thus far limited to a single clinic, health authorities said Thursday. Nine people in northwestern Tucuman province have come down with a mysterious respiratory illness, including eight medical staff at...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Joe Biden Was SLAMMED For His Warning That The US, Still Reeling From An Attempted Coup, Is Facing Existential Threats That Could End Democracy As We Know It
Biden's speech outlining the extensive evidence that one party is seeking to radically transform American democracy in order to ensure they never again lose an election was criticized as "political."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
marketplace.org
What the worst states to work in have in common, according to Oxfam America
Where’s the best state to live in, if you’re a worker? Oxfam America looked at everything from minimum and median wages, to paid leave, to support for unions. It ranked Oregon, California and Washington at the top. North Carolina, Mississippi and Georgia brought up the rear. So, why...
Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state' at Pennsylvania rally
Ex-president Donald Trump branded his successor Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" during a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, as he slammed last month's FBI raid of his Florida home. Biden gave the "most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president," Trump told supporters "He's an enemy of the state.
marketplace.org
California’s online privacy bill for kids would force tech companies to redesign services
California’s Legislature passed the Age-Appropriate Design Code Act this week. The bill would add design and age-verification requirements for apps and websites likely to be used by kids under the age of 18. Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams discusses it with Jen King, a privacy and data policy fellow at Stanford’s...
marketplace.org
U.S. restricting high-end chips to China
U.S. chip maker Nvidia revealed this week that the U.S. government said it could not export certain advanced computer chips to China without special permission. Nvidia said in two SEC filings that the new policy would put more than $400 million in sales at risk and that it will still be allowed to develop its chips in Hong Kong, but cannot sell them to China.
Comments / 0