ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state' at Pennsylvania rally

Ex-president Donald Trump branded his successor Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" during a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, as he slammed last month's FBI raid of his Florida home. Biden gave the "most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president," Trump told supporters  "He's an enemy of the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
marketplace.org

U.S. restricting high-end chips to China

U.S. chip maker Nvidia revealed this week that the U.S. government said it could not export certain advanced computer chips to China without special permission. Nvidia said in two SEC filings that the new policy would put more than $400 million in sales at risk and that it will still be allowed to develop its chips in Hong Kong, but cannot sell them to China.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy