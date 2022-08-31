Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
McMaster touts 140% increase in school resource officers as SC aims for SRO in all schools
COLUMBIA (WCIV) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster joined law enforcement agencies Wednesday to applaud the success of the state's efforts to place school resource officers in every Palmetto State school. Since 2018, the governor said the number of officers on campuses has increased from 406 to 982 across...
SCDOT restricts interstate lane closures with goal of helping Labor Day Weekend travel
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — To help holiday travelers, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) prohibits lane closures on interstate highways for non-emergency highway work during the Labor Day holiday travel period. These restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, through 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept....
'Shocking and sobering:' South Carolina teachers respond to plummeting test scores
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new study has found that student test scores plummeted in math and reading after the pandemic. It is a decline that hasn't been seen in decades. Shocking and sobering is how Patrick Kelly from the Palmetto State Teachers Association describes the results of a study conducted by the National Center for Educational Statistics.
GasBuddy: Nearly $1/gal price drop since July 4th going into Labor Day
According to GasBuddy, gas prices have declined every week this summer since July 4th. GasBuddy previously predicted gas prices were expected to fall this past June. Patrick De Haan from GasBuddy, says several states, including South Carolina, may see average gas prices fall under $3 a gallon, which is excellent news for South Carolina residents.
Mom, kids were in custody dispute prior to their Carolina Forest shooting deaths: Record
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An elementary school teacher who was found dead with her two children after a shooting in a Carolina Forest neighborhood was in the middle of a custody dispute, according to public records. The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Coroner’s Office said 42-year-old...
'Enough is enough': New gun violence hotline available to anyone who needs help
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fighting gun violence in our community – is one call away. A new gun violence hotline is giving families a chance to speak out and get help in curbing crimes. Volunteers with the National Racial Justice Network launched the 24-7-gun violence hotline this...
James Island, 53 First Baptist, 6 | FULL GAME | South Carolina High School Football
First Baptist battled James Island in our Friday Night Rivals high school football game of the week. Kickoff was at 7:30 p.m. ET. While the Hurricanes were the first to find the end zone, their lead was short lived. James Island tied the game quickly after and never looked back.
Scholar Athlete of the Week: James Pisano, Liam Nixon | First Baptist, James Island
WCIV and David Aylor Law Offices award the Scholar Athlete Award for Week 2 of Friday Night Rivals to James Pisano of First Baptist High School and Liam Nixon of James Island Charter High School. Pisano is president of Student Government, has a 4.56 GPA and is committed to attend...
Florida Georgia Line country duo play last show together, are splitting up
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The country duo Florida Georgia Line played their last show together and will pursue separate careers in the future, TMZ reported on Thursday. The iconic duo, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, played their final show at the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday night as their last set ever, according to TMZ.
