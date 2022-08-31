ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Shocking and sobering:' South Carolina teachers respond to plummeting test scores

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new study has found that student test scores plummeted in math and reading after the pandemic. It is a decline that hasn't been seen in decades. Shocking and sobering is how Patrick Kelly from the Palmetto State Teachers Association describes the results of a study conducted by the National Center for Educational Statistics.
GasBuddy: Nearly $1/gal price drop since July 4th going into Labor Day

According to GasBuddy, gas prices have declined every week this summer since July 4th. GasBuddy previously predicted gas prices were expected to fall this past June. Patrick De Haan from GasBuddy, says several states, including South Carolina, may see average gas prices fall under $3 a gallon, which is excellent news for South Carolina residents.
Florida Georgia Line country duo play last show together, are splitting up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The country duo Florida Georgia Line played their last show together and will pursue separate careers in the future, TMZ reported on Thursday. The iconic duo, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, played their final show at the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday night as their last set ever, according to TMZ.
