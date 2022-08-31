ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

bossierpress.com

College football: Tech falls to Missouri in opener

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Louisiana Tech held the lead through the first 15 minutes, but Missouri tacked on double-digit points in the last three quarters to pull away in a 52-24 season-opening win on Thursday night at Memorial Stadium. The game was the debut of LA Tech Head Coach Sonny...
RUSTON, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Eli Drinkwitz reveals Mizzou starting WR is in the hospital, will miss 6-8 weeks

Eli Drinkwitz’s Missouri Tigers got off to the 1-0 start following Thursday night’s rout over Louisiana Tech 52-24. The Tigers were led by an explosive offense and freshman wide receiver Luther Burden; however, Drinkwitz revealed after the game that fellow starting wide receiver Chance Luper will miss 6-8 weeks after he encountered an illness. He also revealed that Luper is currently in the hospital.
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

875 Parkside Place Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Incredible opportunity here for personal get-a-way or rental investment in the heart of Osage Beach at popular complex WITH ELEVATOR ACCESS! This gorgeous unit is top floor yet only 5 steps up from parking to this 2 bed/2 bath unit w/recently updated bathrooms and flooring. You will love the main channel views w/sunsets to die for year round! Turn key & ready for new owners, this spacious unit has huge vaulted ceilings w/extra windows for tons of natural light. Nest thermostat conveniently allows you to control the heat/air from your phone, so you can cool the unit down before you arrive. 30 ft. boat slip is part of the package along w/a 10,000# lift included! Special assessment for new wavebreak will be paid in full by seller at closing & buyer can relax knowing their boat slip is going to be protected for years to come! Close to the hospital, golf courses, & waterfront hot spots: Dog Days, Backwater Jack's, Redhead & Shorty Pants!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

259 Waterview Ridge, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079

Enjoy exquisite Lakefront Living in this Newer (built in 2018) Luxury Custom Home in the Villages at Shawnee Bend that offers a resort-inspired lifestyle. This home went under a complete transformation in 2021 making it one of the most prestigious homes in the area. Home was professionally decorated & furnished. Home is being sold turn-key, making your move effortless! Built to capitalize on the calm cove protection w/ magnificent views to the main channel. Capture glorious sparkling water views from the pool in a park-like setting backyard. Floor plan is outstanding & offers plenty of space & privacy for all of your friends, family, & guests. Offers a perfect setting for indulgent relaxation or lavish entertaining both inside & outside the home. You will immediately take note of the exceptionally fine details, & incredible “smart” features in this home, which is as distinctively stylish, as it is, tastefully comfortable. Savor a life of luxury in this one of a kind lakefront oasis.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

712 Passover Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the heart of Osage Beach just off Passover Rd. A boat slip in the community dock is included. Owner has recently added new interior doors, new floors, new appliances, new bathtub surrounds and so much more! Kitchen boasts a beautiful butcher block island with plenty of room to add barstools. Large living room area and spacious guest rooms. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Master bedroom features full bathroom with tub/shower combo. 2 car garage, tons of parking and backyard storage building round out this package. City sewer.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
#Louisiana Tech#Missouri Tigers Football#All Hands#American Football#College Football#The Missouri Tigers#Armed Forces Bowl
Awesome 92.3

Fugitives Summers, Kimbrell Apprehended in Warrensburg

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Warrensburg Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Members of the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team (CRT) obtained information of the whereabouts of two wanted fugitives involved in an incident from Pettis County, which occurred on Monday, Aug. 8. The two suspects, 49-year-old Stewart Kimbrell...
WARRENSBURG, MO
howellcountynews.com

Misdemeanor Charges Catch up to Coach

A first-year teacher and cross country coach at Liberty High School spent the weekend before school started in Callaway County Jail. Jackson Q. Conner, 22, of Mountain View, served two days of shock incarceration from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, confirms court documents. The sentence stems from a 2019 driving...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO
kwos.com

Callaway County man leads cops on a chase

A Holts Summit man faces charges after a police chase. 30 – year old Joshua Temmen is charged with tampering with a vehicle and resisting arrest. He was wanted in connection with thefts in the Tebbetts and Wainwright areas. A deputy tried to pull Temmen over north of New Bloomfield earlier this week. He was arrested after his car broke down. He was on parole from the Department of Corrections.
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County firefighters help rescue cow that fell through trailer floor

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A cow was seriously injured and others were rescued Thursday after the floor of the trailer they were being carried in fell out. According to Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp with the Boone County Fire Protection District, the owner of the cattle was taking them from Iowa to a farm in Owensville. The post Boone County firefighters help rescue cow that fell through trailer floor appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
