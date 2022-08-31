Joe Ferraro: Mikuru Asakura ‘can pull it off’ against Floyd Mayweather — ‘These two brothers are killers’

Read full article on original website
Related
Pros react after Ciryl Gane KO’s Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris
Today’s UFC Paris event was headlined by a key heavyweight contest featuring Ciryl Gane taking on Tai Tuivasa. Gane (11-1 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his first career loss as a professional to Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 in a bout for the promotions undisputed heavyweight title. Prior to that setback, ‘Bon Gamin’ had gone a perfect 7-0 inside of the Octagon.
Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz: Date, UK start time, live stream, TV channel, undercard for massive heavyweight fight
ANDY RUIZ JR makes his return to the ring this weekend in a clash with once-feared heavyweight Luis Ortiz. Ruiz Jr hasn't fought since a points victory over Chris Arreola in May 2021, and has since left Canelo Alvarez's trainer Eddy Reynoso. The Mexican-American was dropped in his win over...
Floyd Mayweather Bodyguard Shoves Mikuru Asakura During RIZIN 38 Staredown
Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring for a boxing exhibition against Mikuru Asakura as part of RIZIN 38. During the official staredown between the two fighters, Floyd Mayweather’s less-than-professional-looking bodyguard took it upon himself to shove Mikuru after a few moments. ‘Money’ motioned for the bodyguard to stand down as he re-engaged in the staredown with the Japanese star.
wrestlingrumors.net
He’s Back: Former WWE Star Makes Surprise AEW Return
Welcome to the team? AEW already has a huge roster and the company has all kinds of wrestlers coming and going on a fairly regular basis. There are times where wrestlers will pop in on a short term basis and that can make for some exciting moments. This week saw someone pop up after a long time away but it seems like they might be sticking around for a change.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlingrumors.net
Flashback: Ex-WWE Star Returning After Nearly 20 Years Away From Company
It’s another spot for him. There have been all kinds of names throughout WWE history and some of them have had varying levels of success. While there are a handful who have reached legendary status, there are far many more who are little more than a name on a long list. Now one name who never got very far in WWE is on his way back in a way you might not have expected.
When Mike Tyson had a ‘quick sparring session' with Jon Jones on the street
Boxing icon Mike Tyson once had a playful spar with UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Jones bumped into Tyson in preparation for his UFC title defence against Daniel Cormier back in 2014 and jokingly sparred with the former heavyweight world champion on the street in America. Jones and Tyson played...
MMA Fighting
‘I want to show I’m more than just a stupid fighter’: Julia Avila happy with UFC fighter pay, but hopes to see more implemented
UFC bantamweight fighter Julia Avila wants to set the record straight. Days before UFC 278, Avila took to Twitter and opened up about her career as a UFC fighter, mentioning a few different things that were on her mind — including the fact that she had to take a job “to make ends meet and have insurance to cover my pregnancy,” as she’ll become a mom in October.
Robert Whittaker believes Marvin Vettori is underestimating his abilities ahead of UFC Paris: “I’m going to hit him too much”
Robert Whittaker thinks Marvin Vettori is underestimating just how good he is. Whittaker and Vettori are set to meet in the co-main event of UFC Paris in an intriguing matchup. Both seem to be out of the title picture for the time being given they are both 0-2 against Israel Adesanya. However, if they continue to win they could earn another crack at the belt if Adesanya remains the champ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Khan: Prime vs. Prime - I'm Confident I Would Have Beaten Mayweather!
Former world champion Amir Khan firmly believes that he would have beaten Floyd Mayweather Jr. - had they met at their very best. A few months ago, Khan retired from the sport. His last match took place back in February, when he suffered a stoppage loss at the hands of career rival Kell Brook.
stillrealtous.com
Big Name Pulled From WWE Clash At The Castle
WWE has been hyping up Clash at the Castle for months and on Saturday the event will finally take place from Cardiff, Wales. Some of the biggest stars in the company will be in action at Clash at the Castle, but it doesn’t sound like fans should expect to see Ronda Rousey.
UFC Paris Results: Robert Whittaker defeats Marvin Vettori (Highlights)
Today’s UFC Paris event is co-headlined by a key middleweight matchup featuring former champion Robert Whittaker taking on Marvin Vettori. Whittaker (23-6 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his second career defeat to Israel Adesanya at February’s UFC 271 event. Prior to that setback ‘The Reaper’ had put together three straight unanimous decision wins over opponents Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.
Thiago Santos explains how a “bathtub” incident resulted in him wanting to fight Paulo Costa
Thiago Santos is explaining how a ‘bathtub’ incident resulted in him wanting to fight Paulo Costa. Santos, (22-11 MMA) has lost 5 of his last 6 fights in the Octagon. ‘Marreta’s’ last win came back in October of 2021 against Johnny Walker (18-7 MMA) in a light heavyweight bout. Santos most recently suffered a fourth round TKO against Jamahal Hill (11-1 MMA) on August 6th of this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo says he learned lesson from Bivol loss
By Brian Webber: Canelo Alvarez insists that he’s learned his lesson from his recent loss to Dmitry Bivol, and he says he’s “fixed” the flaws. The way Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) talks, his defeat was a product of an injury rather than from something he did wrong inside the ring. It’s unclear what kind of injury that Canelo had that would cause him to tire so quickly against Bivol.
MMAmania.com
2022 UFC Main Event bets between Joben and Pakebrah
For the remainder of 2022, these two Maniacs have an ongoing bet on the main event of every UFC card. Loser picks next event. $30 (USD) per event. Joben: Hill (win) Pakebrah: Santos (Joben 1-0) Pakebrah: Vera (win) Joben: Cruz (1-1) Joben: Usman Pakebrah: Edwards (win) (Pakebrah 2-1) Joben: Gane...
MMAmania.com
Dana White ‘just reached out’ to Khabib ‘to see if he’s interested,’ Nurmagomedov responds
UFC President Dana White, ever the opportunist, recently devised a new plan to lure former lightweight champion and Eagle FC promoter Khabib Nurmagomedov back into the Endeavor family. And just like every other time White and Co. tried to pressure “The Eagle” into taking flight one last time, the answer was (and will probably always be) “no.”
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Sr. Blasts Canelo For ‘Mexican’ Comment: ‘I Don’t Have Respect For This Guy; Champions Fight Anybody’
The father and trainer of 168-pound contender David Benavidez was livid when news of Canelo Alvarez’s recent controversial remarks reached his ears. Alvarez, the undisputed 168-pound champion from Mexico, told reporters earlier this week that he had no desire to fight his compatriots, particularly the light heavyweight contender Gilberto Ramirez. It did not take long before observers began pointing out that, under that principle, Benavidez would also be excluded. (Benavidez, to be sure, is an American citizen, but he is of Mexican and Ecuadorian descent).
MMAmania.com
UFC Paris highlights: Abusupiyan Magomedov melts Dustin Stoltzfus with 19-second knockout
Abusupiyan Magomedov and Dustin Stoltzfus squared off earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. Magomedov’s UFC debut didn’t lost long, as he stopped his opponent in just 19 seconds. LIVE! Stream UFC Paris On ESPN+. PIVOTAL...
Georges St-Pierre Gives His Prediction For Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz
Georges St-Pierre is looking forward to the upcoming Pay-Per-View main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. Now that longtime UFC champion Georges St-Pierre is no longer fighting he has become a fan just like the rest of us. St-Pierre can often be seen on his Instagram promoting a healthy lifestyle or on Canadian TV commentating on fights. He has many business opportunities that keep him busy, but when he gets the chance, St-Pierre still likes to be present at UFC events. He was in attendance at a Q and A during UFC Paris fight week where he answered some questions from the media. He answered a variety of questions and gave his thoughts on some exciting matchups both past and future.
MMAmania.com
UFC Paris highlights: Benoit Saint-Denis batters Gabriel Miranda, wows Paris crowd
Benoit Saint-Denis and Gabriel Miranda squared off earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. In a dominant showing, Frenchman Saint-Denis absolutely dominated his opponent en route to the second-round stoppage. LIVE! Stream UFC Paris On ESPN+. PIVOTAL HEAVYWEIGHT...
Comments / 2