ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Joe Ferraro: Mikuru Asakura ‘can pull it off’ against Floyd Mayweather — ‘These two brothers are killers’

By Drake Riggs
MMAmania.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Ciryl Gane KO’s Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris

Today’s UFC Paris event was headlined by a key heavyweight contest featuring Ciryl Gane taking on Tai Tuivasa. Gane (11-1 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his first career loss as a professional to Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 in a bout for the promotions undisputed heavyweight title. Prior to that setback, ‘Bon Gamin’ had gone a perfect 7-0 inside of the Octagon.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Floyd Mayweather Bodyguard Shoves Mikuru Asakura During RIZIN 38 Staredown

Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring for a boxing exhibition against Mikuru Asakura as part of RIZIN 38. During the official staredown between the two fighters, Floyd Mayweather’s less-than-professional-looking bodyguard took it upon himself to shove Mikuru after a few moments. ‘Money’ motioned for the bodyguard to stand down as he re-engaged in the staredown with the Japanese star.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

He’s Back: Former WWE Star Makes Surprise AEW Return

Welcome to the team? AEW already has a huge roster and the company has all kinds of wrestlers coming and going on a fairly regular basis. There are times where wrestlers will pop in on a short term basis and that can make for some exciting moments. This week saw someone pop up after a long time away but it seems like they might be sticking around for a change.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tenshin Nasukawa
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Person
Anderson Silva
wrestlingrumors.net

Flashback: Ex-WWE Star Returning After Nearly 20 Years Away From Company

It’s another spot for him. There have been all kinds of names throughout WWE history and some of them have had varying levels of success. While there are a handful who have reached legendary status, there are far many more who are little more than a name on a long list. Now one name who never got very far in WWE is on his way back in a way you might not have expected.
WWE
MMA Fighting

‘I want to show I’m more than just a stupid fighter’: Julia Avila happy with UFC fighter pay, but hopes to see more implemented

UFC bantamweight fighter Julia Avila wants to set the record straight. Days before UFC 278, Avila took to Twitter and opened up about her career as a UFC fighter, mentioning a few different things that were on her mind — including the fact that she had to take a job “to make ends meet and have insurance to cover my pregnancy,” as she’ll become a mom in October.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Robert Whittaker believes Marvin Vettori is underestimating his abilities ahead of UFC Paris: “I’m going to hit him too much”

Robert Whittaker thinks Marvin Vettori is underestimating just how good he is. Whittaker and Vettori are set to meet in the co-main event of UFC Paris in an intriguing matchup. Both seem to be out of the title picture for the time being given they are both 0-2 against Israel Adesanya. However, if they continue to win they could earn another crack at the belt if Adesanya remains the champ.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Combat#Rizin Fighting Federation#Japanese#Super Rizin#Mma Mania
stillrealtous.com

Big Name Pulled From WWE Clash At The Castle

WWE has been hyping up Clash at the Castle for months and on Saturday the event will finally take place from Cardiff, Wales. Some of the biggest stars in the company will be in action at Clash at the Castle, but it doesn’t sound like fans should expect to see Ronda Rousey.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

UFC Paris Results: Robert Whittaker defeats Marvin Vettori (Highlights)

Today’s UFC Paris event is co-headlined by a key middleweight matchup featuring former champion Robert Whittaker taking on Marvin Vettori. Whittaker (23-6 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his second career defeat to Israel Adesanya at February’s UFC 271 event. Prior to that setback ‘The Reaper’ had put together three straight unanimous decision wins over opponents Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Thiago Santos explains how a “bathtub” incident resulted in him wanting to fight Paulo Costa

Thiago Santos is explaining how a ‘bathtub’ incident resulted in him wanting to fight Paulo Costa. Santos, (22-11 MMA) has lost 5 of his last 6 fights in the Octagon. ‘Marreta’s’ last win came back in October of 2021 against Johnny Walker (18-7 MMA) in a light heavyweight bout. Santos most recently suffered a fourth round TKO against Jamahal Hill (11-1 MMA) on August 6th of this year.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo says he learned lesson from Bivol loss

By Brian Webber: Canelo Alvarez insists that he’s learned his lesson from his recent loss to Dmitry Bivol, and he says he’s “fixed” the flaws. The way Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) talks, his defeat was a product of an injury rather than from something he did wrong inside the ring. It’s unclear what kind of injury that Canelo had that would cause him to tire so quickly against Bivol.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

2022 UFC Main Event bets between Joben and Pakebrah

For the remainder of 2022, these two Maniacs have an ongoing bet on the main event of every UFC card. Loser picks next event. $30 (USD) per event. Joben: Hill (win) Pakebrah: Santos (Joben 1-0) Pakebrah: Vera (win) Joben: Cruz (1-1) Joben: Usman Pakebrah: Edwards (win) (Pakebrah 2-1) Joben: Gane...
UFC
Boxing Scene

Benavidez Sr. Blasts Canelo For ‘Mexican’ Comment: ‘I Don’t Have Respect For This Guy; Champions Fight Anybody’

The father and trainer of 168-pound contender David Benavidez was livid when news of Canelo Alvarez’s recent controversial remarks reached his ears. Alvarez, the undisputed 168-pound champion from Mexico, told reporters earlier this week that he had no desire to fight his compatriots, particularly the light heavyweight contender Gilberto Ramirez. It did not take long before observers began pointing out that, under that principle, Benavidez would also be excluded. (Benavidez, to be sure, is an American citizen, but he is of Mexican and Ecuadorian descent).
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Georges St-Pierre Gives His Prediction For Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Georges St-Pierre is looking forward to the upcoming Pay-Per-View main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. Now that longtime UFC champion Georges St-Pierre is no longer fighting he has become a fan just like the rest of us. St-Pierre can often be seen on his Instagram promoting a healthy lifestyle or on Canadian TV commentating on fights. He has many business opportunities that keep him busy, but when he gets the chance, St-Pierre still likes to be present at UFC events. He was in attendance at a Q and A during UFC Paris fight week where he answered some questions from the media. He answered a variety of questions and gave his thoughts on some exciting matchups both past and future.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Paris highlights: Benoit Saint-Denis batters Gabriel Miranda, wows Paris crowd

Benoit Saint-Denis and Gabriel Miranda squared off earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. In a dominant showing, Frenchman Saint-Denis absolutely dominated his opponent en route to the second-round stoppage. LIVE! Stream UFC Paris On ESPN+. PIVOTAL HEAVYWEIGHT...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy