swimswam.com

2022 World Junior Championships: Day 6 Finals Preview

FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) It’s time for the final session of the 2022 World Junior Championships, marking the end of the final major international competition for the 2022 calendar year. Tonight’s final session will feature the fastest heat of the boys 1500 freestyle, along with finals of the boys 200 back, girls 200 breast, boys 200 fly, girls 200 free, boys 100 free, girls 100 fly, girls 50 free, boys 50 breast, boys 4×100 medley relay, and girls 4×100 medley relay.
swimswam.com

Chad Le Clos Joining Dirk Lange’s Training Group in Frankfurt

South Africa star Chad Le Clos said he’ll represent SG Frankfurt after he finishes recovering from surgery on his sinuses. Olympic, World, and Commonwealth Games champion Chad Le Clos has chosen a new permanent training base. The 30-year-old South African star best known for beating Michael Phelps in the...
swimswam.com

Hungary Beats Romania Again in Mixed 4×100 Free Rematch, Popovici 47.23 Lead-Off

FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) World Record — 3:19.38, Australia (2022) World Junior Record — 3:25.92, USA (2019) World Jr Champ Record — 3:25.92, USA (2019) Last night Hungary and Romania faced off in the mixed 4×100 free relay in a rematch of the event at the European Junior Championships in July. At Euro Juniors a few months ago, the Hungarian team of Magda Boldizsar, Benedek Bona, Nikolett Padar, and Dora Molnar beat the Romanian team of David Popovici, Patrick Dinu, Bianca Costea, and Rebecca Diaconescu by half a second, 3:28.83 to 3:29.35. In last night’s World Junior Championships final, the Hungarian and Romanian relay teams were the same, except Daniel Meszaros replaced Boldizsar as one of the male swimmers.
swimswam.com

2022 World Junior Champs: Coetze Scratches 50 Fly Semis (Day 4 Finals Preview)

FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) South Africa’s Pieter Coetze has scratched semifinals of the boys 50 fly after finishing 4th in prelims this morning (24.36). Coetze broke the Championship Record in the 50 back last night and will be racing in the final tonight, which is set to be swum just 2 events before the 50 fly semifinals. With the path to a medal in the 50 fly appearing to be rather challenging for Coetze, it seems he’s chosen to focus on the 50 back solely instead.
swimswam.com

Ksawery Masiuk Breaks World Juniors And Polish Record With 24.44 50 Back

FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) After previously breaking the World Junior Championships record in the 100 back, Ksawery Masiuk did it again, this time in the 50 back. In the finals of the event tonight, he won in a time of 24.44, breaking Pieter Coetze‘s 24.58 Championship record set yesterday and Masiuk’s old Polish record time of 24.48.
