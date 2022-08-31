FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) South Africa’s Pieter Coetze has scratched semifinals of the boys 50 fly after finishing 4th in prelims this morning (24.36). Coetze broke the Championship Record in the 50 back last night and will be racing in the final tonight, which is set to be swum just 2 events before the 50 fly semifinals. With the path to a medal in the 50 fly appearing to be rather challenging for Coetze, it seems he’s chosen to focus on the 50 back solely instead.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO