swimswam.com
2022 World Junior Championships: Day 6 Finals Preview
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) It’s time for the final session of the 2022 World Junior Championships, marking the end of the final major international competition for the 2022 calendar year. Tonight’s final session will feature the fastest heat of the boys 1500 freestyle, along with finals of the boys 200 back, girls 200 breast, boys 200 fly, girls 200 free, boys 100 free, girls 100 fly, girls 50 free, boys 50 breast, boys 4×100 medley relay, and girls 4×100 medley relay.
swimswam.com
Chad Le Clos Joining Dirk Lange’s Training Group in Frankfurt
South Africa star Chad Le Clos said he’ll represent SG Frankfurt after he finishes recovering from surgery on his sinuses. Olympic, World, and Commonwealth Games champion Chad Le Clos has chosen a new permanent training base. The 30-year-old South African star best known for beating Michael Phelps in the...
swimswam.com
Hungary Beats Romania Again in Mixed 4×100 Free Rematch, Popovici 47.23 Lead-Off
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) World Record — 3:19.38, Australia (2022) World Junior Record — 3:25.92, USA (2019) World Jr Champ Record — 3:25.92, USA (2019) Last night Hungary and Romania faced off in the mixed 4×100 free relay in a rematch of the event at the European Junior Championships in July. At Euro Juniors a few months ago, the Hungarian team of Magda Boldizsar, Benedek Bona, Nikolett Padar, and Dora Molnar beat the Romanian team of David Popovici, Patrick Dinu, Bianca Costea, and Rebecca Diaconescu by half a second, 3:28.83 to 3:29.35. In last night’s World Junior Championships final, the Hungarian and Romanian relay teams were the same, except Daniel Meszaros replaced Boldizsar as one of the male swimmers.
swimswam.com
Galossi’s Training Partner Bertoni Shines In World Junior Championships
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) In the final of the boys 200-meter freestyle at the World Junior Championships in Lima, Peru, the bronze medal went to Italy’s Filippo Bertoni, with a time of 1:49.05. At only 16 years old, Filippo Bertoni has already been featured at the Italian junior...
swimswam.com
Jana Pavalic Resets Croatian Record With A 26.38 50 Fly Victory At World Juniors
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) En route to a gold medal in the women’s 50 butterfly at the 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships, Jana Pavalic has downed the Croatian national record with a 26.38. That time for was good enough to undercut her own national record of 26.50 from back in June 2021.
swimswam.com
Swimming Australia Announces 36-Strong Roster For 2022 Short Course Worlds
Australia will send 36 swimmers to the 2022 World Short Course Championships, which will occur on home soil in December 2022. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In the wake of the 2022 Australia Short Course Swimming Championships, Swimming Australia has released its roster for the 2022 World Short Course...
swimswam.com
2022 World Junior Champs: Coetze Scratches 50 Fly Semis (Day 4 Finals Preview)
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) South Africa’s Pieter Coetze has scratched semifinals of the boys 50 fly after finishing 4th in prelims this morning (24.36). Coetze broke the Championship Record in the 50 back last night and will be racing in the final tonight, which is set to be swum just 2 events before the 50 fly semifinals. With the path to a medal in the 50 fly appearing to be rather challenging for Coetze, it seems he’s chosen to focus on the 50 back solely instead.
swimswam.com
Ksawery Masiuk Breaks World Juniors And Polish Record With 24.44 50 Back
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) After previously breaking the World Junior Championships record in the 100 back, Ksawery Masiuk did it again, this time in the 50 back. In the finals of the event tonight, he won in a time of 24.44, breaking Pieter Coetze‘s 24.58 Championship record set yesterday and Masiuk’s old Polish record time of 24.48.
