5A defensive player of the year candidates: favorite, contenders, dark horses

By René Ferrán

The 2022 Oregon high school football season kicks off this week. Who will be among the top candidates for Class 5A defensive player of the year?

Demarcus Houston (West Albany) photo by Leon Neuschwander

Favorite

LB Vaun Halstead, Thurston, senior

This time next year, he’ll likely be preparing for his collegiate wrestling career at Oregon State. For now, he’ll terrorize opposing backfields after earning first-team all-state honors as a junior with 59 tackles (18 tackles for loss, 4½ sacks). ( Thurston team preview )

Contenders

DL Chip Allers, Summit, senior

Allers holds Division I offers from Army and Idaho as a versatile defensive end/outside linebacker who earned honorable mention 6A all-state recognition last season. ( Summit team preview )

LB Brysen Kachel, West Albany, junior

A two-way all-state selection last season, he’s another versatile athlete and a leader of a stout Bulldogs defense (12.4 points per game allowed in 2021). ( West Albany team preview )

LB Braden Snoderly, Canby, senior

Snoderly last season was overshadowed a bit by teammate Joe Brauckmiller, a first-team all-state pick, but he’ll get top billing this fall after leading the Cougars with 97 tackles (eight for loss) as a junior. ( Canby team preview )

DB Darien Witham, Thurston, senior

Witham had a breakthrough junior season in the secondary, making the all-state first team at safety (45 tackles, two interceptions) on a defense that posted five shutouts and allowed nine points per game. ( Thurston team preview )

Dark horses

DB Devon Anderson, North Eugene, senior

Anderson draws college attention for his play in the secondary, where he received 4A all-state honorable mention last season (20 tackles, four interceptions, five pass breakups). ( North Eugene team preview )

DL Spencer Elliott, Summit, senior

The Storm are loaded on defense, and Elliott — an all-Mountain Valley first-team selection last season in 6A — might be the most improved player on the unit. He’s bulked up over the summer and is ready to have a breakthrough season. ( Summit team preview )

DB Demarcus Houston, West Albany, senior

He has drawn college attention the past two seasons, holding Division I offers from Oregon State and Portland State. He’ll likely need to have a big season for the Bulldogs to contend for a state title. ( West Albany team preview )

LB Jackson Powell, Southridge, senior

Powell stood out while the Skyhawks struggled in the Metro League last fall, making the all-league second team with 65 tackles. How will he fare in the NWOC this season? ( Southridge team preview )

LB Chad Spitz, Redmond, senior

Spitz was third in 5A last season with 94 tackles and was named defensive MVP at the 11th-grade Oregon All-State Game this summer. ( Redmond team preview )

