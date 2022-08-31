Read full article on original website
Meet the Bay Village native whose new job is to grow Cleveland’s population
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sara Greicius left Cleveland in 2011 for college, then moved to New York City after graduation. Now she’s back in Northeast Ohio and working to convince others to follow her lead.
Day and Night Cereal Bar brings unique experience to Ohio City
OHIO CITY, Ohio — For most people, cereal is a breakfast food or a quick snack, but a new business in Ohio City is turning the popular treat into an experience. Day and Night Cereal Bar is a brand-new concept located at the corner of West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue.
Ohio Lottery Commission investigators scam the taxpayers by faking time sheets and working as cops: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Ohio Inspector General report found that nine Ohio Lottery Commission employees falsified time cards, earning nearly $30,000 in pay and benefits for time not worked at the JACK Thistledown Racino. We’re talking about how many hours they falsified and what else they were doing (including working...
Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam co-hosting fundraiser for US Senate candidate J.D. Vance, causing controversy
CLEVELAND — *EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal, with 3News adding reactions from Browns fans. Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance will visit Columbus in three weeks for a campaign fundraiser hosted by owners of the Columbus Crew professional soccer team. Some team supporters are unhappy and see it as a reversal from previous decisions to avoid politics.
hometownstations.com
Cleveland Clinic psychologist discusses how the pandemic changed some for the better
The COVID-19 pandemic took a big toll on many people's mental health, however, some also became more resilient. It's one of many positive changes to come out of the last couple of years. Psychologists say the pandemic also triggered more conversations about mental health, which helped reduce stigmas. In addition, many people had to find new ways to cope if they couldn't go to the gym or connect with family and friends. Research shows some still continue with these new habits even now that the restrictions have ended. Another benefit was people learned how to say no and set boundaries. For example, if they didn't want to go somewhere they had no problem speaking up about it and that seems to have continued. Psychologists say on a similar note, people have also adjusted their social connections to fit more with what they like.
Cleveland can’t fire a cop with history of antisemitic statements, so it changes policies: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police made a wave of changes Wednesday in the wake of what they said is an inability to discipline a police officer who made antisemitic social media posts. We’re talking about how the city will now do behavioral-based interviews of officers, monitor social media use, require...
Cleveland schools could have chosen a better namesake than Stephanie Tubbs Jones to replace slaveowner Patrick Henry on school façade: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I drove to the building the other day to see the change. I could have walked there, because I live blocks from the old Patrick Henry Junior High School, which I attended in my adolescence. Several generations of Glenville residents went there too, and memories of...
It’s in Lake Erie. It was likely in Wendy’s burgers. Why are we seeing so much E. coli? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Heavy rain caused the second combined sewer overflow at Edgewater Beach this month. And E. coli infections have sickened 23 Ohioans. We’re talking about Lake Erie and Wendy’s on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast, with...
Maltz Museum seeks your help in testing new AI version of Rev. Otis Moss Jr.: Press Run
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- The public is invited to become beta testers for the newest addition to the Maltz Museum’s permanent collection. Using state-of-the-art technology, the museum has partnered with StoryFile to capture the life story of Cleveland icon and civil rights activist the Rev. Dr. Otis Moss Jr. as an Interactive Conversational Biography.
NE Ohio city boasts cheapest rent in the nation
As we hit the first of the month, and it's time to pay the rent, there is good news and bad news to report.
Cleveland’s iconic sub sandwich chain Dave’s Cosmic Subs poised for expansion
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Original Dave’s Cosmic Subs has been a staple of life in Northeast Ohio since 1977 when it first debuted as a tiny grab-and-go sandwich shop in Chagrin Falls. So, it should come as no surprise that Dave’s was among the top vote-getters in...
CHN Housing Partners offering assistance to low-income residents needing help with their summer energy bills
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Low-income residents still have time to apply for help with their summer energy bills through the CHN Housing Partners. The Home Energy Assistance Program Summer Crisis Program ends Sept. 30. CHN runs the program locally under a contract with state of Ohio. Applicants through CHN must be Cuyahoga County residents. Close to 2,000 families were helped last year through CHN.
ideastream.org
Morning Headlines: Democratic Cleveland City Council president 'livid' over flyer ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Sept. 1:. Democratic Cleveland City Council president 'livid' over flyer suggesting he backs GOP governor. Investigators probe Columbus police shooting of unarmed Black man. Cleveland says it can’t charge officer who posted antisemitic tweets years ago. Lordstown EV battery cell plant begins...
Cleveland settles Floyd protesters’ lawsuit for $540K
The city of Cleveland is expected to pay a total of more than $540,000 to a dozen people who were "attacked" and falsely arrested, charged or jailed during protests in downtown Cleveland two years ago, attorneys said.
‘Extremely dangerous’: Local woman forced to leave Ohio for life-saving abortion
The impact of the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade continues to have an effect here in Northeast Ohio. A local woman was forced to travel out of state for an abortion that she says saved her life.
cleveland19.com
Scam that cheated Northeast Ohio employee out of $600 started with text posing as boss
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An worker for one of Northeast Ohio’s largest employers was recently scammed out of hundreds of dollars. She told police it all started with a text she thought was from her boss. It’s a con our Cuyahoga County Scam Squad partners like Sue McConnell at...
Pitch made to put Cleveland Glenville’s 100-year-old Cory United Methodist Church on National Registry of Historic Places
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cory United Methodist Church, which has served the Glenville community for 100 years and has had its share of history making moments, could be on its way to earning a listing on the National Register of Historic Places. Cory received unanimous approval last week from the...
WIFR
Woman stuck upside down in gym uses smart watch to call 911
BEREA, Ohio (CNN) - An Ohio woman started recording her workout for social media because she was excited about a specific piece of equipment, but then she got hung up on it – literally. Christine Faulds used an inversion table at the Powerhouse Gym in Berea, Ohio, that is...
cleveland19.com
One of the largest Oktoberfest Celebrations in the world returns to Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The annual Cleveland Oktoberfest will take place over Labor Day Weekend with more than 20 different Oktoberfest beers, 15 German and European Restaurants, 20 bands from around the world, and much more. Cleveland Oktoberfest, held at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, will take place September 2-5 and...
National Cinema Day: Where to see a $3 movie in Northeast Ohio this Saturday
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It was a big summer at the box office. Led by “Top Gun: Maverick,” eight movies cracked the $100 million mark. The long-awaited sequel starring Tom Cruise soared above all expectations, earning nearly $700 million to become the sixth highest-grossing movie in U.S. history. But...
