Denison, IA

1380kcim.com

Details Still Scarce On ATF/FBI Raids At Five West-Central Iowa Locations Wednesday

Officials are yet to release any significant updates regarding federal search warrants executed nearly simultaneously yesterday (Wednesday) at five western Iowa addresses. In a joint action involving the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), agents raided the home of Denison-based firearms retailer Brad Wendt of Denison, his Denison and Anita stores, a rural Manning home in the 3000 block of 370th Street, and a site in downtown Adair, where Wendt currently serves as police chief. As of Thursday morning, federal authorities have not yet announced any arrests related to the investigation. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information as it becomes available.
MANNING, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties

Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Updated: Federal Agents Raid Five Denison Area Homes and Businesses in Guns Probe

(Denison, IA) — The F-B-I and the A-T-F served search warrants at five locations across west-central Iowa in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged federal firearm law violations. On Wednesday, federal agents raided the home of Brad Wendt of Denison, his gun stores in Denison and Anita, a rural property in Manning, and a location in downtown Adair where Wendt also serves as chief of police. Federal officials have not released any further details and indicated the warrants are part of an extensive ongoing investigation.
DENISON, IA
1380kcim.com

ATF Executes Federal Warrants At BW Outfitters In Denison, Anita

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) served multiple federal search warrants today (Wednesday) at a Denison gun retailer’s stores and home. An ATF spokesperson confirmed that agents executed the warrants at BW Outfitters in Denison and Anita, owned by Brad Wendt of Denison, in connection to alleged violations of federal firearms laws. As the investigation is ongoing, the agency could not provide specific details regarding the nature of the raids. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information as it is released.
DENISON, IA
theperrynews.com

Boone man arrested in rural Adel with pistol, pot

A Boone man was arrested Thursday afternoon in rural Adel after trying to jettison an ounce of cannabis from his vehicle. Trystin Thaddeus Bettazza, 26, of 1079 U Ave., Boone, was charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons and issued citations for no valid driver’s license, no insurance and operating a non-registered vehicle.
ADEL, IA
1380kcim.com

A Three Person Fight Occurred Yesterday At Casey’s General Store In Carroll

Two women have been charged following a brawl Wednesday evening at Casey’s in Carroll. At approximately 10:09 p.m., the Carroll Police Department responded to a report of three females fighting in the Casey’s parking lot. Upon arrival, law enforcement identified the subjects involved as Takeesha Thompson-Odendahl, Tyesha Edwards, and Princess Cotton, all of Carroll. Authorities say Odendahl allegedly encountered Cotton while inside the east Casey’s and the exchange escalated when Cotton attempted to prevent Odendahl from reaching her vehicle. Only minor injuries were reported following the fight, and Odendahl and Cotton were taken into custody on charges of disorderly conduct—fighting, a simple misdemeanor.
CARROLL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Workers hurt in collapse of building frame in NW Iowa

LARRABEE, Iowa (AP) — Five workers were injured in the collapse of a building that was under construction in the tiny northwest Iowa community of Larrabee. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says one member of a construction crew was flown to a hospital with serious injuries after the Tuesday building collapse and another was taken by ambulance to a hospital for more minor injuries. Three workers were treated for minor injuries. The sheriff’s office didn’t release names of those hurt. The Sioux City Journal reported that workers were building a frame for a machine shop when the structure collapsed. Larrabee is a city of 120 people, about 50 miles northeast of Sioux City.
LARRABEE, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Highway 30 Coalition Proposes Rural Four from Ogden to Carroll

The Highway 30 Coalition is finishing up an economic impact study regarding two portions of the highway to four-laned. Highway 30 Coalition President Adam Schweers says they want to see two 40-mile stretches of the highway be four-lane, including from Ogden to Carroll and Lisbon to DeWitt. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio these two segments, along with advocating for a four-lane bypass with Missouri Valley, have been identified by the Iowa Department of Transportation as priority sections.
LISBON, IA
KCCI.com

Gunshot fired during standoff in Grimes

GRIMES, Iowa — No one is hurt after a standoff situation in Grimes, involving a man in his apartment. Polk County Sheriff's Office says they were called to NE 4th Street Tuesday afternoon for an unknown problem. Deputies say they arrived on scene and began to talk with a man inside the apartment.
GRIMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Missing Teen Alive And Back At Home

(West Des Moines, IA) – A teenage girl missing for two weeks is alive and back home with her family. Sixteen-year-old Aubrey Braniger was reported missing August 18th after she didn’t return home. She’d last been spotted outside a West Des Moines restaurant the night before. She...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry woman allegedly strangles Milwaukee man

A Perry woman was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an Aug. 14 incident in a Perry barroom in which she allegedly strangled a man from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Megan Liann Hudnell, 30, of 2104 Third St., Perry, was charged with assault. According to court records, officers...
PERRY, IA
KCCI.com

Man caught on video took three cameras from an Iowa church

CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa — In Carroll County, law enforcement is looking for a man that can be seen in the video above. Authorities say he removed three cameras from inside the Catholic church in Roselle on Sunday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries

Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrest Report

(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office released the following arrests from August 21st through August 29. *On August 29th, 2022, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Trent Suhr, 39, of Walnut, for Driving While Barred. Suhr was transported to the Cass County Jail, where he was booked and held pending his later released on bond.
CASS COUNTY, IA

