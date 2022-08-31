Maryland startup STEER Tech is among the first to put a self-parking feature in the hands of consumers. Their automated, self-parking system can be retrofitted onto existing vehicles. STEER Founder and CEO Anuja Sonalker, Ph.D joined us to talk about putting this exciting new technology in the hands of consumers, and the wide range of applications. According To Sonalker, “TEDCO Recognized the game-changer that this technology could be, and it was about more than the money, TEDCO gave us all of the resources and support we needed.”

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO