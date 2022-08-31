ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Youngkin signs executive directive to combat teacher shortage in Virginia schools

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As the new school year starts, teacher and staff shortages have dominated discussions across the U.S. and in Virginia. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday visited a Stafford high school to take action to try and combat the state's teacher shortage. After speaking with students in a Colonial Forge High School classroom, Youngkin spoke with teachers, parents and more students ahead of announcing his Bridging the Gap pilot initiative.
TEDCO Backed STEER Expands Autonomous Fleet To Include Commercial Vehicles

Maryland startup STEER Tech is among the first to put a self-parking feature in the hands of consumers. Their automated, self-parking system can be retrofitted onto existing vehicles. STEER Founder and CEO Anuja Sonalker, Ph.D joined us to talk about putting this exciting new technology in the hands of consumers, and the wide range of applications. According To Sonalker, “TEDCO Recognized the game-changer that this technology could be, and it was about more than the money, TEDCO gave us all of the resources and support we needed.”
First section of new I-66 Express Lanes set to open around Sept. 10

GAINESVILLE, Va. (7News) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced plans Friday to open the western-most segment of the new I-66 Express Lanes during the weekend of Sept. 10. The nine-mile western stretch of I-66 Express Lanes spans from Route 29 in Gainesville to Route 28 in Centreville....
DC Weather: Thursday to see temps in upper 80s, low humidity

WASHINGTON (7News) — Thursday afternoon highs in the middle to the upper 80s with low humidity and sunshine will make for an excellent first day of September. A few passing clouds overnight won't amount to much with wake-up temperatures by dawn in the 60s. The end of the work...
