Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
DC mom spends $80/day to take son from Southeast to special ed classes in Georgetown
WASHINGTON (7News) — Thursday afternoon outside Hardy Middle School in Georgetown, Joann McCray walked her 11-year-old son past school buses to a spot where she stopped to call an Uber, then said “22 dollars and 74 centers is what it's going to cost for us to get home.”
WJLA
DC mom gets help transporting son with special needs to school after 7News story
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News On Your Side gets results for a D.C. mom. whose story we brought to you on Thursday evening. Joann McCray reached out to 7News' Sam Ford when she couldn't get a D.C. school bus to pick up her son, who is a special education student.
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin signs executive directive to combat teacher shortage in Virginia schools
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As the new school year starts, teacher and staff shortages have dominated discussions across the U.S. and in Virginia. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday visited a Stafford high school to take action to try and combat the state's teacher shortage. After speaking with students in a Colonial Forge High School classroom, Youngkin spoke with teachers, parents and more students ahead of announcing his Bridging the Gap pilot initiative.
WJLA
Father killed at SE DC youth football practice, police say it's a targeted shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — A father was shot and killed in a targeted shooting in Washington D.C. Thursday night at a youth football game. According to Metropolitan Police, 36-year-old D Angelo Taylor, of Suitland, Maryland was fatally wounded when someone opened fire around 7:22 p.m. in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue SE.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
Man taken to hospital after shooting near elementary school in northeast DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after a shooting near a northeast D.C. elementary school. D.C. police say they responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Tennessee Avenue NE around 2:49 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
WJLA
Youngkin responds after Spanberger asks how VA will prevent I-95 snowstorm crisis again
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin responded after U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger “pressed the governor for answers” on how Virginia will prevent crises like the miles-long backup that trapped hundreds of drivers along I-95 in January 2022. Spanberger's questioning comes after an independent review was released...
WJLA
'People line up way before daybreak': Md. commits to major upgrades of popular state parks
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — With school back in session, there is plenty of elbow room on the beach at Sandy Point State Park even on a beautiful Thursday. This weekend it will be a different story. “People line up way before daybreak to get into the parks....
WJLA
TEDCO Backed STEER Expands Autonomous Fleet To Include Commercial Vehicles
Maryland startup STEER Tech is among the first to put a self-parking feature in the hands of consumers. Their automated, self-parking system can be retrofitted onto existing vehicles. STEER Founder and CEO Anuja Sonalker, Ph.D joined us to talk about putting this exciting new technology in the hands of consumers, and the wide range of applications. According To Sonalker, “TEDCO Recognized the game-changer that this technology could be, and it was about more than the money, TEDCO gave us all of the resources and support we needed.”
RELATED PEOPLE
WJLA
VRE makes all rides free for September to help Metro riders during Yellow Line closure
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Starting Thursday and for the rest of the month of September, all rides on Virginia Railway Express (VRE) will be free, and some riders will also be able to ride free next month. A VRE spokesperson says the commuter rail service is making rides free...
WJLA
7News On Your Sideline: High school football scores, highlights from DC, Md. & Va.
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Who's ready for some Friday night lights!. This week looks a little different than most of the season, as many Virginia schools elected to play on Thursday night ahead of the holiday weekend. 7News is On Your Sideline all season with more highlights and coverage...
WJLA
Va. nurse practitioner files lawsuit, says CVS fired her for not providing abortion drugs
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A northern Virginia nurse practitioner filed a lawsuit against the CVS drugstore chain after she claims the company fired her for refusing to provide abortion-inducing pills to customers. Paige Casey filed a lawsuit in Prince William County Virginia Circuit Court against CVS MinuteClinic,...
WJLA
First section of new I-66 Express Lanes set to open around Sept. 10
GAINESVILLE, Va. (7News) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced plans Friday to open the western-most segment of the new I-66 Express Lanes during the weekend of Sept. 10. The nine-mile western stretch of I-66 Express Lanes spans from Route 29 in Gainesville to Route 28 in Centreville....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
DC motorcyclist killed on Beltway, struck by multiple hit-and-run drivers: State Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 43-year-old D.C. man was killed when he lost control of his Harley-Davidson motorcycle on the Beltway and was hit by several cars late Wednesday night. Charles Noble Jr. was on the outer loop of I-495 near the MD-214 exit in Prince George’s...
WJLA
DC Weather: Friday temps climb back to upper 80s, rain chances Labor Day weekend
WASHINGTON (7News) — After another comfortably cool morning, we'll round out the week quite warm with high temperatures Friday afternoon climbing back into the upper 80s. You'll also notice the humidity slowly rising with more muggy conditions expected by Friday night. Looking ahead to the long holiday weekend, clouds...
WJLA
DC Weather: Thursday to see temps in upper 80s, low humidity
WASHINGTON (7News) — Thursday afternoon highs in the middle to the upper 80s with low humidity and sunshine will make for an excellent first day of September. A few passing clouds overnight won't amount to much with wake-up temperatures by dawn in the 60s. The end of the work...
Comments / 0