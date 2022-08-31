Read full article on original website
Southeastern wins 3-2 against Southern in last minutes of the match
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team had a victorious home opener against Southern. Southeastern (2-1) opened up the match with a goal made by Mya Guillory assisted by Halli Roe within the first ten minutes of the match. It was Guillory’s first of the season. The second goal made for the Lady Lions was scored by Kelsey Fuller. Emma Jones, last week’s Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week, scored the winning goal.
Lady Lions 6th, Lions 7th at New Orleans Opener
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s and women’s cross country teams opened the 2022 cross country season at the New Orleans Cross Country Opener Friday night at Lake Oaks Park. The Lady Lions finish sixth in the meet hosted by UNO. The Southeastern men were...
BASKETBALL: SLU announces 2022-23 schedule
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team released a 2022-23 schedule that features three 2021-22 NCAA Tournament participants, the reigning NIT champions and 18 Southland Conference games Friday. Southeastern is coming off a 2021-22 campaign that saw the Lions finish 19-15 overall, win the Southland...
Unbeaten Southeastern Heads to Dr. Pam Littleton Classic
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team will look to continue its unbeaten start to the 2022 season when it travels to Stephenville, Texas to compete in the Dr. Pam Litttleton Classic. Southeastern (4-0) opens the tournament against host Tarleton State (3-1) Friday at 10 a.m. SLU...
SOCCER: SLU takes on Southern and South Alabama this week
HAMMOND, La- The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team will be playing two matches this weekend. Opening up the weekend at home, the Lady Lions (1-1) will be playing Southern (1-2-1) in Strawberry Stadium Friday at 7 p.m. Southeastern then hits the road to take on South Alabama (3-0-1) Sunday at 5 p.m. Both matches can be seen on ESPN+.
Seven inducted into the VWSD Athletic Hall of Fame
The Vicksburg-Warren School District has inducted seven former athletes into the VWSD Hall of Fame in a ceremony held on Thursday night. Jimmy Sweet, Bowen Woodson, Donna Brown-Wynn, Robert Lee Erves, Jr., Arthur “Bobo” Harris, Kelvin Reed and Dellie C. Robinson were the inductees in Thursday’s Hall of Fame ceremony, surrounded by family and supporters.
No. 16/17 SLU Opens Season at Ragin’ Cajuns
HAMMOND, La. – The No. 16/17 Southeastern Louisiana University football team will open the 2022 campaign with a stern test at UL Lafayette Saturday night at 6 p.m. at Cajun Field in the season opener for both in-state foes. The game between the Lions (0-0) and the Ragin’ Cajuns...
TRACK & FIELD: Rheams announces staff changes, additions
HAMMOND, La. – New Southeastern Louisiana University head track and field/cross country coach Michael Rheams has announced several staff changes and additions heading into the 2022-23 season. All hires and title changes are pending approval by the University of Louisiana System’s Board of Supervisors. Rheams took over for former...
USC transfer to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State
Former USC lineman Maximus Gibbs has hit the transfer portal and will join the Jackson State football program. The post USC transfer to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Vicksburg, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Vicksburg High School football team will have a game with Warren Central High School on September 02, 2022, 17:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Kenan Philip Bel Lips
Kenan Philip Bel Lips, of Ball, Louisiana, passed away at Rapides Regional Medical Center on Monday, August 29, 2022, at the age of 36. He was born on September 10, 1985, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. One of Kenan's favorite activities was going out with his dad to get an Icee and fries. Moments like these are cherished and Kenan is missed dearly.
“We’ve Been Hit With A Little Crisis In The City Of Jackson” | Deion Sanders Reacts To Water Issue In Jackson That Forced Team To Take Shelter In Hotels
Deion Sanders and the Jackson State Tigers football program are preparing to begin defense of their 2021 SWAC championship. The Tigers will travel to Miami to face conference foe FAMU at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. The game known as the Orange Blossom Classic, will pit arguably the best coaches...
Amite native tapped as Southeastern Young Alumna of the Year
New Orleans Attorney Ebony Morris has been named Southeastern Louisiana University’s 2022 Young Alumna of the Year. She will be officially recognized at the Southeastern Alumni Association Awards Evening to be held this fall during Homecoming Week. Morris graduated from Southeastern in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in political...
Ollie Idella Berry
On February 11, 1963, God blessed Frank and Carrie Lee Berry with a beautiful daughter, Ollie Idella Berry. She departed this life at the age of 59 at Lakeview Regional Hospital. At an early age Ollie joined Mt. Carmel Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Tom Baily, Jr....
Hammond charity United By BBQ feeds those in need in Jackson, Mississippi
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A good neighbor-a found treasure. Volunteers in Hammond took a trip about 2.5 hours directly north on I-55 Friday (Sept. 2) to help out people in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently facing a city-wide water crisis after recent flooding around the areas of Pearl River. Running...
Shirley Lucille Varnado
Shirley Lucille Varnado, age 82, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in Carriere, Mississippi. She was born on July 11, 1940, in Lyman, Mississippi to Wilburn Carlee Varnado and Iola Virgil Byrd Varnado. Shirley was a member of Bogalusa First Church for most of her life. She got pleasure...
Joseph "Coach Joe" Smith
Joe, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. He was a resident of Hammond, LA. Joe proudly served his country in the United States Army where he was a medical corpsman during the Korean Conflict. He dedicated his life to education and worked as a teacher, football and basketball coach in many different schools. Joe started his career in Missouri and moved to LA in 1966 where he worked at Springfield High and Independence High. He became a well known and deeply loved coach who impacted so many students. Joe also coached a semipro football team, known as the Bayou Thunder, in Hammond and took them all the way to the National Championship. Joe was also an official for the Hammond Area Basketball Association and served as the Assignment Secretary for many years. He was a member of the Krewe of Omega where he and his wife served as king and queen and he was lieutenant of a float. After he retired, he became the distributor of World’s Finest Chocolate to all the local schools. To say Joe was a busy man is an understatement, but he loved every minute of it. In his spare time, he enjoyed attending sporting events, golfing, gardening, and fishing but most of all being with his family. Joe was truly a remarkable man that left a tremendous impact on so many. He will never be forgotten.
Physician Assistant Jessica Cole joins Northshore Urological Associates
HAMMOND---Physician Assistant Jessica Cole, MPAS, PA-C, has joined Northshore Urological Associates, which is a clinic of North Oaks Health System. Certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, Cole joins a team comprised of Urologists Stephen M. Graham, M.D., and Brad M. Lake, M.D.; and Nurse Practitioners Hannah Fugarino, APRN, FNP-C, and Kimberly Marcel, APRN, FNP-C.
DePaula-Cox joins Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology in Hammond
HAMMOND---Rose DePaula-Cox, M.D., will join Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology in Hammond effective Sept. 25. She is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call (985) 230-7650 or visit www.northoaks.org/realtalk. “I am excited to be coming home to Hammond to offer patient-centered care to the women of our region, while also...
Randy Adams Lawshe
Randy Adams Lawshe’ passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Hospice House in Slidell, at the age of 70. Randy was born in Mississippi and lived in Covington, LA. Randy was preceded in death by her husband Fredrick E. Lawshe, Sr. She...
