Lady Lions 6th, Lions 7th at New Orleans Opener
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s and women’s cross country teams opened the 2022 cross country season at the New Orleans Cross Country Opener Friday night at Lake Oaks Park. The Lady Lions finish sixth in the meet hosted by UNO. The Southeastern men were...
Southeastern wins 3-2 against Southern in last minutes of the match
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team had a victorious home opener against Southern. Southeastern (2-1) opened up the match with a goal made by Mya Guillory assisted by Halli Roe within the first ten minutes of the match. It was Guillory’s first of the season. The second goal made for the Lady Lions was scored by Kelsey Fuller. Emma Jones, last week’s Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week, scored the winning goal.
Tarleton State hands SLU first loss of 2022
STEPHENVILLE, Texas – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team suffered its first loss of the season, coming out on the wrong end of a 25-20, 26-24, 21-25, 25-19 decision to host Tarleton State on the opening day of the Dr. Pam Littleton Classic Friday morning at Wisdom Volleyball Gym.
TRACK & FIELD: Rheams announces staff changes, additions
HAMMOND, La. – New Southeastern Louisiana University head track and field/cross country coach Michael Rheams has announced several staff changes and additions heading into the 2022-23 season. All hires and title changes are pending approval by the University of Louisiana System’s Board of Supervisors. Rheams took over for former...
SLU opens cross country season at New Orleans Opener
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s and women’s cross country teams will open the 2022 season at the New Orleans Cross Country Opener Friday night at Lake Oaks Park. The women’s race opens the evening’s action at 6 p.m. Representing the Lady Lions in the...
SOCCER: SLU takes on Southern and South Alabama this week
HAMMOND, La- The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team will be playing two matches this weekend. Opening up the weekend at home, the Lady Lions (1-1) will be playing Southern (1-2-1) in Strawberry Stadium Friday at 7 p.m. Southeastern then hits the road to take on South Alabama (3-0-1) Sunday at 5 p.m. Both matches can be seen on ESPN+.
Amite native tapped as Southeastern Young Alumna of the Year
New Orleans Attorney Ebony Morris has been named Southeastern Louisiana University’s 2022 Young Alumna of the Year. She will be officially recognized at the Southeastern Alumni Association Awards Evening to be held this fall during Homecoming Week. Morris graduated from Southeastern in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in political...
CBS Sports
Watch Louisiana vs. Southeastern Louisiana: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Last Season Records: Louisiana 13-1; Southeastern Louisiana 9-4 The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will play against a Division II opponent, the Southeastern Louisiana Lions, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Cajun Field. The Ragin' Cajuns ended up 13-1 last season and capped things off with a win over the Marshall Thundering Herd in the New Orleans Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.
Kenan Philip Bel Lips
Kenan Philip Bel Lips, of Ball, Louisiana, passed away at Rapides Regional Medical Center on Monday, August 29, 2022, at the age of 36. He was born on September 10, 1985, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. One of Kenan's favorite activities was going out with his dad to get an Icee and fries. Moments like these are cherished and Kenan is missed dearly.
Oscar P. “Boots” Hoffman Jr.
Oscar P. “Boots” Hoffman Jr., at the age of 84, entered eternal rest on August 31, 2022. Boots was born on April 1, 1938, in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Doris Parr Hoffman and Oscar P. Hoffman, Sr. Boots is survived by his devoted wife of 60...
LSU Football Video to Start Season Will Give You Chills [WATCH]
LSU Football released a video looking back on the program and it will give any fan chills. The Tigers are just days away from a new era in Baton Rouge as they prepare to take on Florida State in New Orleans on September 4th. Here, LSU looks back on what...
Physician Assistant Jessica Cole joins Northshore Urological Associates
HAMMOND---Physician Assistant Jessica Cole, MPAS, PA-C, has joined Northshore Urological Associates, which is a clinic of North Oaks Health System. Certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, Cole joins a team comprised of Urologists Stephen M. Graham, M.D., and Brad M. Lake, M.D.; and Nurse Practitioners Hannah Fugarino, APRN, FNP-C, and Kimberly Marcel, APRN, FNP-C.
Steven L. Chambers, Sr.
Steven L. Chambers, Sr., passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana at the age of 57. He was born on Thursday, March 4, 1965, in New Orleans, LA, and resided in Kenner, Louisiana. Steven was a talented bass guitarist in various New Orleans area bands for over 40 years. He and his brother, Kirk, shared a love of playing music.
Hurricane Katrina evacuee still calls East Texas home 17 years later
TYLER, Texas — It's been 17 years since Hurricane Katrina made landfall in New Orleans. It changed the lives of some 250,000 people who were evacuated and those that stayed behind. East Texas also felt an impact, with many people coming here to seek shelter. A New Orleans native...
DePaula-Cox joins Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology in Hammond
HAMMOND---Rose DePaula-Cox, M.D., will join Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology in Hammond effective Sept. 25. She is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call (985) 230-7650 or visit www.northoaks.org/realtalk. “I am excited to be coming home to Hammond to offer patient-centered care to the women of our region, while also...
Slidell reaccredited as a Louisiana Development Ready Community
SLIDELL, La. – Louisiana Economic Development reaccredited the City of Slidell as a Louisiana Development Ready Community in a ceremony Thursday in St. Tammany Parish. Originally recognized in 2009, Slidell was the 11th city to receive the designation during the pilot stage of the program. The Louisiana Development Ready...
‘We’re going to do everything that we can’: Gov. Edwards and LSP discuss crime-fighting strategies
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards says he takes seriously the escalating violent crime in New Orleans and some other areas of the state. “We’re not going to give up, we’re going to do everything that we can, we’re going to be the best possible partner. You’re going to continue to see elevated levels of not just state troopers but DPS officers in the New Orleans area working with the New Orleans Police Department every single day, working with our federal partners every single day,” said Edwards.
Ollie Idella Berry
On February 11, 1963, God blessed Frank and Carrie Lee Berry with a beautiful daughter, Ollie Idella Berry. She departed this life at the age of 59 at Lakeview Regional Hospital. At an early age Ollie joined Mt. Carmel Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Tom Baily, Jr....
Students, teachers, staff of Eleanor McMain remember beloved teacher Ms. Peggy Frank with a memorial
NEW ORLEANS — The Eleanor McMain High School community is mourning the loss of a beloved educator, Peggy Frank. We are told of all the teachers at McMain, Frank taught at the school the longest. For over 40 years. The chemistry teacher died just days ago, after a brief...
Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering
Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering.
