ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
an17.com

Lady Lions 6th, Lions 7th at New Orleans Opener

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s and women’s cross country teams opened the 2022 cross country season at the New Orleans Cross Country Opener Friday night at Lake Oaks Park. The Lady Lions finish sixth in the meet hosted by UNO. The Southeastern men were...
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Southeastern wins 3-2 against Southern in last minutes of the match

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team had a victorious home opener against Southern. Southeastern (2-1) opened up the match with a goal made by Mya Guillory assisted by Halli Roe within the first ten minutes of the match. It was Guillory’s first of the season. The second goal made for the Lady Lions was scored by Kelsey Fuller. Emma Jones, last week’s Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week, scored the winning goal.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Tarleton State hands SLU first loss of 2022

STEPHENVILLE, Texas – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team suffered its first loss of the season, coming out on the wrong end of a 25-20, 26-24, 21-25, 25-19 decision to host Tarleton State on the opening day of the Dr. Pam Littleton Classic Friday morning at Wisdom Volleyball Gym.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

TRACK & FIELD: Rheams announces staff changes, additions

HAMMOND, La. – New Southeastern Louisiana University head track and field/cross country coach Michael Rheams has announced several staff changes and additions heading into the 2022-23 season. All hires and title changes are pending approval by the University of Louisiana System’s Board of Supervisors. Rheams took over for former...
HAMMOND, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hammond, LA
Sports
State
Louisiana State
City
Jones, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Hammond, LA
an17.com

SLU opens cross country season at New Orleans Opener

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s and women’s cross country teams will open the 2022 season at the New Orleans Cross Country Opener Friday night at Lake Oaks Park. The women’s race opens the evening’s action at 6 p.m. Representing the Lady Lions in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

SOCCER: SLU takes on Southern and South Alabama this week

HAMMOND, La- The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team will be playing two matches this weekend. Opening up the weekend at home, the Lady Lions (1-1) will be playing Southern (1-2-1) in Strawberry Stadium Friday at 7 p.m. Southeastern then hits the road to take on South Alabama (3-0-1) Sunday at 5 p.m. Both matches can be seen on ESPN+.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Amite native tapped as Southeastern Young Alumna of the Year

New Orleans Attorney Ebony Morris has been named Southeastern Louisiana University’s 2022 Young Alumna of the Year. She will be officially recognized at the Southeastern Alumni Association Awards Evening to be held this fall during Homecoming Week. Morris graduated from Southeastern in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in political...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Watch Louisiana vs. Southeastern Louisiana: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Last Season Records: Louisiana 13-1; Southeastern Louisiana 9-4 The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will play against a Division II opponent, the Southeastern Louisiana Lions, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Cajun Field. The Ragin' Cajuns ended up 13-1 last season and capped things off with a win over the Marshall Thundering Herd in the New Orleans Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Slu#Lady Lion#Southern#Espn#Score One More Club#Www Lionup Com#Southeastern Soccer
an17.com

Kenan Philip Bel Lips

Kenan Philip Bel Lips, of Ball, Louisiana, passed away at Rapides Regional Medical Center on Monday, August 29, 2022, at the age of 36. He was born on September 10, 1985, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. One of Kenan's favorite activities was going out with his dad to get an Icee and fries. Moments like these are cherished and Kenan is missed dearly.
BALL, LA
an17.com

Oscar P. “Boots” Hoffman Jr.

Oscar P. “Boots” Hoffman Jr., at the age of 84, entered eternal rest on August 31, 2022. Boots was born on April 1, 1938, in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Doris Parr Hoffman and Oscar P. Hoffman, Sr. Boots is survived by his devoted wife of 60...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Physician Assistant Jessica Cole joins Northshore Urological Associates

HAMMOND---Physician Assistant Jessica Cole, MPAS, PA-C, has joined Northshore Urological Associates, which is a clinic of North Oaks Health System. Certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, Cole joins a team comprised of Urologists Stephen M. Graham, M.D., and Brad M. Lake, M.D.; and Nurse Practitioners Hannah Fugarino, APRN, FNP-C, and Kimberly Marcel, APRN, FNP-C.
HAMMOND, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
an17.com

Steven L. Chambers, Sr.

Steven L. Chambers, Sr., passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana at the age of 57. He was born on Thursday, March 4, 1965, in New Orleans, LA, and resided in Kenner, Louisiana. Steven was a talented bass guitarist in various New Orleans area bands for over 40 years. He and his brother, Kirk, shared a love of playing music.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

DePaula-Cox joins Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology in Hammond

HAMMOND---Rose DePaula-Cox, M.D., will join Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology in Hammond effective Sept. 25. She is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call (985) 230-7650 or visit www.northoaks.org/realtalk. “I am excited to be coming home to Hammond to offer patient-centered care to the women of our region, while also...
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Slidell reaccredited as a Louisiana Development Ready Community

SLIDELL, La. – Louisiana Economic Development reaccredited the City of Slidell as a Louisiana Development Ready Community in a ceremony Thursday in St. Tammany Parish. Originally recognized in 2009, Slidell was the 11th city to receive the designation during the pilot stage of the program. The Louisiana Development Ready...
SLIDELL, LA
fox8live.com

‘We’re going to do everything that we can’: Gov. Edwards and LSP discuss crime-fighting strategies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards says he takes seriously the escalating violent crime in New Orleans and some other areas of the state. “We’re not going to give up, we’re going to do everything that we can, we’re going to be the best possible partner. You’re going to continue to see elevated levels of not just state troopers but DPS officers in the New Orleans area working with the New Orleans Police Department every single day, working with our federal partners every single day,” said Edwards.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Ollie Idella Berry

On February 11, 1963, God blessed Frank and Carrie Lee Berry with a beautiful daughter, Ollie Idella Berry. She departed this life at the age of 59 at Lakeview Regional Hospital. At an early age Ollie joined Mt. Carmel Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Tom Baily, Jr....
BOGALUSA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy