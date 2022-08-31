ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch: Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle United Match Highlights | Carvalho Injury Time Winner For Reds

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago

Brilliant finish from youngster secures all three points for Liverpool.

Liverpool beat Newcastle United at Anfield on Wednesday thanks to a 98th-minute winner from Fabio Carvalho and you can watch the match highlights here.

It was a frustrating first half for the Reds facing a difficult opponent in Eddie Howe's Magpies who proved resolute throughout.

New signing Alexander Isak lashed home in the 38th minute after a through ball from Sean Longstaff when Liverpool had given the ball away cheaply in the first half.

After half-time, Jurgen Klopp's team increased the tempo and equalised in the 61st minute after Mohamed Salah found Roberto Firmino in the box who finished well.

The visitors tried to run down the clock to make sure they travelled home with a well-earned point but Carvalho fired home in the 98th minute after Mohamed Salah had kept a corner alive to send the Anfield faithful home happy.

In truuth Liverpool need to improve and fast with a busy fixture schedule ahead but six points from the two games after the defeat against Manchester United has been the perfect response to get them back on track.

Watch the match highlights here:

