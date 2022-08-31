ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Swimming Pools and Swimming Beaches (Mon., 9/5/22)

Swimming and More: Sandcastle, State Parks, and Other Beaches. It’s going to be a great summer for sunning and swimming at your favorite pool. City and Allegheny County pools will both be open, as is the historic Dormont Pool, and the Crawford Pool in Shaler Township. Swimming in the rivers? Pittsburghers have done it for generations, but more than a few have drowned, so we are not up for recommending it nor for posting a list of precautions. (One hint, though: Swimming while intoxicated is an insanely bad idea.)
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Pitt News

Five local spots for the breakfast buff

September is National Better Breakfast Month, and that means the most important meal of the day is indeed more important than ever, especially with the semester back in full-swing. If you’re like me, you’re a major breakfast buff who can eat breakfast foods all the livelong day. It’s an amazingly...
PITTSBURGH, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 2-5

Everyone from Anglophiles to sci-fi fans will find something to do around Pittsburgh during this last official weekend of summer. A Soulful Taste of the Burgh: Pittsburgh’s Soul Food Festival is set for Friday through Sunday in Downtown’s Market Square, with live entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. each day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Courier’s ‘Men of Excellence’ ceremony back at full strength

COURIER MEN OF EXCELLENCE CLASS OF 2021 HONOREES ALLAN FRANCETTE, THOMAS BURLEY. Come to think of it, it’s been a while since 50 African American men from the Pittsburgh area were in one room, being honored for their collective talents and accomplishments. February 22, 2019—more than three years ago—was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
theincline.com

🍻 September 2022 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup

Fall is on its way, and with the new season come some restaurant openings (and closings), new locations of your favorite watering holes and lots of Strip District eateries coming soon to the Terminal. There are also lots of expansions afoot for Pittsburgh breweries — check out Pittsburgh Magazine’s list of the 20 breweries growing or adding locations for all things beer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Another Pittsburgh movie theater is closing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another movie theatre in our area is closing.Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 is closing on Tuesday, September 6. Current employees will be offered jobs at the Bridgeville location.If you have gift cards, you can use them there, or go to the website for a full refund.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Rachel Carson
Person
Roberto Clemente
Person
Rich Fitzgerald
CBS Pittsburgh

Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network."  Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
#Three Sisters#Art#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Pittsburgh Style#Landmarks Foundation#Penndot#The Warhol Lrb Museum
CBS News

Wiz Khalifa selling merchandise to support Pittsburgh Public Schools

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Wiz Khalifa is once again showing love to his hometown and its schools. "Yo, what up, it's your boy Wiz Khalifa, I just dropped new pieces in my Depop store," he announced in a video on his Twitter account. "All the proceeds go to Pittsburgh Public Schools to fund the music programs."
PITTSBURGH, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Kennywood and Idlewild Amusement Parks (Sat., 9/3/22)

Some “big-league” cities trumpet the fact that they’ve got a big-league amusement park. The Pittsburgh area can claim two: Kennywood Park, close to the city, and Idlewild, a bit farther out. Both are open for business—wait, make that pleasure—this summer. Check park websites for special attractions and updated health/safety info. Kennywood dates from 1898. It’s known for a world-class collection of mechanized rides, including three classic wooden roller coasters plus the steel-framed Phantom’s Revenge and Steel Curtain. There’s a nice assortment of kiddie rides, too. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Sept. 2-5

The 29th annual Pennsylvania Arts & Crafts Labor Day Festival takes place Friday through Monday at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Mt. Pleasant Township. More than 200 exhibitors from 14 states will be present, selling jewelry, embellished clothing, home and seasonal decor, floral arrangements, candles, lotions and soaps, pet treats and accessories and food and drink items.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

