Business in Pittsburgh’s Strip District giving away free ice cream on Labor Day
PITTSBURGH — Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor in Pittsburgh’s Strip District is giving away free ice cream to celebrate Labor Day. The business will offer free scoops to unionized workers if they show their union cards at the counter. Free ice cream will be offered from 1-9 p.m....
Swimming Pools and Swimming Beaches (Mon., 9/5/22)
Swimming and More: Sandcastle, State Parks, and Other Beaches. It’s going to be a great summer for sunning and swimming at your favorite pool. City and Allegheny County pools will both be open, as is the historic Dormont Pool, and the Crawford Pool in Shaler Township. Swimming in the rivers? Pittsburghers have done it for generations, but more than a few have drowned, so we are not up for recommending it nor for posting a list of precautions. (One hint, though: Swimming while intoxicated is an insanely bad idea.)
City of Pittsburgh and residents prepare for large crowds during Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh had to prepare for a huge influx of people visiting the area to see the return of the Backyard Brawl. Fans took to the North Shore hours before parking lots were open to tailgate and enjoy the first day of the city’s Rib Fest.
Five local spots for the breakfast buff
September is National Better Breakfast Month, and that means the most important meal of the day is indeed more important than ever, especially with the semester back in full-swing. If you’re like me, you’re a major breakfast buff who can eat breakfast foods all the livelong day. It’s an amazingly...
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 2-5
Everyone from Anglophiles to sci-fi fans will find something to do around Pittsburgh during this last official weekend of summer. A Soulful Taste of the Burgh: Pittsburgh’s Soul Food Festival is set for Friday through Sunday in Downtown’s Market Square, with live entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. each day.
Courier’s ‘Men of Excellence’ ceremony back at full strength
COURIER MEN OF EXCELLENCE CLASS OF 2021 HONOREES ALLAN FRANCETTE, THOMAS BURLEY. Come to think of it, it’s been a while since 50 African American men from the Pittsburgh area were in one room, being honored for their collective talents and accomplishments. February 22, 2019—more than three years ago—was...
🍻 September 2022 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup
Fall is on its way, and with the new season come some restaurant openings (and closings), new locations of your favorite watering holes and lots of Strip District eateries coming soon to the Terminal. There are also lots of expansions afoot for Pittsburgh breweries — check out Pittsburgh Magazine’s list of the 20 breweries growing or adding locations for all things beer.
Another Pittsburgh movie theater is closing
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another movie theatre in our area is closing.Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 is closing on Tuesday, September 6. Current employees will be offered jobs at the Bridgeville location.If you have gift cards, you can use them there, or go to the website for a full refund.
Psycho Bunny to make regional debut with new store at Ross Park Mall
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Psycho Bunny, a growing apparel retailer that takes an idiosyncratic approach to its branded clothing, featuring an icon of a bunny’s head crossed with a skull and cross bones, is preparing to open its first store in western Pennsylvania. Simon Property Group announced that...
Pittsburgh's Rib Fest getting off to smoking hot start after Backyard Brawl brings in record fans
Pittsburgh’s annual Kickoff and Rib Festival has been running on the North Shore for more than 30 years and some longtime vendors say this year’s opening day on Thursday brought the biggest crowds they had ever seen. It helped that tens of thousands of football fans flooded the...
Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network." Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday.
Fire tears through home in McKeesport
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A house fire broke out on Irwin Street in McKeesport overnight.Police said it happened around 12:30 this morning.Additionally, no one was taken to the hospital.
Wiz Khalifa selling merchandise to support Pittsburgh Public Schools
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Wiz Khalifa is once again showing love to his hometown and its schools. "Yo, what up, it's your boy Wiz Khalifa, I just dropped new pieces in my Depop store," he announced in a video on his Twitter account. "All the proceeds go to Pittsburgh Public Schools to fund the music programs."
Truck crashes into overpass, scrapes off roof in Pittsburgh’s Woods Run neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A truck drove under an overpass and didn’t quite fit, scraping its entire roof off as it tried to drive away. According to Allegheny County 911, crews were called to the area of New Beaver and Eckert Street in Pittsburgh’s Woods Run neighborhood for reports of the accident.
Section of Saltsburg Road in Penn Hills to close through end of September for slide repair
Work to fix a slide will close part of Saltsburg Road in Penn Hills for much of September, PennDOT announced Friday. Saltsburg Road between Sycamore Drive and Route 380 is scheduled to close at 7 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting, and remain closed through late September. Through traffic will be prohibited...
Kennywood and Idlewild Amusement Parks (Sat., 9/3/22)
Some “big-league” cities trumpet the fact that they’ve got a big-league amusement park. The Pittsburgh area can claim two: Kennywood Park, close to the city, and Idlewild, a bit farther out. Both are open for business—wait, make that pleasure—this summer. Check park websites for special attractions and updated health/safety info. Kennywood dates from 1898. It’s known for a world-class collection of mechanized rides, including three classic wooden roller coasters plus the steel-framed Phantom’s Revenge and Steel Curtain. There’s a nice assortment of kiddie rides, too. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin.
Pittsburgh Police Investigating Shooting Death in East Hills
PITTSBURGH, PA – Police are investigating a murder in the East Hills section of the...
Target 11 talks to mayor and county executive about impact of Shuman closing
PITTSBURGH — For the past several months, Target 11 has been reporting on concerns caused by last year’s sudden closing of Allegheny County’s only juvenile detention center. Police and politicians have expressed frustration that there’s not enough room to house the more violent young offenders. Earlier...
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Sept. 2-5
The 29th annual Pennsylvania Arts & Crafts Labor Day Festival takes place Friday through Monday at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Mt. Pleasant Township. More than 200 exhibitors from 14 states will be present, selling jewelry, embellished clothing, home and seasonal decor, floral arrangements, candles, lotions and soaps, pet treats and accessories and food and drink items.
Backyard Brawl had largest crowd for any game in Pittsburgh sports history
PITTSBURGH — Along with a Pitt victory, history was also made Thursday night!. With 70,622 in attendance at the Backyard Brawl, it will go down as the largest crowd for any game in Pittsburgh sports history. In a nail-biting ending, an interception by Aliquippa native M.J. Devonshire in the...
