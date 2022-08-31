ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

After 35+ Years, Kingston Landmark Family Owned Restaurant for Sale

One of the Hudson Valley's first restaurants to hold a wing night has hit the real estate market. Back in the early 1990s, I called the Ulster County city of Kingston home, and back then I can remember hearing a buzz about a local restaurant that started holding a chicken wing night. In the 1990s "wing nights" were something new and the first place I can remember going for wing night has announced on Facebook that the restaurant is now for sale.
KINGSTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
Ulster County, NY
Lifestyle
Ulster County, NY
Food & Drinks
County
Ulster County, NY
City
Lake Katrine, NY
therealdeal.com

Hudson Valley’s Gunks roiled by noise, environmental disputes

It may take a smarter-than-average bear to settle land and environmental disputes revolving around a glamping club and a Yogi Bear-themed campground in the Hudson Valley. Local residents are complaining that Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp in Gardiner, near Shawangunk Ridge, affectionately known as “the Gunks,” is too noisy and fails to comply with local permits, the Times-Union reported. Neighbors also say an exclusive glamping resort violates town codes and that it’s too close to the environmentally sensitive Palmaghatt Stream.
GARDINER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Cones#Local Life#Food Stall Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Police#Food Drink#Free Ice Cream#Ulster Police Department
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Bizarre Disturbance and Behavior Outside of Hyde Park, NY Store

Double check that your windows and doors are locked if you own a business in the area. Being a business owner in the Hudson Valley has been very tough over the past few years. The COVID-19 pandemic and trying to find decent employees has not made it easy and the last thing business owners need to worry is about is vandalism or a potential robbery. Recently, there was some strange and odd behavior outside of one local store.
HYDE PARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
94.3 Lite FM

Rap About Middletown, New York Going Viral on TikTok

If you're looking at the geography of the Hudson Valley region on a map then you may notice that this place is huge. There's a lot of debate about what cities and towns are really in the Hudson Valley. One city that is undeniably in the Hudson Valley is Middletown. Of course it deserves its very own rap song. Did you know that it has one?
MIDDLETOWN, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Wappingers, NY Animal Rescue Host Luau Adoption Event This Weekend

A Hudson Valley animal rescue is hosting a big send-off to summer with a luau!. Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County, located in Wappingers Falls, has had a busy summer rescuing pups from all across the United States. The rescue made headlines after taking in 19 of the 4,000 beagles saved from atrocious conditions at a breeding facility in Virginia back in August.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Ex-New York Cop, Marine From Hudson Valley Gets Record Sentence

A retired NYPD officer from the Hudson Valley received the longest sentence for his role in the Capitol riot. On Thursday, 56-year-old Thomas Webster of the village of Florida, New York, was sentenced in the District of Columbia to 10 years in prison for assaulting a law enforcement officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon and related charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
FLORIDA, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Man Dies After Accidental Fall From Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

In an update, we've learned a Hudson Valley man is dead after he accidentally fell from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge while trying to get help. The New York State Bridge Authority warned drivers to expect delays and use caution when traveling east on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge due to a disabled vehicle that was left in the right lane center span, on Tuesday around 9:45 p.m.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

$2M NY Lottery Ticket Sold At Store In Newburgh

A New York Lottery ticket worth $2 million was sold at a store in the Hudson Valley. The second-prize Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Orange County at Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, located at 59 N. Plank Rd., the NY Lottery announced Saturday morning, Sept. 3. There were no...
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy