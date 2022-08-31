Read full article on original website
Related
8 Top Rated Local Ice Cream Shops in Dutchess County, NY
Labor Day is the unofficial start of fall. Most people are phasing out of summer habits like going to the beach and grilling up food because they're gearing up for apple orchards and pumpkin spice. That's fine but there are still several days left of summer and there's no tastier way too cool off on a hot day than with some ice cream.
“Ridiculous” New Trailways Bus Policy Infuriates Hudson Valley Commuters
Trailways buses are like haybales and Dunkin' Donuts: you can hardly drive for ten minutes without seeing one in the Hudson Valley. A new pricing plan, however, has many residents up in arms. Is this capitalism at work, or a sneaky way to squeeze more money out of commuters?. Bus...
Top Rated Poughkeepsie Restaurant Opens Another HV Location
One of Poughkeepsie's highest-rated restaurants has expanded to the Catskills. At a time when a lot of local restaurants are sadly closing their doors, one venture is thriving and we should be proud of that. Savona's Trattoria & Bar. Savona’s Trattoria & Bar is a popular restaurant here in the...
After 35+ Years, Kingston Landmark Family Owned Restaurant for Sale
One of the Hudson Valley's first restaurants to hold a wing night has hit the real estate market. Back in the early 1990s, I called the Ulster County city of Kingston home, and back then I can remember hearing a buzz about a local restaurant that started holding a chicken wing night. In the 1990s "wing nights" were something new and the first place I can remember going for wing night has announced on Facebook that the restaurant is now for sale.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HV Restaurants That Are Off The Beaten Path New York
Chances are one of these two scenarios has happened to you recently when you were thinking about going out to eat. One, you are tired of the same old place and want to go somewhere new. Or Two you want to try a place that is off the beaten path maybe it is "off the beaten path.
Serious Accident on Route 17 Destroys Truck, Leaves Behind Devastation
The accident took place Tuesday morning. As summer comes to a close and schools in the Hudson Valley begin to open up it's the perfect time to remind drivers to slow down and follow posted speed limits. It is a message we've all heard many times but some might need a reminder as to how dangerous our Hudson Valley roads can be.
Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force Arrests NY ‘Gang’ Member
A man who police say admitted to being part of a well-known street gang was arrested following an investigation into a shooting in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an arrest was made in connection to an April shooting in the City of Poughkeepsie.
therealdeal.com
Hudson Valley’s Gunks roiled by noise, environmental disputes
It may take a smarter-than-average bear to settle land and environmental disputes revolving around a glamping club and a Yogi Bear-themed campground in the Hudson Valley. Local residents are complaining that Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp in Gardiner, near Shawangunk Ridge, affectionately known as “the Gunks,” is too noisy and fails to comply with local permits, the Times-Union reported. Neighbors also say an exclusive glamping resort violates town codes and that it’s too close to the environmentally sensitive Palmaghatt Stream.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bus Assault In Newburgh Causes Traffic on New York State Thruway
Police confirmed an assault on the New York State Thruway led to traffic delays on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, New York State Police confirmed a fight on a bus caused a traffic delay on the New York State Thruway in Orange County, New York.
Huge Car Show in Poughkeepsie to Benefit Local Veterans
If there is one group of people that deserve our respect and gratitude, I think we can all agree that group is our veterans. Men and women who have put their lives on the line to make sure that our lives are better. In my opinion, veterans deserve way more...
31st annual Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off in Dutchess County
The 31st annual Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival kicked off in Dutchess County on Friday.
Bizarre Disturbance and Behavior Outside of Hyde Park, NY Store
Double check that your windows and doors are locked if you own a business in the area. Being a business owner in the Hudson Valley has been very tough over the past few years. The COVID-19 pandemic and trying to find decent employees has not made it easy and the last thing business owners need to worry is about is vandalism or a potential robbery. Recently, there was some strange and odd behavior outside of one local store.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rap About Middletown, New York Going Viral on TikTok
If you're looking at the geography of the Hudson Valley region on a map then you may notice that this place is huge. There's a lot of debate about what cities and towns are really in the Hudson Valley. One city that is undeniably in the Hudson Valley is Middletown. Of course it deserves its very own rap song. Did you know that it has one?
‘Climate Change’ Blamed For Fires Burning Across Hudson Valley
"Climate change" is to blame for a number of fires that are burning across the Hudson Valley. That's according to New York's top lawmaker. On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul provided an update on the coordinated effort to contain the Napanoch Point wildland fire burning in Minnewaska State Park Preserve.
Wappingers, NY Animal Rescue Host Luau Adoption Event This Weekend
A Hudson Valley animal rescue is hosting a big send-off to summer with a luau!. Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County, located in Wappingers Falls, has had a busy summer rescuing pups from all across the United States. The rescue made headlines after taking in 19 of the 4,000 beagles saved from atrocious conditions at a breeding facility in Virginia back in August.
Ex-New York Cop, Marine From Hudson Valley Gets Record Sentence
A retired NYPD officer from the Hudson Valley received the longest sentence for his role in the Capitol riot. On Thursday, 56-year-old Thomas Webster of the village of Florida, New York, was sentenced in the District of Columbia to 10 years in prison for assaulting a law enforcement officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon and related charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Man Dies After Accidental Fall From Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
In an update, we've learned a Hudson Valley man is dead after he accidentally fell from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge while trying to get help. The New York State Bridge Authority warned drivers to expect delays and use caution when traveling east on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge due to a disabled vehicle that was left in the right lane center span, on Tuesday around 9:45 p.m.
SQUISH! Grape Stomping Event Returns to Hudson Valley Winery In Time For Fall
There's no shortage of wineries here in the Hudson Valley, each one bringing their own unique feel to the wine scene. We are so lucky to live in the region that is home to America's Oldest Winery, and they just announced that a fan-favorite event (for all ages) is back - let's get ready to stomp some grapes!
$2M NY Lottery Ticket Sold At Store In Newburgh
A New York Lottery ticket worth $2 million was sold at a store in the Hudson Valley. The second-prize Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Orange County at Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, located at 59 N. Plank Rd., the NY Lottery announced Saturday morning, Sept. 3. There were no...
Fatal Fire Closes Down Popular Hudson Valley Bar, Eatery
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and a popular bar closed following an early morning fire. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F reported an investigation into an early morning fatal fire in Orange County. Troop F serves Greene, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties. Fire Closes Down...
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0