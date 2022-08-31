Read full article on original website
Miami Police Officer Who Resigned Amid Scandal Hired at FIU
On July 1, the Florida International University Police Department announced its hiring of longtime South Florida officer Yesid Ortiz. After FIU police chief Alexander Casas swore Ortiz in, the pair posed for a photo, shaking hands while grinning at the camera. Though the announcement did not mention it, New Times...
New ad blasts Raquel Pacheco for ‘misleading voters’ for Cuban favor; her campaign calls B.S.
The GOP-funded ad suggest Pacheco is trying to trick Miami-Dade voters into thinking she’s Cuban. She's never claimed to be, her campaign says. A new ad is bashing Democratic candidate Raquel Pacheco for what it characterizes as a pattern of dishonesty meant to mislead voters and gain favor with Miami’s Cuban community ahead of the General Election.
VIOLENT BIKERS WANTED: A group of bikers attacked a man on Venetian Causeway, his son had to watch it all
A Miami Beach resident was assaulted by a group of violent bikers while his son was forced to witness the horrifying incident on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. A fun ride home from a Miami Marlins baseball game turned violent when a father was attacked repeatedly by a group of violent bikers on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. The man was assaulted in the presence of his 8-year-old son.
Amber Alert issued for missing Miami-Dade County boy
An Amber Alert was issued Friday for a Miami-Dade County boy who's been missing for nearly a week. Jorge "JoJo" Morales, 6, was last seen on Aug. 27 in the 23700 block of Southwest 184th Avenue in Miami, and a Missing Child Alert was issued four days later. The Florida...
Miami Beach Workers Suspended, Fired After Coach Drowns at Youth Center
The drowning death of a City of Miami Beach employee has sent ripples through the community, as his family pleads for transparency and the city seeks to clean house at the recreation center where the tragedy struck. The city confirmed today that a seasonal lifeguard at the Scott Rakow Youth...
Former Miami-Dade detective dies in Tampa, report says
A longtime Miami-Dade homicide detective died in Tampa this week while recovering from an accident he had in June.
Family demands answers in drowning of loved one at Miami Beach pool with lifeguards on duty
MIAMI – The family of a Miami Beach city employee who drowned at a public pool on August 16 is demanding answers about how their loved one died while lifeguards were on duty.A mourning mother – desperate for answers – is trying to understand the untimely and tragic death of her son, PJ Janvier. Attorney Douglas McCarron of The Haggard Law Firm said, "The incident happened on August 16th and the family still has no answers as to how it happened and why it happened." Friday morning the family, accompanied by their attorneys, asked those who may have been at...
‘I’m a bad kid. I want to kill!’ Parkland gunman’s teacher says she kept his records in case they’d be needed in future
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The Parkland gunman’s eighth-grade teacher was so troubled by his disturbing schoolwork that she saved a copy for her records in case it was ever needed. Those documents now provide crucial insight into the mind of a killer-in-the-making after Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 people at ...
Family asks for help with solving Miami-Dade murder mystery
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Laura Cuni was murdered in June 2016, police believe she was held hostage, bound, and beaten. It happened at a storage facility off Marlin Road in Cutler Bay where she worked as a manager. Cuni lived in an apartment above the office with her partner.
DeSantis says Crist running mate ‘protected’ Miami child abuser; Crist camp says ‘It’s a lie’
At an event in Fort Pierce, Gov. Ron DeSantis said his election opponent had chosen a Miami teacher's union leader who "protected" a child abuser as his running mate. The Crist campaign responded, calling the claim a lie.
Miami-Dade seventh grader arrested in connection with school shooting threat
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after allegedly making a school shooting threat, authorities said. The boy, who is in the seventh grade, attends Keys Gate Charter School in Homestead, which was placed on lockdown for hours Thursday after the threat was made. The boy faces...
Social media model Courtney Clenney pleads not guilty in murder of boyfriend
MIAMI — An attorney for social media model Courtney Clenney pleaded not guilty on her behalf in the murder of her boyfriend back in April at a Miami luxury condo, CBS News reports. Clenney, 26, is charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in the slaying of Christian...
BSO Announcing Arrest Of Potential Active Shooter
Robert Mondragon is currently being held without bond on numerous charges.
Miami police investigating after one man shot in Overtown
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Overtown. Police say that a man was shot on Saturday around 9 a.m. in the area of 150 Northwest 13th Street. Miami Fire Rescue Department responded as well to evaluate the victim. This remains an ongoing investigation. The...
Argument leads to shooting at popular sports bar in Cutler Bay
CUTLER BAY - An argument over karaoke may have led to a shooting that left three people injured at a popular sports bar in Cutler Bay. Miami-Dade Police said a man and a woman were taken to Jackson South Medical Center from Sandbar Sports Grill. The call for help came in shortly after 11:30 Thursday night. A third victim, a man was found with gunshot wounds later, blocks away on Whispering Pines Avenue and Caribbean Boulevard. At this point in the investigation, it's not clear how all three are related to the shooting. A witness who told CBS 4...
Clean Plate: Restaurants in Broward County with no violations in past 3 months!
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – No! Every place doesn’t have roaches! We hear that all the time. Below is a list of places that had ZERO VIOLATIONS on their unannounced, routine “Food Safety Inspection” in District 2 for June, July and August 2022. That district is made...
AMBER Alert issued for missing 6-year-old Miami boy
MIAMI, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert for a missing Miami boy. Police said 6-year-old Jorge “JoJo” Morales was last seen Saturday in the 23700 block of Southwest 184th Avenue in Dade County. Jorge may be in the company of Jorge...
Police chase across Broward involving armed robbers ends in Boca Raton crash
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase that started in Broward County and is believed to involve subjects in an armed robbery has ended with a crash in Boca Raton. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene in the area of Northwest Spanish River and Broken Sound boulevards, at around 5 p.m., Friday.
Former presidential candidate will lead Florida League of Mayors
Wayne Messam has served on the Miramar City Commission since 2011, and has served as Mayor since 2015. Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam said he wasn’t finished when he suspended his 2020 campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination — and now he’s been elected President of the Florida League of Mayors.
Ron DeSantis’ school board coup: Critics say he “hijacked” Parkland grief
In April 2021, inside a high-rise building in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a meeting of the Broward County School Board came to an abrupt standstill when then-superintendent Robert Runcie announced he would resign. A decade earlier, Runcie had become the first permanent Black superintendent ever hired in the district, the sixth-largest in the nation, with around 260,000 students and 330 campuses. A program he helped launch in 2013, to address the "school-to-prison pipeline," was hailed as a national model and possible inspiration for federal guidance released the following year by Barack Obama's administration.
