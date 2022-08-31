MIAMI – The family of a Miami Beach city employee who drowned at a public pool on August 16 is demanding answers about how their loved one died while lifeguards were on duty.A mourning mother – desperate for answers – is trying to understand the untimely and tragic death of her son, PJ Janvier. Attorney Douglas McCarron of The Haggard Law Firm said, "The incident happened on August 16th and the family still has no answers as to how it happened and why it happened." Friday morning the family, accompanied by their attorneys, asked those who may have been at...

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO