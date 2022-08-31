ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

abc57.com

2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year finalists include South Bend, PHM teachers

The Indiana Department of Education has announced the 10 finalists for the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year honor. Two of the finalists come from schools in Michiana. Kathleen Avery, South Bend Community School Corporation. Amanda Beck, Tippecanoe School Corporation. Jason Beer, Southwest Allen County Schools. Tara Cocanower, Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

IUSB to host community Career and Internship Fair

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- IUSB will be hosting its fall Career and Internship Fair on September 27 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The fair will take place inside the Student Activities Center. Attendees will be able to identify job, internship and career leads while meeting with potential employers. Admission...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

All things blueberry: 56th Annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival supports the community through revenue and tradition

PLYMOUTH, Ind. – The Marshall County Blueberry Festival hosts hundreds of thousands of people every year, and revenue dollars go right back into the community and nearby schools, organizations, scholarships, and nonprofits. “My family will tell you I like it better than Christmas,” said Board of Directors Kari Vancza....
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

Clay High School on lockdown Friday in response to student fight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Clay High School was on a brief lockdown on Friday in response to a fight between students, according to the South Bend Community School Corporation. The St. Joseph County Police Department was called to the school at 11:20 a.m. for a fight involving three students. By...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Michigan City September 9

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on September 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The clinic will be held at Pleasant Hill Ministries, located at 715 E. 10th St. The Pfizer first and second vaccines will be available for those ages...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

South Bend's 2045 plan kicked off on Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- City leaders want the public's input on what they want to see in the city over the next two decades. On Thursday the official kickoff for the 2045 plan was held at the Technical Resource Center in Ignition Park. Residents who came out said they want...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Washington Park Zoo hosts annual Halloween event

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Boo at the Zoo makes a return this fall. On Saturday, October 22, the Washington Park Zoo will hold a child-friendly trick-or-treating event featuring booths sponsored by local businesses. This year's event will have a reduced number of tickets available due to ongoing habitat construction. Gates...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Benton Harbor water distribution sites for September 2 - 8

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Experience peak bird migration at River Preserve County Park

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Millions of birds fly south toward their wintering grounds in early September, the peak of migration season. Wednesday Bird Walk takes place on September 7 from 8-11 a.m. at Benton Dam in River Preserve County Park. River Preserve County Park provides a crucial stopping point for migrating...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Marian grad is program assistant for Ohio State

Notre Dame's game against Ohio State Saturday night isn't just a homecoming for Head Coach Marcus Freeman, it's significant for Michiana native Reilly Jeffers. Jeffers, a Mishawaka Marian grad and the son of the late Jeff Jeffers, is a program assistant for the Buckeyes. He works with running backs Coach Tony Alford.
COLUMBUS, OH
abc57.com

The History Museum's annual gala celebrates 125 years of Copshaholm

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The History Museum's Annual Fundraising Gala is back on September 29, with this year's event celebrating the 125th anniversary of Copshaholm. The fundraiser is from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Historic Oliver Gardens. Tickets are $300 per person and reservations are required. The Copshaholm...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Tony Sacco's closes in Granger

GRANGER, Ind. - Granger's Tony Sacco's restaurant has closed for business, the restaurant announced on Facebook Thursday. The pizza restaurant cited irreversible COVID repercussions and difficulty hiring staff as reasons for closing. The restaurant has been in business for the past ten years.
GRANGER, IN
abc57.com

Washington Park Zoo hosts Boo at the Zoo October 22

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Washington Park Zoo will host its annual Boo at the Zoo event on October 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event invites children ages 14 and under to trick-or-treat around the zoo and say hello to the animals along the way. Tickets are...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

15 year old teen missing from Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- The Marshall County Sheriff's Department is seeking help in locating 15-year-old Kianna Piner. Piner was last seen on Wednesday, August 31 at approximately 5:30 p.m. She is 5'7, weighs 125 pounds and has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN

