2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year finalists include South Bend, PHM teachers
The Indiana Department of Education has announced the 10 finalists for the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year honor. Two of the finalists come from schools in Michiana. Kathleen Avery, South Bend Community School Corporation. Amanda Beck, Tippecanoe School Corporation. Jason Beer, Southwest Allen County Schools. Tara Cocanower, Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan...
IUSB to host community Career and Internship Fair
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- IUSB will be hosting its fall Career and Internship Fair on September 27 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The fair will take place inside the Student Activities Center. Attendees will be able to identify job, internship and career leads while meeting with potential employers. Admission...
David's Courage to raise awareness towards addiction with 'Ride for Recovery'
PLYMOUTH, Ind. — David’s Courage is a faith-based men’s addiction recovery center hosting their first ever Ride for Recovery at 9 a.m. today. The organization offers therapy sessions twice a week, biblical counseling, AA and NA meetings, recovery celebrations and more to the members of its recovery program.
All things blueberry: 56th Annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival supports the community through revenue and tradition
PLYMOUTH, Ind. – The Marshall County Blueberry Festival hosts hundreds of thousands of people every year, and revenue dollars go right back into the community and nearby schools, organizations, scholarships, and nonprofits. “My family will tell you I like it better than Christmas,” said Board of Directors Kari Vancza....
Clay High School on lockdown Friday in response to student fight
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Clay High School was on a brief lockdown on Friday in response to a fight between students, according to the South Bend Community School Corporation. The St. Joseph County Police Department was called to the school at 11:20 a.m. for a fight involving three students. By...
COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Michigan City September 9
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on September 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The clinic will be held at Pleasant Hill Ministries, located at 715 E. 10th St. The Pfizer first and second vaccines will be available for those ages...
Whole Women’s Health in South Bend joins lawsuit fighting Indiana’s new abortion laws
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Two weeks from Thursday marks the foreseeable end to services provided by the Whole Woman’s Health Clinic in South Bend. Indiana’s new abortion laws are set to go into effect on September 15th, which would put a halt to almost all abortion services across the state.
City of South Bend announces trash schedule for holiday weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Trash and yard waste pickup services for the city of South Bend will be delayed by one day due to the Labor Day holiday week of September 5 through September 9. In observance of Labor Day, all city offices will be closed on Monday. The temporary...
South Bend's 2045 plan kicked off on Thursday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- City leaders want the public's input on what they want to see in the city over the next two decades. On Thursday the official kickoff for the 2045 plan was held at the Technical Resource Center in Ignition Park. Residents who came out said they want...
56th annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival underway in Plymouth
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - The Marshall County Blueberry Festival is now underway in Plymouth!. From parking to pets, find out what to expect at the festival this year.
Washington Park Zoo hosts annual Halloween event
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Boo at the Zoo makes a return this fall. On Saturday, October 22, the Washington Park Zoo will hold a child-friendly trick-or-treating event featuring booths sponsored by local businesses. This year's event will have a reduced number of tickets available due to ongoing habitat construction. Gates...
Benton Harbor water distribution sites for September 2 - 8
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
Family of 12-year-old Rio Allred sues Elkhart school district for wrongful death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The family of Rio Allred has filed a lawsuit against Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful death, violating Title IX and violating the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. The family alleging students harassed Rio because of her hair loss and sexual orientation....
Experience peak bird migration at River Preserve County Park
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Millions of birds fly south toward their wintering grounds in early September, the peak of migration season. Wednesday Bird Walk takes place on September 7 from 8-11 a.m. at Benton Dam in River Preserve County Park. River Preserve County Park provides a crucial stopping point for migrating...
Marian grad is program assistant for Ohio State
Notre Dame's game against Ohio State Saturday night isn't just a homecoming for Head Coach Marcus Freeman, it's significant for Michiana native Reilly Jeffers. Jeffers, a Mishawaka Marian grad and the son of the late Jeff Jeffers, is a program assistant for the Buckeyes. He works with running backs Coach Tony Alford.
The History Museum's annual gala celebrates 125 years of Copshaholm
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The History Museum's Annual Fundraising Gala is back on September 29, with this year's event celebrating the 125th anniversary of Copshaholm. The fundraiser is from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Historic Oliver Gardens. Tickets are $300 per person and reservations are required. The Copshaholm...
Tony Sacco's closes in Granger
GRANGER, Ind. - Granger's Tony Sacco's restaurant has closed for business, the restaurant announced on Facebook Thursday. The pizza restaurant cited irreversible COVID repercussions and difficulty hiring staff as reasons for closing. The restaurant has been in business for the past ten years.
Washington Park Zoo hosts Boo at the Zoo October 22
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Washington Park Zoo will host its annual Boo at the Zoo event on October 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event invites children ages 14 and under to trick-or-treat around the zoo and say hello to the animals along the way. Tickets are...
15 year old teen missing from Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- The Marshall County Sheriff's Department is seeking help in locating 15-year-old Kianna Piner. Piner was last seen on Wednesday, August 31 at approximately 5:30 p.m. She is 5'7, weighs 125 pounds and has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black...
Man wanted on failure to appear charges out of La Porte County found in Florida
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A man wanted out of La Porte County on failure to appear charges was found and arrested in Florida, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. Timothy Bailey, 55, was arrested on two counts of failure to appear. On March 15, 2021, Bailey was...
