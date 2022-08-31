ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nathalie Emmanuel: “Before ‘Thrones’, I nearly quit acting to finish my A-levels”

Nathalie Emmanuel has come a long way from Hollyoaks. Since leaving the long-running soap in 2010, she’s hopped over to Westeros for Game of Thrones, toured the globe with the Fast and Furious crew, and will soon head to a futuristic New York for director Francis Ford Coppola’s epic Megalopolis. She’s been very busy, she agrees via Zoom call from a swanky hotel room, but it wasn’t always this way.
'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books

Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
Rickon Stark: 'House of the Dragon' Character's Connection to 'Game of Thrones,' Explained

House of the Dragon clearly has fans hooked already, but some Game of Thrones viewers might be itching to see more direwolf banners. So far, fans have seen just one character from House Stark – Lord Rickon, played by David Hounslow. House Stark's participation in this story has already been described at length in George R.R. Martin's latest book, Fire & Blood.
Miguel Sapochnik
Here’s What’s Coming To Hulu in September 2022

August is almost over, which means a slew of new content will be added to the streaming service Hulu in September. As usual, the streamer offers a good mix of original content alongside classic favorites. Here are a few titles to look out for, per TV Guide. Hulu has a...
Saturday Night Live Season 48: Premiere Date, Cast, Hosts, and Everything to Know

Saturday Night Live has been a staple late night show for almost five decades now, and the cast will be returning to NBC this fall to launch Season 48. Everything will be funny business as usual, except a few cast members who will be notably missing from the sketches after bidding their farewells last season. SNL itself will be bidding farewell to Hulu; new episodes will now be streaming the day after on Peacock instead.
Women urged to watch new Netflix film Look Both Ways immediately

Women are being urged to watch the new Netflix film Look Both Ways by viewers and we can totally understand why. "Girls if you haven’t watched Look Both Ways on netflix… immediately 20/10," one woman posted after watching the film. Another viewer shared their final take on the...
Game of Thrones Star Jack Gleeson Marries Girlfriend Róisín O'Mahony in Small Ceremony

Watch: Necessary Realness: Who Slayed in the House of the Dragon?. Move over, Red Wedding—there are new Game of Thrones nuptials to discuss!. Jack Gleeson, who played the detestable King Joffrey Baratheon on the first four seasons of the HBO drama, has married his girlfriend Róisín O'Mahony. The couple wed in a small ceremony in County Kerry, Ireland, which was revealed, naturally, on social media by their priest.
Watch Resident Alien Online: Season 2 Episode 12

On Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 12, there was much to discuss when Halloween arrived in Patience. Unfortunately for Harry, everyone was terrified of his alien face and the residents had to make some big decisions. Meanwhile, Asta tried to come to terms with everything that happened recently. Did she...
Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Season 12 Episode 16

How did the trip to Aspen change the dynamics of the group?. On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 16, tensions mounted when the ladies woke up with severe hangovers, regrets, and some online photos. Meanwhile, Kathy continued to try to get through to Kyle, but the...
See Season 3 Episode 2 Review: Watch Out for Wolves

Wow! Okay, that was a lot of revelations and discoveries. See Season 3 Episode 2 picks up right after the bomb exploded, killing Bow Lion. What follows is a series of realizations and some revelations that will have far-reaching consequences. This episode delivered. There are jokes -- as presented by...
