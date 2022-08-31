Panthers Sign Free Agent Quarterback

Carolina adds to the quarterback room.

With Sam Darnold expected to miss 4-6 weeks due to an ankle injury, the Panthers need another body in the quarterback room. The team is expected to sign free agent quarterback Jacob Eason, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Eason, 24, was a 4th-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent the first two years of his collegiate career at Georgia before transferring to Washington. In just one year with the Huskies, Eason tossed for 3,132 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Eason will sit behind Baker Mayfield and P.J. Walker as the interim third-string quarterback.

