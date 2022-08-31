ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok’s Favorite Energy Drink Wanted a ‘Purple Rain’ Trademark. Prince’s Estate Said Absolutely Not

By CT Jones
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
Looks like a “Purple Rain” flavor of Bang Energy Drink just isn’t in the cards. A panel of judges in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ruled in favor of Prince ’s estate last week, preventing Bang’s 2020 attempt to trademark the phrase for a line of energy drinks and dietary supplements.

The energy drink company, best known for its constant TikTok collabs and cameos with influencers , street interviewers and stunt YouTube channels, famously sponsored the Hype House before the group’s Netflix show and subsequent implosion in popularity. At the heights of its popularity, Bang Energy made a name for itself as the drink of internet stars. On TikTok, the hashtag #BangEnergy has over 18 billion views and the company’s page has 1.5 million followers. Users on TikTok could often be seen ranking their Bang collections, with the eventual goal of collecting every flavor.

According to the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board’s Aug. 23 ruling, Bang’s trademark was denied because “Purple Rain” is still widely associated with Prince and the late artist’s song, even without the use of his name or image. If the trademark had been allowed to take place, the judges said the prevalence of celebrity sponsorships and licensing deals, combined with Prince’s fame, would have implied a false connection between his estate and the energy drink.

“We find on this record that Purple Rain points uniquely and unmistakably to Prince,” the ruling read.

In their argument, Prince’s estate noted that “Purple Rain” is not a phrase commonly used or defined in the English dictionary and would only incur damages on the estate and brand if used by Bang. The estate, made up of a $156 million deal between Prince’s heirs and a talent management company, was only recently settled after a years long legal battle and notoriously guarded with the late musical icon’s image.

“Prince’s music, art and trademarks hold a special place in our society and culture,” attorney L. Londell McMillan, who represents a portion of the estate, told Billboard . “Purple Rain is a Prince mark and brand known worldwide. Please respect these unique assets or suffer at your own peril.”

The judges specifically cited a double blind survey provided by the estate that found in a test of 1,200 individuals, over 66.3 percent of respondents said they associated the phrase “Purple Rain” to Prince, or one of his songs, movies or albums.

Bang Energy argued that Prince’s Estate may have gotten a different answer if they had asked the survey participants about “Purple Rain’s” connections to energy drinks, but it wasn’t enough to convince the panel — who ruled firmly in favor of Prince’s Estate.

In a statement to Billboard , Bang Energy CEO Jack Owoc deferred to the court’s decision, saying “we greatly respect Prince and his estate and will not ‘rain’ on their parade,” he said. “Maybe we can negotiate a deal in the future that is mutually beneficial to both parties.”

Jay-Z Bites Back at ‘Eat the Rich’ Rhetoric: ‘We’re Not Gonna Be Tricked Out of Our Position’

After dropping a rare and nearly instantly beloved four-minute verse on the title track of DJ Khaled’s latest album, “God Did,” rap veteran Jay-Z joined Khaled, journalists Rob Markman and Ari Melber, and more for an even rarer public conversation inspired by the song via Twitter Spaces on Wednesday night. In it, Jay discussed his ascent from poverty to billionaire status — and seemed to respond to critics who have called the mogul and his ilk capitalists.
Megan Thee Stallion Enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Twerk With She-Hulk

Megan Thee Stallion officially entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe Wednesday with a cameo in the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. On the show, Megan Thee Stallion was central to a catfishing plot perpetrated by a shapeshifting elf — that sentence makes sense in the context of the show — and the superstar rapper herself appeared both in court and in a mid-credits scene where she signs up as the latest client of lawyer Jennifer Walters, the titular She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. After the rapper signs some documents cementing Walters’ representation, Megan and She-Hulk engage in some celebratory in-office twerking,...
Ashley Judd Recalls Feeling Like ‘a Possible Suspect in My Mother’s Suicide’ in New Op-Ed

In a new op-ed for The New York Times, Ashley Judd has called for revisions to law enforcement and court practices that “wreak havoc on mourning families” who are dealing with the death by suicide of a loved one. The emotional op-ed sees Judd recounting the aftermath of the death of her mother, Naomi Judd, in April. The actress describes the experience as “the most shattering day of my life” and reveals she “felt cornered and powerless as law enforcement officers began questioning me while the last of my mother’s life was fading.” “The trauma of discovering and then holding her laboring...
Anne Heche’s Son Asks to Helm Her Estate After Actress Died Without a Will

Anne Heche died without a will, and the value of her personal estate remains a mystery, a new court filing from her adult son Homer Heche Laffoon reveals. Homer Heche Laffoon, 20, filed a petition in Los Angeles County probate court Wednesday asking to be named administrator of his mom’s affairs. The appointment would give him the authority to collect, inventory, appraise and manage his mom’s assets after her untimely death in the aftermath of a fiery car crash last month. Homer’s filing, which was obtained by Rolling Stone, said the value of his mom’s estate remains “unknown.” He confirmed Heche’s...
Prince
Addison Rae
New York Woman Indicted for Catfishing and Extorting ‘Wealthy and High Profile Men’

A 34-year-old New York woman is facing federal charges for a catfishing scheme in which she used multiple online identities to target rich, prominent men for extortion. Sakoya Blackwood is charged with cyberstalking, extortion, and interstate communications with the intent to extort. The most serious of the charges, extortion, carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. If convicted of all three, she could face 27 years. According to an indictment unsealed on Wednesday, Blackwood, who also goes by Koya Blackwood Fews and Lila Cohen, among other aliases, began the alleged scheme in March of this year. By April,...
Brandi Carlile Sings With Her Wife on New Version of ‘You and Me on the Rock’

Brandi Carlile has often shown the influence of Joni Mitchell and the Laurel Canyon singer-songwriters in her work, with cuts like “You and Me on the Rock” nodding to the era’s style and tone. To mark the one-year anniversary of In These Silent Days, Carlile is leaning all the way in with a deluxe edition of the album titled In the Canyon Haze, with updated, Laurel Canyon-inspired versions of the songs.
Cam’ron, A-Trak Drop Long-Awaited Collaboration, ‘All I Really Wanted’

Almost a decade after teasing their since-unreleased Federal Reserve EP, Cam’ron and A-Track have delivered their first joint effort since their 2014 hit single “Dipshits.” The New York rapper and celebrated producer’s new song, “All I Ever Wanted” appears on the pair’s upcoming album U Wasn’t There. The track, produced by A-Trak, Beautiful Lou, & G Koop, marks Cam’ron’s first solo feature since 2019 and details his rise from a young basketball player growing up on streets of Harlem to one of the most elusive names in hip-hop. “The art of getting money, man my motto was like, ‘Fuck a...
South Korea Considers Survey on BTS Military Service

The South Korean government are considering conducting a public survey on whether BTS should do military service. Military service is compulsory for all South Korean males, but there have been calls to grant the members of the K-pop band exceptions. BTS’s oldest member Jin faces enlistment as soon as December when he turns 30. Lee Jong-sup, the South Korean defense minister, has said that he has ordered officials to implement a survey and that his ministry will also look at the band’s economic effect and the overall national interest. Jong-sup’s ministry later clarified that officials were looking into whether a survey needed to be implemented. By law, all...
So What the Hell Was FN Meka, Anyway?

Last week saw the fallout of Capitol records “signing,” and subsequently dropping a “virtual” rapper by the name of FN Meka. The project was announced amid growing interest in the metaverse, as well as in artificial intelligence. The digital artist was said to be powered by AI, and appeared as a racially ambiguous 3-D avatar complete with face tattoos and green hair. Shortly after the Capitol deal was announced, clips from early FN Meka videos and images, where the wildly materialistic “robot” raps the N-word and is depicted as a victim of “police brutality” while being jailed for “not...
MAGA Talking Points Grow Even More Absurd After Release of Classified Docs Pic

The Republican spin machine seems to have encountered a jam.  Following the release late Tuesday night of a 54-page document outlining the Justice Department’s findings in the Aug. 8 raid on Donald Trump’s Palm Beach residence, the former president and his supporters are struggling to make their stories make sense.  The court filing was a response to Trump’s attempt to claim that the more than 100 classified documents seized during the raid were subject to executive privilege, and thus could not be reviewed by the DOJ. The filing included a photo attachment depicting some of the material found during the search,...
Some of the ‘Classified’ Folders Found at Mar-a-Lago Were Empty … For Some Reason

Among the property in the Aug. 8 raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, the FBI listed 48 folders labeled “CLASSIFIED” and 42 folders labeled “return to staff secretary/military aide” that were empty. A detailed receipt of the materials recovered from the former president’s Palm Beach golf club was unsealed Friday. Among the 33 boxes seized in the raid was a jumble of classified material, emptied folders, press clippings, magazines, clothing, and books.  Since January, the National Archives and federal government have been attempting to recover sensitive documents Trump took to Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House. The DOJ has now...
Louis Tomlinson Evokes His Live Shows on Anthemic New Single ‘Bigger Than Me’

Louis Tomlinson has teased his forthcoming album, Faith in the Future, with anthemic pop single, “Bigger Than Me.” The track was written by Tomlinson, Rob Harvey, and Red Triangle, and produced by Mike Crossey. On Friday, the former One Direction singer shared the video for his new single. “It was my first moment of excitement making this record, and where it felt we were on to something which honors the live show,” Tomlinson said in a statement. “I’ve always strived to be a very normal, humble person in this life, but there’s a line to that and a responsibility that comes from...
Watch Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London

Foo Fighters will stage the first of their two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts today, Sept. 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, presented by Foo Fighters and the late drummer’s family, will begin 11:30 a.m. EST and be streamed live on Paramount+ and MTV’s YouTube channel; the livestream can also be viewed in the video above.  Additionally, a one-hour primetime special featuring highlights from the show will air on CBS later today at 10 p.m. EST, while the full show will be available to stream on-demand starting the week of Sept. 5.  The London memorial concert for Hawkins, who died...
‘The Rings of Power’ Arrives Online: Here’s How to Stream the New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series for Free

More than 20 years ago, the original Lord of the Rings saga hit theaters. Fans were enraptured by the fantasy/adventure series led by a star-studded cast that included the likes of Orlando Bloom, Ian McKellen and Elijah Wood. Now, the famous trilogy gets a long-awaited reboot in the form of a Prime Video exclusive TV show. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered September 1st and brings an entirely new cast to our TV (and computer) screens. Here’s everything you need to know about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, including plot details and...
Timothée Chalamet Was Relieved to Play a Cannibal With No Social Media Angst in ‘Bones and All’

Timothée Chalamet ruminated on societal collapse and the difficulties of growing up in the age of social media during a Venice Film Festival press conference for his new movie, Bones and All. The film stars Chalamet and Taylor Russell as two outcast teens — who are also cannibals — traveling and eating their way around the Midwest in the thick of Reagan’s America. Despite when the movie is set, and that one particularly sensational detail, Chalamet suggested it was easy to find parallels between the alienated adolescents he and Russell were playing, and the young people of today. But while...
The Justice Department Got Creative to Rid the Army of a Self-Avowed ‘Nazi’

Up until a week ago, Killian Mackeith Ryan was a rank-and-file soldier in the Army’s 82nd Airborne. But behind the scenes, according to court papers filed by federal prosecutors, he was a self-avowed racist who was communicating with other online extremists and claiming he’d joined the military to practice killing black people. Now that extremism has come to light, and Ryan’s military career appears to be over — and his legal trouble is just beginning. Ryan, a 21-year-old who’d been stationed in North Carolina, was arrested on August 26, shortly after the army discharged him for misconduct, according to an Army...
‘Love On the Spectrum’ Upsets ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!” In Unstructured Reality Category

Love on the Spectrum, Netflix’s groundbreaking docuseries featuring young adults on the autism spectrum who are looking for love, has won its first Emmy. The show beat out last year’s winner RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! (VH1), as well as Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo), Cheer (Netflix), and Selling Sunset (Netflix). Love on the Spectrum is an Australian reality show co-created by Cian O’Clery. Wow, this is exciting and unexpected. This is amazing. Thank you so much to the Academy, to everyone involved, to Netflix,” said O’Clery after accepting the Emmy. “Thank you to Molly and Jan. When we were asked to make an American version of...
