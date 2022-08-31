Read full article on original website
Sherry Lee
2d ago
That's bull anyone can tell the difference dish saop is to thick to get it confused with juice it sounds like someone got tired of the eldery.
Reply(37)
88
Annakie Williams
2d ago
I have been an aid and a cook, there's no way to make any mistakes when it comes to our elderly people. If it weren't for them you nor I would be here! We can do better by them that was intended, no excuses!
Reply(3)
65
Kaliegha Thomas
2d ago
these individuals might have been thickened liquids. but all containers clearly state what it is. dish washing liquid shouldn't have been put in any drinking glasses js. I'm a cna and I do work with ACU patients and they do not pour their own drinks.
Reply
45
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Related
A 23-year-old McDonald's worker dies days after being shot by a man whose mom complained that her fries were cold
When caught by police, the shooter confessed to an unrelated murder just six blocks away from the McDonald's in 2020.
A 23-year-old man died after being left unattended for 7 hours in hospital, his mom claims in a lawsuit
William Miller was hospitalized in Connecticut after ingesting fentanyl. His mom, suing the hospital, claims in a lawsuit he was left unattended.
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
International Business Times
Disabled Woman With Mold Growing On Her Body Dies Of Neglect, 3 Children Arrested
A disabled mother living in unsanitary conditions in Texas passed away after she was neglected to the point of having mold growing on parts of her body. The victim's three adult children were arrested and are currently facing charges. Patricia Martinez, 57, died Saturday afternoon in a hospital in San...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former couple who vanished on the same day and in same Lake Tahoe area as missing teen Kiely Rodni, 16, are found dead outside of their car that crashed down an embankment
A California man and woman who went missing on the same day and in the same area by Lake Tahoe as Kiely Rodni were found dead in an embankment on Wednesday. Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were discovered near their car which was lodged down a Nevada County embankment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.
ohmymag.co.uk
Family left horrified after McDonald’s serves their 7-year-old dishcloth-stuffed chicken wrap
As reported by Mirror, what was to be a fun Saturday take-out meal for a family from Derry, Northern Ireland, turned into a disaster because of a McDonald’s Chicken Wrap. As the father of the family, Martin Holmes, handed each family member their orders, he noticed something bizarre when he was about the give his 7-year-old his chicken wrap. Instead of the McDonald’s Chicken Wrap, the sealed McDonald's box contained just a dishcloth.
Minnesota man told his 5 kids to go play in the basement before shooting their mother, himself: police
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Two people in Minnesota died this week in what police have described as a murder-suicide. On Tuesday night, St. Paul Police Department officers...
A California couple trusted a funeral home to cremate their stillborn baby. But the funeral home ghosted them and then its facility went up in flames. They're still looking for answers.
Shavonne Morton told Insider she went through painful labor expressly to honor an 'intact' body, but now she's unsure what happened to it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Amazing’ girl, 16, collapses and dies after inhaling laughing gas at house party
The family of a 16-year-old girl who died after inhaling laughing gas at a party is calling for tighter restrictions on the sale of the drug.Kayleigh Burns collapsed at a house in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, just moments after she was filmed inhaling nitrous oxide.The asthmatic teenager, who was just weeks away from turning 17, was taken to hospital by ambulance but later died.Kayleigh’s family first learned of what happened when her sister Clare Baker, 31, received a message from one of her friends informing her the youngster had been taken to hospital.Have you been affected by this story? If so...
Chilling details as two children, 4 and 7, are found dead after being fed poisoned yoghurt by their dad
AN evil dad has been jailed for 60 years after he was found guilty of killing his children by feeding them poisoned yoghurt because their mum had met someone new. A criminal court in the Bolivian city of La Paz heard how Javier Hernández Rojano, 37, had told his former partner that he wanted to take the children, aged seven and four, to buy new shoes.
International Business Times
Little Girl Found Alive Inside Coffin At Funeral Is Declared Dead At Hospital Again
A little girl in Mexico was pronounced dead twice in two days after doctors first erroneously presumed she was dead. Family members attending the girl's funeral realized she was still alive and took her to the hospital, where she was eventually declared dead for the second time. Mary Jane Mendoza...
Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains
A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boy, 12, who went missing from hospital where he was being treated for head injury has been found
Police have now found a 12-year-old boy who went missing from a hospital after being admitted with a head injury. Officers from Lancashire Police had been 'very concerned' for the safety of Joseph Steeley, who was last seen at Royal Lancaster Infirmary on Wednesday night. Police said he was receiving...
'Beyond Scared Straight' star Ashley Tropez, 24, is found dead with 'traumatic injuries' inside an abandoned house she was squatting in
Troubled reality TV star Ashley Tropez has been found dead in an abandoned California home at 24 years of age after suffering 'traumatic injuries'. The former teen star of 'Beyond Scared Straight', a show that took teenagers to prisons in an effort to scare them into behaving better, was found dead on Friday inside a derelict home in Victorville, CA, local police said.
Complex
Man Arrested for Allegedly Leaving Dead Animals at Parkland Memorial
A Florida man has been charged for dumping dead animals at a memorial site dedicated to Parkland shooting victims. According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Robert Mondragon is facing two counts of removing or disfiguring a tomb or monument, five counts of violation of probation for battery and indecent exposure, as well as a single count of violation of a risk protection order.
Diabetic man, 36, died in hospital after he was given a 'fatal dose of another patient's medication'
A man died at Scotland's largest hospital after he was allegedly given a fatal dose of another patient's medication. Martin Weldon had been in intensive care at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow since May after a diabetic hypoglycaemia - caused when blood sugar drops too low - left him with a severe brain injury.
Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes
A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
Funeral of elderly woman descends into mayhem after 'uninvited son' mows mourners down with his car, tips over the casket and causes $20,000 worth of damage at cemetery in Northern California
A mourning family at a funeral of an elderly woman got slammed into by vehicle driven by an uninvited family member at a Northern California cemetery on Saturday. The uninvited attendee, who may be the son of the deceased woman, was allegedly fighting with his sister at Rolling Hills Memorial Park the time of the incident.
Three arrested after 14-year-old girl is shot dead during TikTok dance at Colorado home
Three suspects have been arrested after a 14-year-old girl was fatally shot while making TikTok videos inside a Colorado home earlier this month.Aaliyah Salazar was shot in the head on 7 August inside a home in Colorado’s Monte Vista.According to court documents, the teen was making a video at the time, reported KRDO TV.The redacted affidavit states that officers were dispatched to the home at 4.26pm on Sunday, 7 August.Officers who reached the scene found the victim unconscious and not breathing. Emergency Medical Services arrived and confirmed that “there were no vital signs or signs of life from the...
People
14-Year-Old Girl Fatally Electrocuted After Mistaking Downed Power Line in Backyard for Stick
A teenage girl was fatally electrocuted after coming in contact with a downed power line, which fell as a result of a heavy thunderstorm in Michigan on Monday, according to authorities. The Monroe Public Safety Department said on Facebook that the 14-year-old girl, who has not been identified, was walking...
Comments / 193