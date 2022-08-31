ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Bernardo Silva Confirms He Is Staying At Manchester City

Bernardo Silva has spoken out after Manchester City's win against Nottingham Forest and confirmed he is staying at the club.

Despite Gerard Romero reporting an hour ago that Barcelona were going to sign Bernardo Silva , the player himself has confirmed that he is staying at the club this season.

Pep Guardiola stated he would stay last week, but now the player has officially put any rumours or doubt to bed.

Manchester City will keep hold of one of the best midfielders around for at least another season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mKjfn_0hd7lXxf00
Bernardo Silva has confirmed he is staying at Manchester City

IMAGO / Colorsport

The player told ESportsRac1 that he is staying at Manchester City this summer in an interview after the team's 6-0 win over newly promoted Nottingham Forest.

" I haven't received any offers. I'm staying in Manchester, i'm happy and the decision has been made".

That puts the rumours to bed. Reports were circulating from Barcelona in this last hour that the teams had agreed a deal for the player, but Bernardo Silva has now confirmed he will stay at the club for at least another season.

Manchester City put a price tag of £85million on the player, and Barcelona simply did not have the funds to afford that this summer without selling Frenkie De Jong.

Pep Guardiola confirmed last week that Bernardo would stay, but to now hear it from the player's mouth puts it beyond any reasonable doubt.

Barcelona may come back after the World Cup or next summer, as despite Bernardo Silva staying, he does really love the idea of Barcelona.

For now though he remains a blue, and a pivotal member of Pep Guardiola's squad.

