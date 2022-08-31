DRX’s Deft hints at successful deferment of mandatory military service, could return to pro League in 2023

Read full article on original website
The International 2022 hits $3 million prize pool, but Dota 2 fans aren’t happy with battle pass content
The wait for the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass is finally over and fans are already snapping it up, which has seen The International 11’s prize pool shoot up to $3 million within just a handful of hours. But, that current layout of content and how Valve is structuring both the battle pass and its feed into that prize pool has left fans feeling an early sense of dread.
Team SMG provides statement on failure to register for The International 11 qualifiers, Dota 2 future
Schedules and team lists for upcoming Dota Pro Circuit regional qualifiers went live earlier this week, and for fans who keep up with all the regions, there were likely a few key names missing from those lineups that previously announced plans to compete for one of the final spots at The International 2022.
What is a hyper carry in League of Legends?
In League of Legends, the AD carry position is one of the most influential in the game, as players can easily take games over from there. The position has the word “carry” as part of its title, so you should expect AD carry players to take the game into their own hands every once in a while.
DWG KIA dominate SANDBOX to secure LCK’s third seed at Worlds 2022
The LCK Regional Qualifier started with DWG KIA and Liiv SANDBOX locking horns for the third seed spot at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. While both teams gave their all, it was DWG KIA who walked away with a 3-1 victory. Fans had been worried about DWG’s form...
When does Part II of the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass release?
Dota 2’s 2022 battle pass is here, or at least its first half. Valve is applying a different release schedule for this year’s battle pass, dividing it into two parts. Though most of the new content arrived with the first part, there’s still a lot to unlock in the battle pass that will become available with part two. An arcana, new immortal skins, and even taunts will be locked until Part II starts.
Overwatch, Diablo, and Call of Duty are headed to Xbox Game Pass
Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, has confirmed today that Overwatch, Diablo, and Call of Duty will make their way to Microsoft’s paid subscription service, the Xbox Game Pass. The news comes amid the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the developer of these said titles, by Microsoft. Spencer said...
How does the Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan work?
The Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan has been officially revealed by Microsoft, following an earlier leak. Similar to other subscription models such as Netflix, the Friends and Family Plan allows the creation of up to five accounts that can all share the benefits of Game Pass Ultimate. Accounts...
Riot provides breakdown for group stage and play-in pools at Worlds 2022
With the 2022 League of Legends World Championship less than a month away, the pool breakdown for this year’s participants has been revealed and major region representatives are back on top. Groups are drawn so that all teams in a given pool are distributed across the four groups of...
Fnatic become final LEC representative for Worlds 2022, marking the end of Misfits’ involvement in professional League
Fnatic and Misfits, the final teams in the LEC vying for a spot at the World Championship, finally met today in the lower bracket of the 2022 Summer Split layoffs—a loss marking the end of one team’s season. But for Misfits, a loss here wouldn’t just be the end of their season, but the end of their involvement in professional League of Legends.
Is the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass worth it?
There are always levels to a Dota 2 battle pass, both literally and metaphorically. Most of the time, the levels players actually care about involve how deep the content rabbit hole goes in regards to which Arcana, exclusive item sets, new features, and game modes are added as part of the battle pass. Content is king, and if it isn’t there, a portion of the playerbase might just decide to skip purchasing even the base battle pass.
Full 2022 Dota 2 battle pass schedule: All dates, content, and more
Dota 2 players are flocking back to the game now that Valve has released the 2022 battle pass in the lead-up to The International 11. And, while the type of content included within is somewhat familiar, the format of this battle pass is entirely different from those in the past—for better or worse.
Everything missing in the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass
The wait for the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass ended on Sept. 1. Like the previous ones, the latest battle pass features arcanas, immortal items, taunts, sprays, and emoticons. Though the official battle pass blog looked full of content, it didn’t take long for fans to realize there was a lot of content missing.
OpTic reverse sweep BOOM Esports at VALORANT Champions 2022
OpTic Gaming reverse swept BOOM Esports today to start their run at VALORANT Champions 2022. BOOM started hot at VALORANT Champions Istanbul by taking the No. 1 seed from North America, OpTic, five rounds into overtime on the opening map of the series. BOOM showed why they had selected Breeze to start the series by taking an early lead against OpTic on the defense. What had been an 8-4 lead in favor of BOOM was quickly diminished by OpTic in the second half to force overtime. Both teams traded round wins back and forth before BOOM eventually closed it out 18-16 after five rounds of overtime in the longest match that Champions has seen so far.
LCS Championship series between EG and TSM experiencing hour-long delays thanks to audio issues, subsequent pauses
Tonight’s LCS Championship quarterfinal series between Evil Geniuses and TSM has been marred by delays ever since it started. After players were forced to remake champion select following an issue ahead of the first game of the series, the rest of the match played host to a swath of delays and pauses.
Dart Monkeys disbands after meaningful success in VCT Game Changers circuit
One of the most recognizable VALORANT free agent teams in North American VCT Game Changers has officially disbanded after a long period of meaningful success in the circuit. In a Twitlonger posted by the team, they announced that Dart Monkeys is disbanding and that all players and staff will be open to opportunities. Although the possibility of a rebuild could be in the cards in the future, the current roster will not be competing together anymore.
Wunder still believes Fnatic can turn it around ahead of Worlds 2022
Europe only has one spot left ahead of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, and for once, Fnatic isn’t the clear favorite to claim it. The European powerhouse hasn’t lived up to expectations this year. After a disappointing fifth-place finish in the regular split, Fnatic were close...
DRX advance to VALORANT Champions Playoffs by finishing group D run with sweep victory over 100T
While both 100 Thieves and DRX have earned a spot at the top of first group D at VALORANT Champions, only one could retain that coveted first place position and be the first to qualify for playoffs. The kings of the group stage in DRX once more showcased their dominance...
All Immortal Treasure items in the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass
Immortal items used to rule the land in Dota 2 until arcanas and personas came along. Though immortals may have lost their spot as the most sought cosmetics in the game, they’re still highly popular and continue to add more details to heroes. Like previous iterations, the 2022 Dota...
‘If TSM does good, it’s because of me’: HisWattson takes credit for TSM signing raven
While he’s clearly not always being serious, Furia IGL Jacob “HisWattson” McMillin is never one that’s afraid to stir the pot. From an Apex Legends Global Series Championship performance that quite literally changed how the game is played at its highest levels to impression farming on Twitter, people tend to take notice whenever he weighs in.
How to get Lion Rampant Exotic Titan leg armor in Destiny 2
In Destiny 2, you wouldn’t typically think of the Titan subclass as being extremely airborne or maneuverable. But there’s a piece of Exotic armor that can turn any Titan into an efficient aerial terror: the Lion Rampant piece of Exotic leg armor. The primary Exotic perk for Lion...
