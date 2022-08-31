The camaraderie that follows when a community joins for summer fun was in evidence at Saturday’s Blunt Fest event. This year’s Blunt Fest committee concentrated the activity in the two block area of Blunt’s business district, lending an air of hustle and bustle to the community reminiscent of days gone by. With the inflatables, the vendor fair, the bean bag tourney, the face painting and snow cones, and the field, road, water and auto show all within a stone’s throw of each other, Fest-goers could take in all the action without missing out on catching up with their neighbors.

