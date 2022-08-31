Read full article on original website
hubcityradio.com
Pierre City Council approve pay raise for city employees
PIERRE, S.D.(DRGNews)- The Pierre City Commission has approved a $2 per hour raise for full and part-time city employees, effective Aug. 24, 2022. For salaried staff, that translates into $4160 more per year. Mayor Steve Harding says with state and many school employees getting raises this year, Pierre has fallen...
dakotanewsnow.com
DPS pay raise announcement lacking details, lawmakers say
PIERRE, S.D. - Over the course of the past month, Governor Kristi Noem has announced pay raises for both members of the Department of Public Safety (DPS), and Department of Corrections staff. “It is important to me that our law enforcement know that we support them and that we take...
South Dakota Capital City Ranks The Best
When it comes to state capital cities many don't get the props they deserve. The state capital may not be the largest, most productive city in the state. Yet, these communities thrive in several categories. Let's look at our South Dakota state capital. Pierre is located in the middle of...
drgnews.com
Pierre vacates one block of Chapelle Street, making way for large redevelopment project
After no opposition spoke during last night’s (Aug. 30, 2022) public hearing, the Pierre City Commission approved the vacation of one block of Chapelle Street to pave the way for a major downtown redevelopment plan that was announced this spring. The block of Chapelle Street, stretching from Sioux Avenue...
drgnews.com
Social media posts accuse Pierre daycare operator of negligence, threats in incidents of alleged abuse
Facebook posts accusing a Pierre child care of negligence have gone viral this week (Aug. 30, 2022) after at least two people shared information accusing the provider of doing nothing to stop their nine year old son from physically and sexually abusing other children at the in-home daycare facility. A...
onidawatchman.com
Blunt Fest delivers fun in the sun
The camaraderie that follows when a community joins for summer fun was in evidence at Saturday’s Blunt Fest event. This year’s Blunt Fest committee concentrated the activity in the two block area of Blunt’s business district, lending an air of hustle and bustle to the community reminiscent of days gone by. With the inflatables, the vendor fair, the bean bag tourney, the face painting and snow cones, and the field, road, water and auto show all within a stone’s throw of each other, Fest-goers could take in all the action without missing out on catching up with their neighbors.
