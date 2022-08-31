ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

hubcityradio.com

Pierre City Council approve pay raise for city employees

PIERRE, S.D.(DRGNews)- The Pierre City Commission has approved a $2 per hour raise for full and part-time city employees, effective Aug. 24, 2022. For salaried staff, that translates into $4160 more per year. Mayor Steve Harding says with state and many school employees getting raises this year, Pierre has fallen...
PIERRE, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

DPS pay raise announcement lacking details, lawmakers say

PIERRE, S.D. - Over the course of the past month, Governor Kristi Noem has announced pay raises for both members of the Department of Public Safety (DPS), and Department of Corrections staff. “It is important to me that our law enforcement know that we support them and that we take...
PIERRE, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota Capital City Ranks The Best

When it comes to state capital cities many don't get the props they deserve. The state capital may not be the largest, most productive city in the state. Yet, these communities thrive in several categories. Let's look at our South Dakota state capital. Pierre is located in the middle of...
PIERRE, SD
Pierre, SD
Pierre, SD
Pierre, SD
Pierre, SD
onidawatchman.com

Blunt Fest delivers fun in the sun

The camaraderie that follows when a community joins for summer fun was in evidence at Saturday’s Blunt Fest event. This year’s Blunt Fest committee concentrated the activity in the two block area of Blunt’s business district, lending an air of hustle and bustle to the community reminiscent of days gone by. With the inflatables, the vendor fair, the bean bag tourney, the face painting and snow cones, and the field, road, water and auto show all within a stone’s throw of each other, Fest-goers could take in all the action without missing out on catching up with their neighbors.
BLUNT, SD

