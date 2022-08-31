Read full article on original website
Texas roots
2d ago
That’s ok because if they had stayed it would’ve cost us more in the end. Medical, education, housing etc.
Gloria King Collier
2d ago
Yea if they stayed here it would cost us in Texas more than that!!! Thank You Governor Abbott
Trek Fiftytwo
2d ago
BIG DUMMY!! You're still gonna pay once they make their way back to TEXAS!!
Beto O'Rourke returns to campaign trail in South Texas, acknowledges "some dark days" for residents
Laredo, Texas — Beto O'Rourke returned to the campaign trail Friday night in Laredo, Texas, a crucial spot for the Democratic nominee for governor and for the party statewide. After being away for over a week as he recovered from a bacterial infection, O'Rourke returned to a cheering crowd...
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Greg Abbott’s migrant busing program is what asylum advocates wanted all along
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As Gov. Greg Abbott expands his program to bus migrants into a third major metro, inciting a fresh feud with a new Democratic mayor, immigration rights experts say the Republican governor who is working to crack down on illegal immigration is actually establishing one of the nation’s most generous publicly funded services to assist immigrants entering the country.
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state
First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago. Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Click2Houston.com
Liz Cheney, other big names in the lineup for the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival in Austin
This month in Austin at The Texas Tribune Festival, Houston-area leaders, change-makers and everyday Texans will come together to think big and get inspired on all things politics, policy and the day’s news. The event taking place in the state capitol Sept. 22-24 will feature 120 panels focused on...
Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) pushes its campaign with billboards across Texas
"We have 10 Billboards up this week all over Texas and 6 more next week. We want to get even more billboards up keep through Election Day. We can only do this with your continued support. Will you chip in so we can keep them up until Greg Abbott is defeated!" Mothers Against Greg Abbott.
Pecan farmers get caught in power vacuum on Texas border
EAGLE PASS, Texas — (AP) — A Texas pecan farm nearly the size of Disneyland has become entangled in a turf war between the Biden administration and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration enforcement on the southern border. Hugo and Magali Urbina, who bought Heavenly Farms in April...
Eye on Politics: Campaign season heats up in Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM ) - With Labor Day weekend here, the political season is heating up and the candidates are kicking their campaigns into high gear.CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down how the Texas gubernatorial candidates are courting voters and what role issues like abortion and the economy could play in getting those voters to the polls.Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday at...
'Racist': Chicago mayor blasts Abbott for busing migrants to her city
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot slammed Gov. Greg Abbott after buses of migrants from the southern border state of Texas pulled into the Illinois city late Wednesday.
Conservative backlash pushes Texas social studies curriculum review to 2025
The State Board of Education narrowly voted Friday to delay updating the state’s social studies curriculum until 2025 after facing pressure from conservatives over proposed changes.
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Abbott, HHSC announce extension of emergency SNAP benefits for September
HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $344.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of September. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “SNAP food...
Click2Houston.com
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office calls Gov. Greg Abbott’s migrant busing strategy ‘racist’
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott announced late Wednesday that Chicago is the latest destination to which Texas will bus migrants as part of a strategy to bring attention to the influx of people arriving from the southern border. Abbott began busing thousands of migrants from Texas border communities to Washington, D.C., and New York City earlier this year.
Austin Chronicle
Opinion: Greg Abbott, Slayer of Tampon Tax! Hero to Women Everywhere!
Thank you so so much for supporting the removal of the state sales tax from feminine hygiene products in Texas. The $0.57 back in my pocket each month really shows just how much you care about women's health in this great state. Senator Joan Huffman could not have articulated this...
Veterans Affairs says it will provide abortions — even in Texas
The Department of Veterans Affairs said Friday it will provide abortions for veterans and their beneficiaries as medically necessary or in cases of rape or incest.
$31 million in funding announced for veterans across Texas
More than $31 million in grants will be distributed to veterans across Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission.
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City
No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott, TVC Announce Over $31 Million In Grants For Veterans
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) today announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed through TVC's Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in May and will total 139 grants awarded to 121 organizations across Texas. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
Abbott pushes back on raising gun age after Uvalde
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday pushed back on calls by Uvalde families for new gun control measures in Texas, saying that raising the minimum age to purchase weapons like the one used in the Robb Elementary School massacre would be “unconstitutional.” The 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two […]
KENS 5
Veteran political ad producer reacts to campaign commercials from Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke
Vinny Minchillo is a veteran producer of political campaign ads. He joined Jason Whitely to take apart the first two ads from Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke.
A Texas law banning new transmission companies may violate the US Constitution
AUSTIN, Texas — A 2019 Texas law regulating electricity transmission projects may violate the U.S. Constitution's Commerce Clause, a federal ruling shows. NextEra Energy sued Texas following a 2019 law that banned new transmission companies in the state. Transmission lines send power across long distances. It’s how distant power...
Greg Abbott draws fury after claiming age to buy ARs can't be increased
The statement comes days after Uvalde families gathered at the Texas Capitol to demand Abbott call a special session to raise the minimum age to 21 for the purchase of assault weapons.
