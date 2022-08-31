ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 17

Texas roots
2d ago

That’s ok because if they had stayed it would’ve cost us more in the end. Medical, education, housing etc.

Reply(3)
6
Gloria King Collier
2d ago

Yea if they stayed here it would cost us in Texas more than that!!! Thank You Governor Abbott

Reply
8
Trek Fiftytwo
2d ago

BIG DUMMY!! You're still gonna pay once they make their way back to TEXAS!!

Reply(11)
5
Related
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Greg Abbott’s migrant busing program is what asylum advocates wanted all along

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As Gov. Greg Abbott expands his program to bus migrants into a third major metro, inciting a fresh feud with a new Democratic mayor, immigration rights experts say the Republican governor who is working to crack down on illegal immigration is actually establishing one of the nation’s most generous publicly funded services to assist immigrants entering the country.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state

First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago. Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
New York City, NY
Government
CBS DFW

Eye on Politics: Campaign season heats up in Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM ) - With Labor Day weekend here, the political season is heating up and the candidates are kicking their campaigns into high gear.CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down how the Texas gubernatorial candidates are courting voters and what role issues like abortion and the economy could play in getting those voters to the polls.Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday at...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Castro
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Joe Biden
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Abbott, HHSC announce extension of emergency SNAP benefits for September

HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $344.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of September. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “SNAP food...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office calls Gov. Greg Abbott’s migrant busing strategy ‘racist’

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott announced late Wednesday that Chicago is the latest destination to which Texas will bus migrants as part of a strategy to bring attention to the influx of people arriving from the southern border. Abbott began busing thousands of migrants from Texas border communities to Washington, D.C., and New York City earlier this year.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Chronicle

Opinion: Greg Abbott, Slayer of Tampon Tax! Hero to Women Everywhere!

Thank you so so much for supporting the removal of the state sales tax from feminine hygiene products in Texas. The $0.57 back in my pocket each month really shows just how much you care about women's health in this great state. Senator Joan Huffman could not have articulated this...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Texas Tribune#Politics State#Politics Governor#Wynne Transportation#Cnn
Majic 93.3

Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City

No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
TEXAS STATE
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott, TVC Announce Over $31 Million In Grants For Veterans

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) today announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed through TVC's Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in May and will total 139 grants awarded to 121 organizations across Texas. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
ValleyCentral

Abbott pushes back on raising gun age after Uvalde

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday pushed back on calls by Uvalde families for new gun control measures in Texas, saying that raising the minimum age to purchase weapons like the one used in the Robb Elementary School massacre would be “unconstitutional.” The 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two […]
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy