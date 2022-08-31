Read full article on original website
Related
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Reveals Free Games for September 2022
Sony has today revealed the free games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in September 2022. With August coming to a close today, this current month's free PS5 and PS4 games on PS Plus will also soon be departing in just a few short days. Luckily, we now know what titles will be replacing August's slate, and it happens to be quite a diverse lineup.
PlayStation Owners Will Be Getting A Free Perk Courtesy Of Sony
PlayStation Plus subscribers benefit from a ton of fun perks. This month alone, a bunch of new titles were added to the various tiered catalogues including Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Little Nightmares, Bugsnax, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon plus several Yakuza games. For one weekend only though, it looks like PS Plus subscribers won’t be the only ones having all the fun as Sony are treating all PlayStation owners to a limited-time treat.
digitalspy.com
Nintendo and Microsoft respond to PlayStation 5 price increase
Sony announced this week that the PlayStation 5 console price would increase in most territories around the world, going up by £30 for the disc model and £40 for the disc-free version. The tech giant has stated that this is down to inflation and the rising cost of......
IN THIS ARTICLE
PC gamers can now grab an open world classic for free on Steam
Mafia has been made available as a free game on Steam, for those who missed out on this classic, in celebration of its 20th anniversary on PC. For the uninitiated, Mafia is an open world third-person shooter with a compelling storyline that’ll keep you hooked. Thanks to that, and...
You still can’t find a PlayStation 5, but if you do it’s now probably going to cost you more depending on where you live
Sony is raising the price of its PlayStation 5 console in several markets. Gamers are the latest group to be hit by surging costs after Sony announced Thursday it was hiking the price of its PlayStation 5 console in various markets. The Japanese entertainment behemoth said in a blog post...
List of every game in PlayStation Plus Premium
Here's a list of every game in PlayStation Plus Premium so far, with more to come as more games are confirmed and added over time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Call of Duty Will Remain on PlayStation, Reaffirms Xbox
Xbox is committed to keeping Call of Duty on PlayStation and other platforms if and when the Activision deal closes. Earlier this year, Microsoft made a bombshell announcement with the biggest acquisition in the history of the gaming industry. The tech giant confirmed it would be buying Activision for just shy of $70 billion, meaning Call of Duty, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and tons of other major franchises and top-tier developers would all become first-party property of Xbox. The immediate concern by some was that this would mean Call of Duty would join Halo as an Xbox exclusive. Shortly after the news of the acquisition, Xbox's Phil Spencer noted that Microsoft intended to honor PlayStation's existing agreements with Call of Duty with regards to marketing deals and whatnot. Nevertheless, some felt this wasn't definitive enough to rule out Call of Duty becoming an Xbox exclusive eventually.
Games coming to PS+ this month September 2022
Sony is really cranking up the free games coming out for their PS+ Subscription service. Just like last month, a lot of new games are coming to PS+ Premium, PS+ Extra, and PS+ Essential this September 2022. Here are the new games coming to PS+ this month. PS+ Essential September 2022 Three games are arriving […] The post Games coming to PS+ this month September 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Digital Trends
Call of Duty will come to Game Pass and stay on PlayStation, Microsoft says
CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer has confirmed that future Call of Duty titles will be part of Game Pass, but still come to PlayStation on the same day of release. As the purchase of publisher Activision Blizzard by Microsoft continues forward, more details regarding how the new catalog of IP that Xbox will inherit will be handled are coming to light. The most notable part of the deal in the console space concerns the massive Call of Duty franchise, which has been a mainstay on bestselling games lists for over a decade straight. Sony previously had the marketing rights to the series before the purchase was set in motion, and recently made statements arguing that Xbox making the series exclusive would influence console purchasing decisions.
IGN
Call of Duty Will Become Part of Xbox Game Pass, But Launch on PlayStation on the Same Day
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has confirmed that Call of Duty - along with the likes of Diablo and Overwatch - is eventually coming to Game Pass but it'll still be released on PlayStation on the same day. Announced in a Microsoft blog post, Spencer confirmed that Activision Blizzard's library of...
CNET
2022 Video Game Release Date Schedule: The Biggest Titles Still to Come
The last month has seen a trickle of noteworthy games hit store shelves: Saint's Row, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and, on Friday, The Last of Us Part 1 Remake. That trickle will soon become more of a flood, as the final three months of the year are the most eventful of the year. There's God of War: Ragnarok, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, new Pokemon games, and much more.
The Last of Us Part 2 PS5 Upgrade: How to Upgrade from the PS4 Version
Upgrading from the PS4 version of The Last of Us Part 2 to the PS5 version is simple, but requires the PS5 Disc Edition.
The Biggest Differences Between The Last Of Us Part I On PS5 And PS4
Fans who played "The Last of Us" on PlayStation 4 will be able to spot more than a few differences in "The Last of Us Part I" for PlayStation 5. Although the remake was leaked before its reveal, Naughty Dog officially announced "The Last of Us Part I" during the Summer Game Fest showcase on June 9. After sharing information about a standalone multiplayer experience for those who enjoyed the "Factions" game mode, creative director Neil Druckmann brought out Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, the voices of Joel and Ellie. Together with Summer Game Fest host Geoff Keighley, the group discussed the upcoming "The Last of Us" TV show and Baker and Johnson's involvement with it. Then, they unveiled the remake.
September's PS Plus games include our 2021 GOTY
There's also a dazzling photography adventure at the Essentials tier
Polygon
Ubisoft confirms Assassin’s Creed Mirage after multiple leaks
It’s official: Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the title of the next game in Ubisoft’s open-world adventure series. The publisher confirmed the title, as well as its star and setting, in a tweet on Thursday following an earlier leak of the game’s artwork. The image Ubisoft shared...
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Surprisingly Happy With Final Free Xbox 360 Game
For years at this point, most Xbox Live Gold subscribers have been generally pretty disappointed with the service's offering of monthly free games. As Microsoft has started to more heavily support Xbox Game Pass, the free titles that come to Xbox's Games with Gold program have started to dwindle. Now, that disappointment has only become greater as Microsoft is soon set to discontinue free Xbox 360 games from the service at the start of October. Luckily, many Xbox Live Gold members have at least found that these 360 additions are going out on a high note in September.
Here's every game available for free on Stadia Pro right now
Google Stadia's Pro membership keeps getting more appealing. So here are all the games available for free right now to Google Stadia Pro members.
techeblog.com
Gamer Puts Possibly the Largest Video Game Collection Up for Sale on eBay, Wants Nearly $1-Million
A French gamer has put what could quite possibly be the largest video game collection seen in years up for sale on eBay, and they want nearly $1,000,000 USD (€984,000). Sure, this may be the ‘Buy it Now’ price, but someone who wants to kick start their collection just might pull the trigger on this lot, especially since it includes around 2,400 consoles.
Comments / 0