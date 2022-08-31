ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Reveals Free Games for September 2022

Sony has today revealed the free games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in September 2022. With August coming to a close today, this current month's free PS5 and PS4 games on PS Plus will also soon be departing in just a few short days. Luckily, we now know what titles will be replacing August's slate, and it happens to be quite a diverse lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Owners Will Be Getting A Free Perk Courtesy Of Sony

PlayStation Plus subscribers benefit from a ton of fun perks. This month alone, a bunch of new titles were added to the various tiered catalogues including Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Little Nightmares, Bugsnax, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon plus several Yakuza games. For one weekend only though, it looks like PS Plus subscribers won’t be the only ones having all the fun as Sony are treating all PlayStation owners to a limited-time treat.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

Nintendo and Microsoft respond to PlayStation 5 price increase

Sony announced this week that the PlayStation 5 console price would increase in most territories around the world, going up by £30 for the disc model and £40 for the disc-free version. The tech giant has stated that this is down to inflation and the rising cost of......
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Call of Duty Will Remain on PlayStation, Reaffirms Xbox

Xbox is committed to keeping Call of Duty on PlayStation and other platforms if and when the Activision deal closes. Earlier this year, Microsoft made a bombshell announcement with the biggest acquisition in the history of the gaming industry. The tech giant confirmed it would be buying Activision for just shy of $70 billion, meaning Call of Duty, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and tons of other major franchises and top-tier developers would all become first-party property of Xbox. The immediate concern by some was that this would mean Call of Duty would join Halo as an Xbox exclusive. Shortly after the news of the acquisition, Xbox's Phil Spencer noted that Microsoft intended to honor PlayStation's existing agreements with Call of Duty with regards to marketing deals and whatnot. Nevertheless, some felt this wasn't definitive enough to rule out Call of Duty becoming an Xbox exclusive eventually.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Games coming to PS+ this month September 2022

Sony is really cranking up the free games coming out for their PS+ Subscription service. Just like last month, a lot of new games are coming to PS+ Premium, PS+ Extra, and PS+ Essential this September 2022. Here are the new games coming to PS+ this month. PS+ Essential September 2022 Three games are arriving […] The post Games coming to PS+ this month September 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Call of Duty will come to Game Pass and stay on PlayStation, Microsoft says

CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer has confirmed that future Call of Duty titles will be part of Game Pass, but still come to PlayStation on the same day of release. As the purchase of publisher Activision Blizzard by Microsoft continues forward, more details regarding how the new catalog of IP that Xbox will inherit will be handled are coming to light. The most notable part of the deal in the console space concerns the massive Call of Duty franchise, which has been a mainstay on bestselling games lists for over a decade straight. Sony previously had the marketing rights to the series before the purchase was set in motion, and recently made statements arguing that Xbox making the series exclusive would influence console purchasing decisions.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

2022 Video Game Release Date Schedule: The Biggest Titles Still to Come

The last month has seen a trickle of noteworthy games hit store shelves: Saint's Row, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and, on Friday, The Last of Us Part 1 Remake. That trickle will soon become more of a flood, as the final three months of the year are the most eventful of the year. There's God of War: Ragnarok, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, new Pokemon games, and much more.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Biggest Differences Between The Last Of Us Part I On PS5 And PS4

Fans who played "The Last of Us" on PlayStation 4 will be able to spot more than a few differences in "The Last of Us Part I" for PlayStation 5. Although the remake was leaked before its reveal, Naughty Dog officially announced "The Last of Us Part I" during the Summer Game Fest showcase on June 9. After sharing information about a standalone multiplayer experience for those who enjoyed the "Factions" game mode, creative director Neil Druckmann brought out Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, the voices of Joel and Ellie. Together with Summer Game Fest host Geoff Keighley, the group discussed the upcoming "The Last of Us" TV show and Baker and Johnson's involvement with it. Then, they unveiled the remake.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Ubisoft confirms Assassin’s Creed Mirage after multiple leaks

It’s official: Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the title of the next game in Ubisoft’s open-world adventure series. The publisher confirmed the title, as well as its star and setting, in a tweet on Thursday following an earlier leak of the game’s artwork. The image Ubisoft shared...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Surprisingly Happy With Final Free Xbox 360 Game

For years at this point, most Xbox Live Gold subscribers have been generally pretty disappointed with the service's offering of monthly free games. As Microsoft has started to more heavily support Xbox Game Pass, the free titles that come to Xbox's Games with Gold program have started to dwindle. Now, that disappointment has only become greater as Microsoft is soon set to discontinue free Xbox 360 games from the service at the start of October. Luckily, many Xbox Live Gold members have at least found that these 360 additions are going out on a high note in September.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

Gamer Puts Possibly the Largest Video Game Collection Up for Sale on eBay, Wants Nearly $1-Million

A French gamer has put what could quite possibly be the largest video game collection seen in years up for sale on eBay, and they want nearly $1,000,000 USD (€984,000). Sure, this may be the ‘Buy it Now’ price, but someone who wants to kick start their collection just might pull the trigger on this lot, especially since it includes around 2,400 consoles.
VIDEO GAMES

