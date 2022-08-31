Xbox is committed to keeping Call of Duty on PlayStation and other platforms if and when the Activision deal closes. Earlier this year, Microsoft made a bombshell announcement with the biggest acquisition in the history of the gaming industry. The tech giant confirmed it would be buying Activision for just shy of $70 billion, meaning Call of Duty, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and tons of other major franchises and top-tier developers would all become first-party property of Xbox. The immediate concern by some was that this would mean Call of Duty would join Halo as an Xbox exclusive. Shortly after the news of the acquisition, Xbox's Phil Spencer noted that Microsoft intended to honor PlayStation's existing agreements with Call of Duty with regards to marketing deals and whatnot. Nevertheless, some felt this wasn't definitive enough to rule out Call of Duty becoming an Xbox exclusive eventually.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO