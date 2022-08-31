ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Parents may have to make 'alternate arrangements' as Kent teacher's strike goes into week 2

KENT, Wash. - Classes in the Kent school district were canceled again on Friday heading into the Labor Day Weekend due to the ongoing teacher's strike. On Friday, the Kent Educators Association (KEA) organized a BBQ and picnic for union members as the bargaining team continues talks with the district using a mediator in order to try to come to an agreement on a contract.
KENT, WA
Kent School District says prepare for potential school closure Sept. 6

The Kent School District announced Friday evening, Sept. 2 that it will send communications to families and staff over the weekend as the district and striking teachers try to reach a contract agreement. “Please be prepared to make alternate arrangements for Tuesday, Sept. 6, for potential continued school closure,” according...
KENT, WA
Vashon teacher placed on leave after misconduct allegations

VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — The Vashon Island School District is investigating misconduct allegations made against a high school teacher. The district sent out a letter to parents saying that it had placed the teacher in question on administrative leave. The district did not share the details of the complaint but did say it was investigating District Policy 5253.
VASHON, WA
Teacher Strikes are Illegal in the State, but Still Occurring in Western Washington

Washington state law establishes that teacher strikes are illegal, but they are still occurring in the Kent School District and may happen in Seattle Public Schools. The Kent School District has had to delay the start of school for the 25,000 students as the Kent Education Association declared a strike seeking a contract that focuses on class size, caseload, mental health services for students and higher salary for educators.
SEATTLE, WA
5 things to know this Thursday

SEATTLE — The Seattle Education Association will vote on a strike authorization over the weekend, according to a release from the union. The union represents around 6,000 educators who work for Seattle Public Schools. Contracts with the district expired on Wednesday, Aug. 31 as the two sides continued bargaining over a new agreement.
SEATTLE, WA
Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment

SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
SEATTLE, WA
Sumner boys varsity basketball coach investigated after potential victims approach police

A Sumner High School boys basketball coach is being investigated by law enforcement after two potential victims approached the police. In a series of tweets Friday evening, the City of Sumner announced that the Sumner-Bonney Lake School District had placed the suspect on administrative leave. According to the tweets, the person has been prohibited from returning to the high school or making contact with any students. A separate online statement from the Sumner Police Department referred to the individual as “a coach on contract, not an employee of the District.”
SUMNER, WA
Ross: How Jackson's water crisis reflects Seattle's infrastructure

Jackson, Mississippi is a long way from here – both physically and historically. There are many reasons behind its water crisis: global warming, lousy maintenance, and, of course, its racial history, which saw the richer white population moving out years ago to escape desegregation, and never returning, taking most of the tax base with them.
SEATTLE, WA
Tacoma animal shelter sets record-breaking number of adoptions in August

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County (HSTPC) set a record-breaking milestone, with 701 adoptions in August alone. According to the HSTPC, a milestone like this has not been reached in more than two decades. They're reporting that of the 701 adoptions, 422 of them happened during the shelter's ‘Clear the Shelters’ event. As of Friday, only 50 animals are available.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

