q13fox.com
SPS gives Zum bus routes back to First Student; start-up needs more time to build fleet
SEATTLE - First Student announced it has agreed to take 78 Seattle Public School (SPS) bus routes previously awarded to Zum. The startup admitted it lacked the drivers and buses to fulfill the terms of their contract, according to a Wednesday news release. There has been confusion, rather than clarification,...
q13fox.com
Parents may have to make 'alternate arrangements' as Kent teacher's strike goes into week 2
KENT, Wash. - Classes in the Kent school district were canceled again on Friday heading into the Labor Day Weekend due to the ongoing teacher's strike. On Friday, the Kent Educators Association (KEA) organized a BBQ and picnic for union members as the bargaining team continues talks with the district using a mediator in order to try to come to an agreement on a contract.
kentreporter.com
Kent School District says prepare for potential school closure Sept. 6
The Kent School District announced Friday evening, Sept. 2 that it will send communications to families and staff over the weekend as the district and striking teachers try to reach a contract agreement. “Please be prepared to make alternate arrangements for Tuesday, Sept. 6, for potential continued school closure,” according...
When drivers should stop for a school bus in Washington state
SEATTLE — As students return to school across Washington state, drivers may want to brush up on the rules when it comes to school buses loading or unloading students. Drivers who violate the rules can face a $500 ticket, per state law. So when is it OK for a...
Vashon teacher placed on leave after misconduct allegations
VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — The Vashon Island School District is investigating misconduct allegations made against a high school teacher. The district sent out a letter to parents saying that it had placed the teacher in question on administrative leave. The district did not share the details of the complaint but did say it was investigating District Policy 5253.
Teacher Strikes are Illegal in the State, but Still Occurring in Western Washington
Washington state law establishes that teacher strikes are illegal, but they are still occurring in the Kent School District and may happen in Seattle Public Schools. The Kent School District has had to delay the start of school for the 25,000 students as the Kent Education Association declared a strike seeking a contract that focuses on class size, caseload, mental health services for students and higher salary for educators.
5 things to know this Thursday
SEATTLE — The Seattle Education Association will vote on a strike authorization over the weekend, according to a release from the union. The union represents around 6,000 educators who work for Seattle Public Schools. Contracts with the district expired on Wednesday, Aug. 31 as the two sides continued bargaining over a new agreement.
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
KOMO News
Labor Day weekend traffic: The best and worst times to leave in Washington state
Labor Day weekend travel has kicked off, and if you're planning a road trip, you may be stuck in heavier traffic than usual. Inrix is predicting a 41 percent increase in delays over normal nationwide. “Labor Day traffic does tend to be a lot less than Memorial Day or Fourth...
KOMO News
Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment
SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Sound Transit losing close to $100 million to fare-dodgers
Sound Transit is losing close to $100 million a year on passengers who aren’t paying fares. After two years of forgoing enforcement, the agency plans to deploy “fare ambassadors” to do spot checks. The agency says employees — in blue and yellow uniforms — will check to...
What the perfect storm of challenges teachers face reveals about inequality
In recent weeks, teachers and other school district employees across the US have drawn attention to long-simmering issues that often sit atop the fault lines of race, given the high proportion of students of color in struggling areas
q13fox.com
Pierce Co. Sheriff's Department works to build up low staff numbers at WA State Fair
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Facing a staffing shortage, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is hoping to find new recruits at the Washington State Fair. According to officials with the department, PCSD is down about 50 sheriff’s deputies and about 50 corrections deputies. "Law enforcement has been hit especially hard...
q13fox.com
AAA: Seattle is #2 Labor Day destination
AAA said Seattle is the No. 2 destination in the U.S. for Labor Day, according to bookings for flights, hotels and rental cars. Las Vegas ranked higher.
AOL Corp
Sumner boys varsity basketball coach investigated after potential victims approach police
A Sumner High School boys basketball coach is being investigated by law enforcement after two potential victims approached the police. In a series of tweets Friday evening, the City of Sumner announced that the Sumner-Bonney Lake School District had placed the suspect on administrative leave. According to the tweets, the person has been prohibited from returning to the high school or making contact with any students. A separate online statement from the Sumner Police Department referred to the individual as “a coach on contract, not an employee of the District.”
KXL
One Of The Largest Hospitals In The Pacific Northwest No Longer Turning Away Some Patients
SEATTLE (AP) – Harborview Medical Center in Seattle is again admitting and treating all types of patients after a lack of bed space caused the hospital to temporarily divert some people to other health care facilities. The Seattle Times reports the hospital diverted care for about seven days earlier...
Workers at Mercer Island sandwich shop on strike due to heat
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Workers at a Mercer Island sandwich shop are on strike, citing dangerous working conditions as the cause of heat-related injuries in the workplace. KIRO 7 talked to employees at Homegrown on the first day of the strike, and they said working the sandwich line is too hot for anyone to deal with.
Ross: How Jackson’s water crisis reflects Seattle’s infrastructure
Jackson, Mississippi is a long way from here – both physically and historically. There are many reasons behind its water crisis: global warming, lousy maintenance, and, of course, its racial history, which saw the richer white population moving out years ago to escape desegregation, and never returning, taking most of the tax base with them.
q13fox.com
Tacoma animal shelter sets record-breaking number of adoptions in August
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County (HSTPC) set a record-breaking milestone, with 701 adoptions in August alone. According to the HSTPC, a milestone like this has not been reached in more than two decades. They're reporting that of the 701 adoptions, 422 of them happened during the shelter's ‘Clear the Shelters’ event. As of Friday, only 50 animals are available.
knkx.org
Seattle employee is found to hold racists beliefs; then city pays him $125K in settlement
A longtime employee of the Seattle Department of Transportation who sent a Black woman racist and threatening messages at the height of the protests over the police killing of George Floyd in 2020 is still working with the city agency, despite concerns over his problematic history with the department and continued interaction with the public.
