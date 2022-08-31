A Sumner High School boys basketball coach is being investigated by law enforcement after two potential victims approached the police. In a series of tweets Friday evening, the City of Sumner announced that the Sumner-Bonney Lake School District had placed the suspect on administrative leave. According to the tweets, the person has been prohibited from returning to the high school or making contact with any students. A separate online statement from the Sumner Police Department referred to the individual as “a coach on contract, not an employee of the District.”

SUMNER, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO