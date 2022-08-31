Read full article on original website
A Republican Lawmaker Said “Not Her Body, Not Her Choice” Before Indiana Passed A Near-Total Abortion Ban
“The body inside of the mom’s body is not her body. Not her body, not her choice,” said Rep. John Jacob, an anti-abortion extremist who wanted to remove exceptions for rape and incest from the bill.
North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe
Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
'Pro-Life' Republican Warns GOP That Abortion is 'Political Minefield'
South Carolina Republicans have begun to waver on their support for a proposed ban on abortions with no exceptions for rape or incest.
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
Democrats Defend Republican Facing Backlash for Shifting Stance on Abortion
South Carolina Democrats defended a GOP state lawmaker who tearfully shared a story about a constituent negatively affected by an abortion ban he'd supported.
The Supreme Court May Soon Face Its First Major Post-Roe Abortion Case
Conflicting decisions from two federal judges have set up a potential showdown over a Biden administration order meant to protect some abortions.
Vox
There’s a bipartisan bill to codify Roe — and abortion rights groups can’t stand it
Amid threats over the last year that the Supreme Court might abolish the right to an abortion, Democrats and advocacy groups have used an imperfect but popular phrase as a synonym for protecting reproductive freedom: “codify Roe.”. “When we go back to Washington, we will be putting Roe v....
A Win For Joe Biden: Idaho's Blanket-Ban On Abortions Receives Setback In Court
Idaho’s effort to impose a blanket ban on abortions received a setback on Wednesday after a federal judge ruled that the state must allow abortions in certain emergency cases. What Happened: U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill, a Bill Clinton appointee, imposed a preliminary injunction that prevents the Gem...
Biden Admin Scores First Legal Win for Abortion Rights Since Roe Fell
A judge in Idaho has ruled that the state cannot prosecute anyone who performs an abortion in an emergency medical situation.
Abortion is banned or severely limited in a number of states. Here's where things stand
Laws that ban abortion or severely restrict the procedure have gone into effect in about a dozen states after the US Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to abortion on June 24.
S.C. court blocks abortion law as Senate considers new one
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily blocked the state’s “fetal heartbeat” law banning abortion around six weeks as lawmakers across the street were considering new restrictions. The restrictions, previously blocked by federal courts, took effect shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. With federal abortion protections gone, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic sued under the state constitution’s privacy protections. For the time being, abortion is once again legal from 20 weeks of pregnancy in the state. “At this preliminary stage, we are unable to determine with finality the constitutionality of the Act under our state’s constitutional prohibition against unreasonable invasions of privacy,” the Court wrote in its order granting a preliminary injunction. Meanwhile, the South Carolina Senate had just started taking its first steps toward further abortion restrictions. The Medical Affairs Committee listened to nearly nine hours of invited testimony and public comment Wednesday as they consider language for another abortion bill. On Tuesday, the South Carolina House Judiciary Committee advanced a near-total abortion ban with no exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.
Voters More Supportive of Abortion After Reversal of Roe, Poll Shows
A new survey by the Wall Street Journal found that more voters support abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Sixty percent of voters said abortion should be legal in most or all cases—an increase on 55 percent in March. At the same time, the share of voters in favor of criminalizing abortion decreased, with 6 percent saying abortion should be illegal in all cases (vs. 11 percent in March) and 29 percent saying it should be illegal except in cases of rape, incest, and when the woman's life is in danger (vs. 30 percent in March). Since the Dobbs ruling, around a dozen states have banned abortion, and these survey results indicate that abortion will be a significant issue—and one that could help the Democrats—in the upcoming midterm elections, which Republicans had expected to focus on economic issues. More than half of voters said that Dobbs has made them more motivated to vote in the midterms. Read it at Wall Street Journal
North Dakota judge blocks abortion trigger ban day before it goes into effect
A state judge in North Dakota on Thursday blocked the state's so-called trigger abortion ban, which was set to go into effect on Friday.
Endangered Democrat turns to abortion as opening argument on TV
Rep. Abigail Spanberger is launching her advertising campaign in defense of her Virginia congressional seat.
What It's Like to Be in Louisiana, Weeks After a Trigger Law Banned Abortion
On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that had protected the right to an abortion in the US since 1973. Growing up in a southern state with a heavily religious background, I was taught that abortion was immoral. Abortion was often described as "the ending of an innocent life" at the Catholic schools I attended. But as I got older and was able to form my own opinions, I understood that abortion isn't immoral at all. In fact, it's essential.
South Carolina House approves abortion ban with exceptions
The South Carolina House on Tuesday approved a bill that outlaws abortion except in the cases of pregnancies caused by rape or incest. The chamber initially rejected the bill without the exceptions by eight votes. But once Republicans saw the outcome, they quickly went through a number of complex procedures and votes to bring the bill back from the brink of failure.
The Verge
A South Carolina plan to punish abortion aid sites is going nowhere
South Carolina Republican politicians distanced themselves from a widely criticized plan to outlaw offering abortion guidance online — a proposal that raised fears about internet censorship after the end of Roe v. Wade. Lawmakers introduced the proposed abortion ban in June, basing it on model legislation from the National...
Senate candidate Dr. Oz, who once defended Roe v. Wade, earlier this year said abortion is 'still murder' at any point in a pregnancy, according to a report
Dr. Mehmet Oz earlier this year said abortion is "still murder," according to The Daily Beast. The Senate candidate has done a 180 on his abortion views in recent years. Oz once defended Roe v. Wade in a 2019 interview but now claims to be "100%" pro-life. Pennsylvania Senate candidate...
17 Million Women Have Lost Abortion Access Since The Supreme Court Overturned Roe
And that number is about to be even higher as states rush to pass new bans and move restrictions out of legal limbo.
Department of Veterans Affairs to offer abortion counseling and certain abortions to veterans
The Department of Veterans Affairs will soon offer abortions in certain cases and abortion counseling to veterans, regardless of state laws.
