Related
Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
BBC
Super-smeller helps scientists develop test to spot Parkinson's
A Scottish woman who found she could detect Parkinson's through smell has inspired scientists to develop a swab test that could be used to diagnose it. Researchers in Manchester have created a new method which they say can detect the disease in three minutes. Further study will be required to...
BBC
Irish help sought to solve 2006 Scottish beach remains mystery
The Irish public is being urged to help solve the mystery of a woman's identity after human remains were found on a Scottish beach 16 years ago. The discovery was made at Port Logan beach on the south-west Scotland shoreline on 22 November 2006. Glasgow Caledonian University's (GCU) Scottish Cold...
BBC
Highland aristocrat Lord Strathnaver dies in accident at cliffs
A Highland aristocrat has died in a late-night accident at cliffs on the Caithness coast. Alexander Sutherland, Lord Strathnaver, was heir to the Earldom of Sutherland and an accomplished surfer. He is understood to have died in a fall. Police said emergency services were made aware of concerns for a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Truss to hold first cabinet meeting after sweeping reshuffle
Late on Tuesday night, cabinet positions were still being filled - the prime minister is approaching with the first meeting of the cabinet at 8.30 this morning. There are a handful of striking things about it. There has been a near total purge of those who backed Rishi Sunak. The...
Murmurs of 'sterling crisis' no longer fanciful: Mike Dolan
LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Even though fears of another "sterling crisis" have been wide of the mark for decades, they are harder to bat away this time around as a fourth British prime minister in six years takes the helm.
BBC
In pictures: The prime ministers appointed by the Queen
The Queen has appointed every prime minister since Anthony Eden in 1955, but Liz Truss was the first invited to Scotland. In a break with tradition, the new PM did not meet the Queen in London at Buckingham Palace. The Queen ascended to the throne in 1952, when Winston Churchill...
U.K.・
BBC
Actress Kate Copstick attacked and robbed of charity money
An actress was attacked outside her home by two men in balaclavas who stole £8,500 in charity money she had raised. Kate Copstick, from Glasgow, was a short distance from her property in Shepherd's Bush, London, when the men ran after her on Saturday. The 66-year-old said they put...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Lewes man speaks of 'terrifying' night sepsis took hold
A man who almost died from sepsis has spoken of the "terrifying" night his "body became overwhelmed" in an attempt to raise awareness of the condition. Walter Hall, from Lewes, was a healthy 16-year-old when he started to feel unwell just before Christmas in 2017. He went to bed on...
BBC
Therese Coffey's views on abortion concerning, charity says
The British Pregnancy Advisory Service has called the new health secretary's record on abortion rights "deeply concerning". Therese Coffey has been appointed as health secretary by new Prime Minister Liz Truss. Ms Coffey previously voted to revoke access to at-home abortion care, and against extending abortion rights to women in...
