Nashville mayor's office on sustainability: 'People are tired of words'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Earlier this year, Mayor John Cooper launched an early 2022 sustainability agenda with a pledge to reduce Metro government's greenhouse gas emissions by 80% in the next 28 years. Now, he's checking off the boxes. During the spring and summer, the mayor's office undertook energy...
fox17.com

MNPD investigating deadly train accident

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a train accident involving a pedestrian this morning. MNPD says that a person was hit by a train near the 200 block of Nesbitt Lane in Madison. Police say the pedestrian did not survive. FOX 17 News is on scene...
fox17.com

Metro Nashville bus drivers getting pay increases, mayor says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) bus drivers will be getting a pay raise this year. At a conference Friday morning, Mayor John Cooper personally delivered the news to 500 MNPS bus drivers. He says drivers will be getting an annual pay increase ranging from $11,000 to $14,000 this year.
fox17.com

Football Frenzy Live: Sept. 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cooler temperatures and fall weather means that the Tennessee high school football season is in full swing!. Week 3 features a handful of teams still looking for their first win of the season, while others open up region play. Tune in to Nashville’s 30-minute high...
fox17.com

Florida Georgia Line country duo play last show together, are splitting up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The country duo Florida Georgia Line (FGL) played their last show together and will pursue separate careers from here on, TMZ reported Thursday. The iconic duo, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, played their final show at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday night as their last set ever as FGL band, TMZ reports.
fox17.com

Police: Man wanted for brutal attack on woman in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. -- A man is on the run after reportedly brutally assaulting a woman in her Franklin home. Franklin police say 21-year-old Julius Waters assaulted and terrorized a woman he is familiar with on Spring Street Saturday morning. He left the scene before police arrived. Waters stole the victim's...
fox17.com

Metro Homeless Impact Division searches for new interim director

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Assistant Director of Metro Homeless Impact Division (MHID) April Calvin will now takeover as the interim director of the department. The news comes as the now-former interim director, Jay Servais, will now work at Nashville Fire Department (NFD). MHID is still conducting a nationwide search...
fox17.com

Driver crashes into truck stop off I-24 in Rutherford County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A popular truck stop off Interstate 24 in Rutherford County is closed Thursday morning after a car crashed into the side of the building. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the crash on social media—showing a van that appears to have taken out part of the structure at Love's truck stop on Buchanan Road.
fox17.com

Nashville police investigating 3 separate shootings in 10 hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating three different shootings that occurred within a 10-hour span, one of which was deadly. Here's what we know so far. SEALEY DRIVE. Police were called to an apartment on Sealey Drive around 6:35 a.m. Thursday in response to a body...
