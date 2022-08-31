Read full article on original website
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Metro teachers lean on others for financial help after missing paychecks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In Crisis in the Classroom, the damage is already done for some Metro teachers who have gone weeks without pay. While most teachers were paid today, some believe the damage has already been done. The teacher FOX 17 News spoke with would like to remain...
Nashville mayor's office on sustainability: 'People are tired of words'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Earlier this year, Mayor John Cooper launched an early 2022 sustainability agenda with a pledge to reduce Metro government's greenhouse gas emissions by 80% in the next 28 years. Now, he's checking off the boxes. During the spring and summer, the mayor's office undertook energy...
MNPD investigating deadly train accident
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a train accident involving a pedestrian this morning. MNPD says that a person was hit by a train near the 200 block of Nesbitt Lane in Madison. Police say the pedestrian did not survive. FOX 17 News is on scene...
Metro Nashville bus drivers getting pay increases, mayor says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) bus drivers will be getting a pay raise this year. At a conference Friday morning, Mayor John Cooper personally delivered the news to 500 MNPS bus drivers. He says drivers will be getting an annual pay increase ranging from $11,000 to $14,000 this year.
Football Frenzy Live: Sept. 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cooler temperatures and fall weather means that the Tennessee high school football season is in full swing!. Week 3 features a handful of teams still looking for their first win of the season, while others open up region play. Tune in to Nashville’s 30-minute high...
Nashville wins Covid Powerball, but none of $426 million spent on school security
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) got an astonishing $426 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Covid relief funds. As of July some $350 million remained unspent. School safety is a big issue in this country. Not only parents share concerns, but teachers...
TSU student switches to virtual classes, worries about graduating on time
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee State University is allowing students to go virtual after housing issues put some students in hotels. But one sophomore at TSU says the switch is leading to more problems. The student asked to remain anonymous and said she made the switch when she couldn’t...
'It's unacceptable': MNPS teacher speaks out after not receiving a paycheck in weeks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News brings you continuing coverage as teachers are outraged after going weeks without their paychecks from Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS). The teacher FOX 17 News spoke with wants to remain anonymous. She says she was hired by Metro in June, and started...
Florida Georgia Line country duo play last show together, are splitting up
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The country duo Florida Georgia Line (FGL) played their last show together and will pursue separate careers from here on, TMZ reported Thursday. The iconic duo, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, played their final show at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday night as their last set ever as FGL band, TMZ reports.
MNPS investigates new claims about a teacher being paid full-time while absent
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro schools is investigating claims that a teacher at Oliver Middle School only came to class a few days a week from February through April 2022, but got full-time pay. A new report is now calling more dates into question. An Oliver Middle School staff...
Police: Man wanted for brutal attack on woman in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Tenn. -- A man is on the run after reportedly brutally assaulting a woman in her Franklin home. Franklin police say 21-year-old Julius Waters assaulted and terrorized a woman he is familiar with on Spring Street Saturday morning. He left the scene before police arrived. Waters stole the victim's...
Metro Homeless Impact Division searches for new interim director
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Assistant Director of Metro Homeless Impact Division (MHID) April Calvin will now takeover as the interim director of the department. The news comes as the now-former interim director, Jay Servais, will now work at Nashville Fire Department (NFD). MHID is still conducting a nationwide search...
Driver crashes into truck stop off I-24 in Rutherford County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A popular truck stop off Interstate 24 in Rutherford County is closed Thursday morning after a car crashed into the side of the building. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the crash on social media—showing a van that appears to have taken out part of the structure at Love's truck stop on Buchanan Road.
Nashville police investigating 3 separate shootings in 10 hours
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating three different shootings that occurred within a 10-hour span, one of which was deadly. Here's what we know so far. SEALEY DRIVE. Police were called to an apartment on Sealey Drive around 6:35 a.m. Thursday in response to a body...
Man accused of shooting, killing victim outside Bar Louie last year found guilty
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The man accused of killing a 30-year-old outside The Gulch's Bar Louie last year was found guilt on murder charges Thursday. The suspect, 27-year-old Berwin Freeman, surrendered to police in June 2021 for shooting Timothy Fields, 30, in the chest which led to his death.
Recently elected Maury County constable arrested while waiting to be sworn in
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — The newly elected constable for Maury County was arrested Friday morning at the courthouse while waiting to be sworn in. District Attorney Brent Cooper says his office received a complaint last month alleging Robert Medina had falsified his address on the application to run for constable.
'Crooked and sad': TN state law makes Metro landlord tenant regulations unenforceable
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashvillian RJ Thornton and his fiancé have called The Tremont Apartments in South Nashville home for the past four years. Their lease is up at the end of September, so RJ recently approached management about a new lease agreement. “I said, hey, I just...
Sumner County commissioners vote to seat Republican after tying with Democrat in election
SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — On Thursday, Sumner County commissioners voted to seat Republican Terri Boyt instead of having a runoff after Boyt and Democratic candidate Brenda Dotson tied in August. But the decisions come with pushback from both Republican and Democratic Sumner County neighbors. “Take that privilege out...
